5 Things Humans Can Learn From April The Giraffe’s Birth

Why does learning about normal, natural birth of humans have to come from the fad of obsessing over a giraffe? Could human adults not learn about human birth from actual humans?
As someone who gave birth in her bathtub without the delusion of needing medical intervention twice now, I find it appalling, not only that humans are obsessing over the birth of an animal while being taught to fear the birth of their own kind but, also that we are being told to “learn” from the birth of said animal, as if these “tips” are not normal practice for human births already.
How about humans simply learn to put as much time and energy into their pregnancy and unborn child as they do into the more selfish things of their nature, such as their careers and social lives?!