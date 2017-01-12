5 Tips To Balancing Breastfeeding With Caring For Your Dethroned Firstborn

Breastfeeding a new baby can mean many challenges – including dethroning a firstborn from the center of your attention. Here are five tips to help with the transition.
For many mothers, breastfeeding their first baby is quite the learning curve. It’s difficult to understand how something that is so biological can seem so unnatural at first, especially if you’re struggling through a poor latch or low supply.
Even if you had a smooth experience the first time around, this doesn’t mean you won’t have new learning opportunities the next time. Every breastfeeding relationship is different, so even mothers who’ve breastfed many babies before can encounter new breastfeeding issues. But there’s also the challenge that each new baby brings a new shift to the family dynamic, and this too can affect breastfeeding success.
Among these challenges is the dethroned firstborn, meaning that your older child is no longer the center of your attention and acts-out because of it.
You may have a smoother transition if you are tandem-nursing, but this isn’t a guarantee.
This is where sibling jealousy comes out, or how my children described it — the desire to kick the other baby birds out of the nest. The older child isn’t getting as much one-on-one attention as he had previously and acts out his strong emotions. This may be directed toward the baby, or may be toward you.
It may be increased tantrums, acting trying to hit baby, saying that she doesn’t want the baby anymore or asking you to take the baby back, emotionally pushing you away, or another action that clearly communicates that all is not right in your firstborn’s world.
This acting-out may be more apparent with a younger child, like a toddler, though not always. The newborn period is not only intense for the parents but can create insecurity in all ages of children.
It may happen nearly right away, or it could be months later, or it may seem resolved at one point and arise again later. Often the feeling behind the actions is anger, though the anger is covering up sadness and insecurity.
Sometimes anger is difficult to identify, and it may seem as if your child is finding joy in trying to hurt the baby, or in pushing his boundaries and your “buttons.”
Many parents try to help their older child transition to their new role as sibling. They may start talking to the older child during the pregnancy, about mom’s changing belly, the new baby coming, and any doubts or strong emotions with reassurances of their love for all of their children. Some parents try involving their older child in the pregnancy, perhaps by following along in a book about the unborn baby’s development and bringing the child along to prenatal appointments to listen to the baby’s heart beat or see the ultrasound pictures. Other parents continue to involve their child in baby’s care afterwards, finding ways for their firstborn to help with diaper changes, picking out clothes, bathing, and soothing baby.
But even with the best preparation, you may be surprised at — and hurt from — your older child’s reaction toward your baby, as well as toward yourself, especially if your firstborn takes the opportunity to act-out while you are otherwise preoccupied with breastfeeding.
Here are 5 tips to balancing breastfeeding with caring for your dethroned firstborn:
- Talk, talk, talk — Talk to your child about his emotions regarding the baby and his feelings about sharing his mom with the baby. Be open and honest, but not punishing, in how you feel about the baby and your firstborn. Be patient, especially if it seems like you’ve had the same conversation over and over again. Processing strong emotions and big changes can take awhile, and sometimes seem resolved only to resurface later. Don’t try to sugar-coat or skirt around issues — perhaps the most healing conversation I had with my firstborn was when she was 4 years old and I asked her if she felt I didn’t love her as much as her younger sister. She confirmed that, and I was able to reassure her exactly how she needed to be reassured, rather than guessing or trying to make a blanket statement that may not be as effective.
- Wear baby — Wearing baby in a sling, wrap, or soft carrier makes caring for an older child so much easier. You have both your hands free! And if you’re able to breastfeed while you’re babywearing, it may not get any better than that.
- Make breastfeeding a special time — Consider buying some toys specifically for playing with only while you’re breastfeeding. Or, special books. Or, letting your child watch a short DVD. Find a way to create an experience that your firstborn only gets when you are breastfeeding. This keeps the activity special, so your child is occupied when you are also occupied with breastfeeding.
- Make breastfeeding a special time with you — Cuddle and talk, read a book, pretend play with your free hand. When you sit down to breastfeed your newborn, be intentional to create a special bonding time between you and your older child. With all the other change in your firstborn’s life, creating this predictability in being able to find regular bonding time with you can help a lot in helping him feel more secure.
- Hire a mother’s helper — Sometimes, especially if you had a difficult childbirth recovery or if you have multiples or if you have several older children, the best option is to just get more help. A mother’s helper is someone who comes over to your house for part of a day to help care for the children. Some mother’s helpers may be willing to help with housework, but generally their role is simply to offer another pair of hands to the mix. Mother’s helpers may be relatives or friends, but you can check with a middle or high school student to see if they’d like to earn a little cash for a couple hours after school. I had a mother’s helper after the complicated birth of my second baby to help care for my 1-year-old firstborn for the first 6 weeks until I felt more comfortable with my role as mother to two closely spaced babies.
Probably the best suggestion to acknowledge to yourself that it is completely okay and normal for your firstborn to feel the way he or she does about the baby and about the time you spend with your baby breastfeeding. Keep problem-solving to find what works best for your family, and reach out for support from your family, friends, parents’ group, and other members of your breastfeeding-friendly support network.