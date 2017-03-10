5 Tips For a Quick and Delicious Snack Mix

My family is always on-the-go, so I really appreciate a healthy snack mix the kids can eat in the car, at the park, or wherever they may be. These five tips will help you whip up the best snack mix, no matter the occasion.
Snack (or trail) mixes are delicious, nutritious, and easy to make. Some common ingredients include nuts, dry cereals, and dried fruits. You can get as creative as you want with the ingredients — the possibilities are endless.
1. Match Ingredients To The Activity Level
Snack mixes include both proteins and carbohydrates, but how much you use is up to you. Carbohydrates, like cereals and raisins, give you quick energy but can leave you feeling tired once that energy burst is spent. Proteins, like peanuts and almonds, give a lower level of energy that lasts much longer than carbs, but don’t have enough quick energy to provide for high activity levels like bike-riding.
By combining carbs with proteins, the proteins level out the energy release. If your child is planning to ride her bike, you want to be sure there are more carbs in her snack mix than if she is going to sit and watch a movie.
2. Match Size of Ingredients
No matter how many or how few ingredients you have, plan ingredients that are all about the same size. Otherwise, as you mix, all the larger ingredients will rise to the top of the bowl and the smaller ingredients will sink to the bottom.
If you have a snack mix with raisins, Cheerios, pretzel twists, and mini M&Ms, the pretzels will settle at the top of the mix and the candies will sink to the bottom. When you scoop out a cup for your mix, you’ll get a disproportionate amount of one ingredient compared to another.
3. Compare Cost of Ingredients
The grocery store does sell already prepared snack mixes, but the idea of making them at home is that you can customize your own, and they are much less expensive per ounce.
If you’re on a budget, peanuts give you protein just like pecans, but are easier on your wallet. Sweets, like chocolate candies and mini marshmallows, offer very little health value and tend to be more costly than other ingredients, so that may be easy to cut out and replace with dried fruit.
4. Vary Color of Ingredients
Color doesn’t add any health benefits to a snack mix, but it’s just more fun to eat a snack mix with a variety of colors rather than one drab hue. Raisins come in dark and white colors. Dried cranberries offer a red color. Almonds offer a rich earth tone. Mix up the color, and it’ll be more appealing for your kids to make and eat!
5. Don’t Underestimate Proper Storage
Snack mixes are made with dry ingredients, so the best storage is in an airtight container in your pantry, on your kitchen counter, or in the fridge.
If you’re taking a cup of snack mix outside, you want to take note of the weather and the activity. A plastic baggie may work well for hiking, but if you included chocolate-covered raisins in your snack mix, you’ll have a melted mess on a hot day. Either skip the chocolate in your summer mix, or store in a container that keeps the mix at an ideal temperature.
Now what?
I usually have my kids start with two cups of cereal to one cup of all the other ingredients except for candies that are 1/4 to 1/2 cup of the total mix.
They mix the ingredients with a spoon or their hands, and we all take a random teaspoon-size sample. The idea is that you like the balance of flavors in that sample. If you feel it’s too salty or not sweet enough, add more dried fruit. If you feel it’s too carb-heavy, add more nuts. There is no right or wrong — just delicious and fun!
Here are a couple of my kids’ creations, just to get you started:
Bug Chow by Rachel Brhel, age 10:
2 cups Cheerios
1 cup dried roasted salted peanuts
1 cup sweetened dried cranberries
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup mini M&M candies
Makes 5 1/2 cups. Serving size: 1/2 cup.
Easter Mix by Emily Brhel, age 9:
2 cups Cheerios
2 cups salted peanuts
1/2 cup white raisins
1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries
1/4 cup mini marshmallows, multi-colored
1/4 cup mini M&Ms
Makes 5 1/2 cups. Serving size: 1/2 cup.
