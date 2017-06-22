5 Tips To Keep Kids Safe From Medicine In The House

More than 60,000 children are admitted to the emergency room each year because of accidental poisoning from medicines found in the home. Here are some tips to help you safely store your medicines.
The CDC estimates that children getting into medicines while their parents or caregivers are not aware results in over 60,000 emergency room visits a year and warn that those numbers may increase as pharmaceutical usages reach all-time highs. It’s important to keep your kids safe when you have medicine in the house, including natural remedies and supplements as well, as they are powerful in their own rights.
Here are five tips that can help keep medicine out of your littles’ hands, and keep them safe from harm!
1. Keep all medicines, vitamins and supplements out of the reach of a child.
This seems like common sense, but believe it or not, it’s not! Keep anything powerful enough to make differences in your body away from the reach of children, and that includes essential oils, as they are powerful too. Not only should you keep it out of their reach, but experts suggest keeping it out of their sight as well, so little minds won’t get too nosy.
2. Think about where kids may look when being nosy.
Again, seems like common sense, but the reality is that kids are curious and they like to explore! Think about where a child might want to look, and avoid putting medicines there, even if it is more convenient for you. Look for high places, and don’t put medicines in your purse or bag as a habit, as children often go looking in there or nightstand drawers for mama’s goodies. And always, always close and lock caps!
3. Talk with guests about medicine safety.
Visitors often come with medicines, vitamins and supplements and there’s nothing better for a little guy or gal to go snooping through Grandma’s bag to see what’s in there. Check with your guests about any medicines they may have and make a plan for them to be in a place that is convenient for them, but inaccessible for your littles.
4. Talk to your children about medicine safety.
One of the best ways to prevent incidents with medicines and vitamins is to simply talk to them. It’s a good idea to let them know that their gummy vitamin may taste yummy, but it is NOT candy and if they take too many, they could get sick.
Letting kids know about the dangers that could come from them getting into medicines empowers them and makes them feel trusted in the knowledge. Experts believe this simple inclusion (when they are able to understand what you are talking about of course) can make a big difference when it comes to their curiosity.
5. Be prepared for an emergency.
The last thing you want to do is need to call emergency services in the event that your child gets into medicines or supplements, but not having the information easily accessible can compound an already horrible situation.
If you even think there’s a chance your child got into something, call poison control immediately (800-222-1222 in the U.S.), and have the number programmed in your cell for quick access. Always be sure babysitters or caretakers have it in case they need it as well. Being prepared can be the difference between life and death.