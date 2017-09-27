5 Tips to Keep Your Child’s Passion for Music Alive

Music is the language of emotion. It moves our bodies and our souls. It soothes our babies and celebrates the divine. Music holds history, culture, and family together. It makes us happy. Why, then, does helping our children learn to play it feel like so much work, and how do we keep the love alive?
When my son was 5 years old, he began asking to play the violin. I was perplexed. Though our house was littered with guitars, shakers and didgeridoos, no one we knew played an orchestral instrument. It seemed like it would require too much discipline and practice for a small child to feel successful, and I worried that I would have to push him in ways that might ruin his passion for music in the long run. I stalled.
Finally, just before his 6th birthday, we walked past a violin hanging in a music store window. He looked at me with his big, earnest eyes and said, “Mama, I’m a violin player. Where’s my violin?”
Seven years later, the kid still hasn’t put that instrument down, and his younger sister has taken on a similar love for piano. School mornings are punctuated by, “Please stop playing that song, and come brush your teeth!” While I can’t take credit for my children’s innate love of music, I have learned a few things along the way about how to keep it burning.
1. Choose the right teacher.
Ask a potential teacher whether you can come for a one-time lesson to see if it feels like a good fit. Does the teacher demonstrate a genuine love for music and seem to enjoy your child? What is their approach to reading music and learning by ear? Is there a place for the parent to observe during the lesson? How about quiet(ish) siblings? I kept a special bag of activity books and crayons for my daughter to use during her brother’s violin lessons. This is a great way for younger children to experience music as a part of family life.
2. Keep the instrument out!
Sometimes, just getting the instrument out of it’s case takes the most effort. Two of my best music-mama moves were purchasing a violin hanger for the living room wall and putting the piano in the center of the living room. There are stands for clarinets, guitars, flutes, cellos…you name it! You’ll be amazed at how often your child chooses to play for fun when it’s right there for the taking.
3. Make practice pleasurable.
- Build in a regular time each day (okay, okay…most days) for your child to spend with her instrument. 15 minutes is reasonable for children under 10. I call it “Piano Time” instead of “Practice Time”, because… well…pianos are fun, and practice sometimes isn’t. Depending on your child’s age and temperament, allow him to decide how he will spend some or all of that time. Now that my kids are eight and twelve, I tell them I don’t care what they play, as long as they’re playing!
- Get out of the way. A good teacher will give your child a clear list of what to work on at home. Younger children may need and enjoy your help with these tasks, but don’t be surprised if older children reject your input all together. It’s okay to leave it to the teacher to encourage practice techniques and give corrections. A great way to stay involved is to ask your children to give you a “concert” at the end of a practice session. They love to show off what they can do!
- Remember that children love to learn. I once heard my son playing a song he knew well with sloppy intonation and no attention whatsoever to rhythm or tone. I was sure he was just goofing around and wasting precious practice time. Just as I was about to encourage him to get back to his assignment, I noticed the intense gaze he was directing at his left hand. He was playing this familiar song in 3rd position! This was a major leap for him and not even something his teacher had asked him to practice. Children learn by repetition and by spiralling back around to familiar tasks with new understanding. Indulge their need to spend a week playing songs they learned a year ago or experiment with the weirdest sounding chords you’ve ever heard. Rest assured that if they’re touching the instrument, they’re learning something.
4. Offer observations, not judgements.
Resist the urge to praise or criticize your child’s playing. Instead, ask questions and offer encouraging observations that let them know you’re paying attention. Here are some ideas:
- Which part of that piece do you like the best? What’s the most difficult section?
- You’ve been working so hard on that song. It sounds really different than it did last week! I especially noticed the part that sounds like….
- I really enjoy listening to you play.
5. Negotiate for more time.
“I don’t want to play anymore.” These are words you will almost certainly hear your child say at some point. She may be hitting a steep point in her learning curve and need a little time and encouragement to make it to the next level. Let your child know that you want music to be something she enjoys. Explain that it’s normal to feel this way from time to time when learning an instrument and that the feeling usually passes.
Tell her you’re proud of how much work she’s put into learning her instrument and you’d like her to continue for a specific length of time, such as eight weeks, before deciding whether to stop. Chances are, in eight weeks she’ll be enjoying it again and you won’t even need to discuss it! But if not, you and your child will feel better about having given it a try. Your flexible attitude now leaves the door open for future musical exploration.
6. Find your people.
Music is social. If your child plays in a youth orchestra, connect with other parents. Organize a pool party or picnic. If your child makes a new friend in the group, invite him over for play time (no instruments required!). Ask your child’s music teacher if they have a compatible student for performing a duet in the next recital.
Go beyond classical. Around the country there are welcoming, multi-generational groups of musicians playing Celtic, Bluegrass, Old-time, Scandinavian, French-Canadian, and many other forms of traditional music. These groups are great for bringing the “play” back into “playing music.” Seek out summer music camps for kids and families!
One day your little musician will be an adult. Whether she plays in a professional orchestra, sings in a community choir, tours with a rock band, jams with friends on the weekends, or simply sings lullabies to her children at bedtime, her life will be forever touched by the love of music that you nurture today.