5 Tips to Train Your Flat/Inverted Nipples For Latching

Before having a baby, maybe you thought of your nipples much the same way you thought of your elbows. They’re there, there are no missing parts, they seem to be doing whatever they’re designed to do.
Once you had your baby, though, I bet your nipples got a lot more attention. And if your baby struggled with latch-on during breastfeeding, you may have noticed that one nipple isn’t the same shape as the other, or that maybe neither nipple appears to be the same shape as all those latch diagrams in breastfeeding materials.
When stimulated, do your nipples evert — meaning they pop out? Or do they pucker? Or do they appear to do nothing at all? These are all different nipple reactions to stimulus, depending on the nipple. For example, one of my nipples everts. The other does nothing at all. You can check yours by gently squeezing your nipple at the base, or noticing how your nipples respond when you feel cold.
For a baby who learns to latch on to an everted nipple — the ideal nipple shape — there may be some difficulty learning to latch onto a flat nipple, one that doesn’t change shape to stimulus. It is very normal to have two differently shaped nipples, as it is also very normal to have both nipples shaped similarly.
Some babies have trouble latching onto a flat nipple, though many babies can learn to latch-on very effectively and painlessly. I even had a baby who favored my flat nipple to the everted one! The same can go for inverted nipples — when nipples respond to stimulus by puckering inward, or inverting. That said, severe inversion can make latching basically impossible and can even affect milk supply.
Here are 5 tips to help “train” flat or inverted nipples to respond more favorably to a baby’s latch attempt:
1. Asymmetric Latch
Probably the best technique is just a good latch! Many babies can learn to latch to even the flattest nipples as long as they get the nipple back far enough in their mouth, to their soft palate, which is ideal with everted nipples, too. Your local lactation consultant is the best person to assess your latch and help you with positioning that works best for you.
2. Breast Shells
These plastic disks fit inside your bra. Your nipple extends into a hole in the back of the disk. There is a lack of evidence that they work for everyone as far as teaching nipples to evert, but they can be heaven for bleeding, cracked nipples. The shells allow sore nipples to heal without rubbing on the bra. This may be the bigger benefit to flat or inverted nipples. For this reason, I loved my breast shells!
3. Stretching Nipples
Regularly rolling and pulling the flat or inverted nipple can help to stretch the nipple ligaments, which may help it to evert. You can start this during your third trimester of pregnancy, if you aren’t at risk of premature labor. The big thing here is, be gentle! There is such a thing as pulled nipple ligaments, and not only does this hurt but it doesn’t help at all with latching on baby.
4. Pumping the Initial Letdown
You can use a manual or electric pump to stimulate the flat or inverted nipple right before latch-on. Just do the very initial letdown, or just until your nipple pops out. It may not pop out much or for very long, but it may also be just enough to get baby latched. This technique definitely helped for me! With severely inverted nipples, however, the more stimulation will just cause them to invert even more. Be sure to ask a local lactation consultant for an assessment.
5. Nipple Shield
This is a last resort, though you wouldn’t know it as many hospitals hand them out like candy! But nipple shields, nipple-shaped plastic pieces that fit over your nipple to help baby to latch, can be as much as a curse as a blessing. They really can help in teaching a baby to latch when your nipple shape is less than ideal, but you need to be actively trying to transition a baby to latch to the real thing very early in the process of using a nipple shield, or they can be a beast to keep baby from using them as a crutch.
Remember, babies as much as we are, are creatures of habit. So, what’s wrong with hospitals issuing a nipple shield and not following up on how that mom’s doing transitioning baby off the shield to latch directly to the nipple? Well, long-term use of a nipple shield during latch is associated with lower milk supply. There’s just not enough skin-on-skin nipple stimulation going on with a nipple shield to get the abundant milk-making hormones in place.
Be careful with this option for flat and inverted nipples, and always make sure you are in frequent contact with your local lactation consultant should you decide to use one.