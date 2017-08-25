5 Ways to Homeschool on a Budget

Homeschooling, especially with more than one child, can be a costly endeavor. There are ways you can homeschool on a budget and save money.
After years of homeschooling, I’ve found some ways to save money and cost corners without compromising my children’s education. Our children’s education is one of our biggest concerns. While I spend hours researching curriculum choices I love, I also figured out ways to save some money.
1. Pick Non-Consumable Curriculums:
There are hundreds of choices for curriculums. If you have more than one child, pick a curriculum with more non-consumable products. Workbooks are great, but you can only use them once. Pick curriculums with plenty of readers that you can reuse through multiple kids.
2. Shop Used:
Just like consignment shopping for clothes, you can shop used for curriculums as well. There are plenty of Facebook groups and websites online that allow you to access thousands of used listings. Attend curriculum swaps, check yard sales and try to organize a local sale!
3. Use the Library:
The library is a huge asset to homeschoolers! I used to hate going to the library. I preferred to purchase all of the books I want to read for the year, but that means I could easily spend $400 on readers. That isn’t the best way to save money! Libraries give you access to thousands of books. Some libraries also allow homeschoolers to rent more books for longer. Also, keep an eye on their events. Many libraries have astronomy, book, cooking and more clubs for kids to join.
4. Purchase in Bulk:
You need more than curriculum; you also need supplies. Homeschooling families use up a lot of paper, erasers, printing supplies, pencils and more. Many times, it is cheaper to purchase from your local bulk store. Check out the price at your local Wal-Mart or Target. Then, compare the price per unit at Costco, Sam’s Club and Amazon. You might be surprised how much you can save!
5. Laminate Everything:
My husband laughs at me and tells me that I would laminate our whole house if I could. He isn’t wrong! I’m a huge fan of laminating everything I can. Why? It protects the sheet of paper. If you plan to reuse it multiple times, I always pick to laminate. Doing so means you can reuse a worksheet you made more than one time for with kids. It stops kids from ripping flash cards. Ultimately, laminating stops you from having to make unnecessary purchases!
Do you have an awesome saving money tips for homeschooling? Let us know! We all want to save a few more dollars!