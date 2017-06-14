5 Ways To Celebrate Flag Day With Your Families

Summer is a time full of red, white and blue celebrations in America. As the country celebrates it’s 240th Flag Day, we’ve come up with some ways you can celebrate Old Glory with your family!
On June 14, 1777, The United States Congress passed a resolution that dedicated a flag to the new country. Though the number of stars and stripes were different, it was still the same red, white and blue we know and love today, and still stands for the rights and freedoms the founding fathers fought so hard for.
So how can we celebrate Flag Day with our families? Here are five ways:
1. Attend Flag-Raising Ceremonies.
Most American towns will have a flag raising ceremony in front of the local government office — try to attend. The ceremony and somber respect for the flag and what it stands for speaks volumes as you watch it raised with honor.
2. Fly flags that were given to Veteran family members.
Many families, sadly, have veterans of military service in their families. Even if your veteran family member was not buried in a military cemetery, most Veterans of Foreign Wars present a special flag to veterans’ families at their funerals. Flying those special flags on Flag Day pays homage to the flag and honors your family’s vet.
3. Teach your children how to fold a flag.
Did you know that there’s a special way to fold the flag? In addition to the guidelines for proper treatment and disposal of the flag, there’s a special way to fold the flag. You can Youtube how, and show your children how to as well!
4. Tie-Die shirts in red, white and blue to show patriotism.
This is one of my son’s favorite things to do in June. We tie-dye shirts in red, white and blue to wear for Flag Day and Fourth of July festivities. If tie-dying isn’t your kids’ thing, you can still let them dress in their most patriotic outfits, or even better, create one just for flag day to show their patriotism.
5. Learn about other flags.
I know, I know. It’s Flag Day and we absolutely want to celebrate our flag. But, in this day and age, we are just one country of many, and the best way to honor our founding fathers’ belief that we are our own sovereign country of many others in this world is to learn about how we in this country are connected to others on a global level. Use this day as an opportunity to see how things are the same and different in this country to other countries, and teach your children a lesson on international community.