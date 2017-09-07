5 Ways to Celebrate Grandparents Who Live Far Away

Grandparents’ Day is a time we can celebrate the wonderful people in our lives with the recognition they love and live for. But how can we celebrate them when they live so far away?
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter designated the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents’ Day. It’s a day to remember those parents of our parents (and grandparent-like figures), and it’s a fun way for families to honor and celebrate their family legacy.
Related: How to Foster Healthy Relationships Between Parents, Grandparents and Kids
How can we help our children celebrate their grandparents when they don’t live nearby?
1. Skype/Facetime/Google Duo.
Technology today makes being apart from loved ones so much easier. It may seem obvious, but take advantage of technology and have your littles contact their grandparents for a fun video chat. Obviously, this only works if grandparents have access to the technology on the other end, research shows more and more grandparents are getting plugged in.
2. Send a handmade card or letter.
Most grandparents of today are from an era where handwritten notes and cards are at a minimum. Have the kiddos make some fun stationery with stickers and media of your choice, and then have them write a heartfelt message to their grandparents letting them know what they mean to them. Promise, those notes will end up in the special memories box, and make their grandparents’ day!
3. Send a special gift.
This Grandparents’ Day, send them something your entire family will cherish forever. This Grandparent Memories book is a great way for grandparents to impart all sorts of little bits of love and devotion to their grandchildren, in their very own words. They’ll love walking down memory lane and sharing family info, and you and your children will have a priceless keepsake that tells your family’s story straight from the source!
Related: 9 Reasons Your Grandparents Are Cooler Than You
4. Mail them a hug.
I came across this adorable idea from Stacey at Glued To My Crafts when my husband was deployed a few years ago. My little guy was two, and Daddy was gone for a year! I mailed him a hug from our son, and my husband said it was a piece of real-life in the form of a sweet little hug. It’s perfect to send to grandparents who will be able to see the size of little hands and arms around them, and will remind them that they are being hugged, even from a far!
5. Design a custom Grandchildren Tree.
We love this gorgeous custom grandchildren tree designed by WordWorksPrints. It’s a unique gift for the grandparents, full of love with each of their precious grandchildren represented with a sweet bird. WordWorks Prints offers other designs as well, but we love the simplicity in a family full of dove love!