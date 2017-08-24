5 Ways To Help Your Little One Prepare For A New Baby

When my second baby was born, I wondered how my first would handle the transition. He had only recently weaned and started sleeping in his own big boy bed. He and I had always been very attached, and I knew we would both have to learn a new routine.
Somehow, when the day came, he took on the role of “big brother” beautifully. He adored his baby sister, looked for ways to be a helper, and seemed to have endless patience when she cried. And even though three years later they have spats and struggle over toys and snacks, they have the sweetest bond. He still sees himself as one of her caretakers.
Now that we are anticipating a third baby, I am thinking of ways to help them both have that same smooth transition. Here are some ideas that worked well the first time for our family and some new ideas we will try this time.
1. Talk about their new role frequently.
As my husband and I observe the kids being responsible or helpful, we try to bring up how helpful this will be when the new baby comes. We try to use a lot of positive language to help them feel valued as helpers.
As they clean a spill or help me pull the laundry out of the dryer, I say something like, “Wow, what a good helper! I am so glad I have you, especially to help me when the new baby comes. You can bring me diapers and wipes and make sure the baby has what he needs. My hands might be full holding the baby, so it will be so great to have your hands to help me.”
In the car, we talk about where the new baby’s seat will sit and how they can help entertain the baby and tell me what the baby needs. We try to envision our lives with the new baby added, whether we are at the store, at the park or going through our night time routine. We also point out how each of them fit into the picture, too.
2. Involve them in the preparations.
If we were making a room for the new baby, that would be a great way to include little ones. We could go in the room, imagine the baby laying in there or playing in there. The older kids could help pick out decor or blankets to include in the room.
Since we aren’t designating a room to the baby, we try to include them in shopping for outfits, choosing a name and even by going through their old clothes to wash for the new baby. They also come with me to all of my prenatal appointments and my midwife lets them help her measure my belly and push the button on the blood pressure cuff. She talks to them about how the baby is growing and shows them pictures of the baby at each stage of development. I’m hoping it helps make the baby seem more real to them.
Related Article: A Letter to My Toddler, From Your Pregnant Mama
3. Look Back On Their Births.
Each of my kiddos have a birth story book. Lately, we have pulled them out and re-read their birth stories and looked at their first pictures with my husband and me. I tell them what we thought of them and how excited and happy we were when they arrived. Each time we talk about it, different details emerge, and they understand a little more about those special days. Then we talk about how exciting the new baby’s birth will be for all of us. I think of it as a way to just stir up some joy.
4. Speak about the challenges in a positive way.
I’ve told the older kids that when the baby comes, I am going to have to work really hard to help the baby come out of my belly, and then I’ll need lots of rest to recover afterward. I make sure to smile and tell them I am looking forward to the birth and the days after, so that we can all rest and hold the new baby. I talk about how the baby will need to eat often, and so I may have to sit still for a lot of the time, but how they can sit with me or near me, so we can all spend time together.
I’ve mentioned that sometimes the baby will cry, but it is not because they are mad at us — it’s just how they speak. So I ask them to help me figure out how we can understand the baby and meet his needs. I want to prepare them for the changes without making it sound dreadful. I know that they will mirror my attitude, so I want to display patience and positivity.
Related Article: Preparing Your Child to Attend A Sibling’s Birth
5. Reassure them of their security.
We are all huggers and offer lots of verbal affirmations in our home. If someone needs a hug, we give freely. If someone is crying, we pat each other and hold each other. If we are thankful for each other, we say it. And “I love you” can be heard throughout the day. My husband and I are determined to keep all of these loving habits up during my pregnancy, and after the birth of our new baby.
We know each child needs individual attention, and our goal is to show them the love in our home is growing, not being limited.