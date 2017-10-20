5 Ways to Invest in Yourself at Home

As mothers, we give so much of ourselves every day. For your sanity, it is essential to remember to invest in yourself frequently.
When I first became a mother, my world revolved around my daughter. The sun and moon rose because of her. I let myself lose and forget who I was as a person, as I continued to give all of myself to her. At first, that seemed to work fine, yet it wasn’t sustainable for the second child.
My husband was quick to remind me that I had to invest in myself. It felt selfish; why should I take time for myself when my children need me? A wise friend told me that I couldn’t fill someone else’s cup if mine is empty. Your relationship with yourself is the longest commitment you will make. There are plenty of ways you can invest in yourself at home, ensuring that your cup stays full. Trust me; it will benefit your family in the long run.
1. Take a Bath
One of my favorite ways I invest in myself is to take long baths. My husband wrangles the kids for 30 minutes, and I fill up the bathtub as hot as I can handle. Typically, I add some Epsom salt with essential oils and bring along a good book.
2. Listen to Podcasts
There are hundreds of free podcasts you can listen to each day. While you are washing dishes or folding laundry, listen to a podcast that adds fuel to your soul. There are options for everyone.
3. Pick Up a Hobby
You could find an abundance of hobbies to try. Most of them can be done with your children right at home. Perhaps you are interested in knitting or crocheting. You might want to try embroidering or scrapbooking. Whatever interests you, give it a try!
4. Wake Up Early
I know what you are thinking. How is waking up early investing in yourself? If you are like me, you need some alone time each day. If you aren’t a night owl, the best time to find that alone time might be in the morning. Take that time to figure out priorities and do something you love each day.
5. Exercise
I will be the first to tell you that I hate to exercise. I typically drag my feet and avoid it as much as possible. It is impossible to deny that you feel better afterward. During your morning, add in a 30-minute session of yoga or Pilates. Head to the gym a few times a week. Make your health a priority, and your kids will follow in your footsteps one day.