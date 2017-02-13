5 Ways to Overcome Conflict in Your Marriage

Every couple goes through rough spots in their relationship. The years when children are young can be especially hard. Lack of sleep, limited alone time, differences in parenting styles, and changing family dynamics are only some of the hurdles.

My husband and I had trouble with each of these hurdles, and many others. During some of our roughest points, our marriage had visits from at least one, if not all four, of the “Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” This is a term used by psychology researcher, John Gottman, referring to the four behaviors in a marriage that may eventually lead to its demise.

Criticism

Contempt

Defensiveness

Withdrawal

Fortunately, both my husband and I have learned over our 15-year marriage that there are far better ways to respond to conflict than to hitch a ride with the “horsemen.” Here are my top 5 tips to ride out the rough spots in your relationship:

1) Talk

This is a hard one because it can be so easy to slip into criticizing your partner. Try pretending he’s a coworker or client if that makes it easier to confront him with a concern. Choose your words wisely, use “I” statements, and hold your tongue if he responds sarcastically or negatively. It’s easy to escalate an argument when both of you are reacting to each other’s mean-spirited comments. It’s harder if one of you is willing to take the high road to rise above the other’s reactions in order to get to the real issue.

2) Lighten the mood

This is another hard one, especially if you’re carrying around unresolved issues. But it can be hard to talk through those issues if you’re intimidating your partner, which is easy to do if you’re perceived as continually angry or upset. Try having some fun and connecting through a shared interest before bringing up an issue.

3) Apologize for your part

These tips just keep getting harder, don’t they? But this one is really important, even if you feel the issue is mostly (or all) your partner’s fault. Remember, it takes two to tango. And however you perceive the issue, your partner perceives it differently and that’s why it is an issue. Put aside your pride and find even the tiniest shred of blame on your part and then seek forgiveness. Your partner will be so much more open to discussing his part in the issue.

4) Be patient

Some people, like me, just need time to cool off and think about things even after my husband apologizes. And that’s OK. Be sure to communicate this to your partner, and if you’re tempted to hold on to the grudge, ask yourself if you’d want to be treated that same way. Now, if your partner is the one holding onto the grudge, still be patient. You may have to earn his trust. He may have to “test the waters,” so to speak, to see if you really mean the apology you said or if it’s safe for him to let down his guard.

5) Learn to be happy on your own

Especially if your relationship is at the point of the fourth — withdrawal — and your partner is giving you the silent treatment. You have no other choice but to ride out this defensive tactic until your partner is willing to talk again. Any demands or pleas for him to open up will just be met with more silence. I’ve been there, done that! This is the time to give yourself lots of self-care and learn to not rely on your partner for your happiness. Perhaps start a new hobby or go visit friends or meditate. Sometimes, time apart is just the right remedy for a stonewaller — once he feels some space and less pressure to “open up,” he is more likely to want to talk and seek closeness with you.

