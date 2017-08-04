5 Yummy ‘Milk Shakes’ to Increase Milk Supply

Nursing your little one takes lots of calories! We’ve got some fabulous recipes to help you beat the summer heat, and keep that milk flowing!
We know, we know…sometimes it’s hard to keep up with the good, healthy calories when we are breastfeeding our little ones. Not to mention, ensure that our supply stays nice and productive. That’s why milk shakes and smoothies are so fabulous. Quick and easy, and chock full of ingredients that are good for you and your supply, here are some of our favorites!
1. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Shake: WeAreParents shares the wildly popular blend of superfood banana with peanut butter and chocolate, and adds in some flax and oats for good measure (and milk!). We love the option of whipped cream, because honestly? Delish!
2. Chocolate Shake: Yes, it’s a good, old-fashioned chocolate shake, with recipe courtesy of Naturally Made With Love. Super simple and full of yummy chocolate ice cream (choose your favorite type!) as well as supply boosting fenugreek and flax, a solid winner all the time!
Related: 10 Breastfeeding Traditions From Around the World
3. Cinnamon, Almond and Vanilla: Wife and mom Sarah Lampley shares this oh-so-yummy blend of some of our favorite smoothie ingredients as an alternative to the famous ‘lactation cookie’ recipe. This one has similar ingredients, gives similar results, but is a little lighter in the calorie count, though not skimping on good ingredients.
4. Strawberry Banana: The mamas at Diary Of A First Time Mom recommend this yummy strawberry banana blend to keep you feeling fresh, fruity and fruitful! It combines bananas and strawberries with oats, flax and other great ingredients, but best of all it uses almond milk, so it’s a great option for mamas who are dairy free.
Related: Blogger Posts Breastfeeding Photos and Tells Critics to “Grow Up”
5. Peach Blueberry Oatmeal: Oh boy…is this a yummy one! Superfoods and antioxidants, the BlahnikBaker puts oats in and that makes all the difference! Throw some brewers yeast in too, if you’re really looking to up supply.