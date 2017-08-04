5 Yummy ‘Milk Shakes’ to Increase Milk Supply

by on

We've got some fabulous recipes to help you beat the summer heat, and keep that milk flowing!Nursing your little one takes lots of calories! We’ve got some fabulous recipes to help you beat the summer heat, and keep that milk flowing!

We know, we know…sometimes it’s hard to keep up with the good, healthy calories when we are breastfeeding our little ones. Not to mention, ensure that our supply stays nice and productive. That’s why milk shakes and smoothies are so fabulous. Quick and easy, and chock full of ingredients that are good for you and your supply, here are some of our favorites!

Chocolate, banana, peanut butter is a favorite lactation milkshake

1. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Shake: WeAreParents shares the wildly popular blend of superfood banana with peanut butter and chocolate, and adds in some flax and oats for good measure (and milk!). We love the option of whipped cream, because honestly? Delish!

Chocolate milkshakes to help lactation are good old fashioned yum

2. Chocolate Shake: Yes, it’s a good, old-fashioned chocolate shake, with recipe courtesy of Naturally Made With Love. Super simple and full of yummy chocolate ice cream (choose your favorite type!) as well as supply boosting fenugreek and flax, a solid winner all the time!

cinammon, almond and banana are delicious options for dairy free3. Cinnamon, Almond and Vanilla: Wife and mom Sarah Lampley shares this oh-so-yummy blend of some of our favorite smoothie ingredients as an alternative to the famous ‘lactation cookie’ recipe. This one has similar ingredients, gives similar results, but is a little lighter in the calorie count, though not skimping on good ingredients.

Strawberry banana lactation shakes are fruity yum4. Strawberry Banana: The mamas at Diary Of A First Time Mom recommend this yummy strawberry banana blend to keep you feeling fresh, fruity and fruitful! It combines bananas and strawberries with oats, flax and other great ingredients, but best of all it uses almond milk, so it’s a great option for mamas who are dairy free.

Blueberry Peach Oatmeal milkshakes are refreshing and build milk!5. Peach Blueberry Oatmeal: Oh boy…is this a yummy one! Superfoods and antioxidants, the BlahnikBaker puts oats in and that makes all the difference! Throw some brewers yeast in too, if you’re really looking to up supply.


Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis is living the life wherever the Marine Corps sends her (husband)! Currently, she soaks up the sun in Jupiter, Florida, with her six-year-old mini-me, Luke, and their diva Golden Retriever, Dixie Belle.  A self-confessed ‘hot mess’, Lori has degrees in Communications, Psychology and Education, and writes for various publications, including her own—Still Standing Magazine, a magazine for mothers who battle infertility and/or have lost children. But mostly, she spends each day grateful for the best title in the world — “Mama.” She is one happy and thankful gal.

