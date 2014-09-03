Top 50 Most (and Least) Common Baby Names

Are you looking to see where your child’s name ranks in the most (or least) most popular baby names in the US? Check out the latest name trends below.

Every year the Social Security Administration provides information on the top 1000 baby names in the US.  With monikers in the top spots being shared by more than 15,000 babies during the given year, and those at the bottom being selected by less than 250 families, the list is a fascinating picture of baby name trends. It’s also a neat source of inspiration for those still on the lookout for a name for their little one.

Below you’ll find the top 50 boy and girl names, as well as the bottom 50 boy and girl choices from the 1000 provided, taken from the most recent available year (2013). Are your children’s names on the list?

50 Most Popular Baby Names

Rank

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

Boy Name

Noah

Liam

Jacob

Mason

William

Ethan

Michael

Alexander

Jayden

Daniel

Elijah

Aiden

James

Benjamin

Matthew

Jackson

Logan

David

Anthony

Joseph

Joshua

Andrew

Lucas

Gabriel

Samuel

Christopher

John

Dylan

Isaac

Ryan

Nathan

Carter

Caleb

Luke

Christian

Hunter

Henry

Owen

Landon

Jack

Wyatt

Jonathan

Eli

Isaiah

Sebastian

Jaxon

Julian

Brayden

Gavin

Levi

# Boys

18090

18002

17976

17591

16495

16127

15366

14771

14656

14140

13626

13527

13416

13373

13226

12488

12270

12226

12164

12095

11680

11568

11451

11112

10957

10765

10588

10058

10005

9808

9620

9512

9500

9497

9261

8887

8802

8702

8679

8506

8490

8478

7867

7754

7495

7479

7469

7384

7379

7339

Rank

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

Girl Name

Sophia

Emma

Olivia

Isabella

Ava

Mia

Emily

Abigail

Madison

Elizabeth

Charlotte

Avery

Sofia

Chloe

Ella

Harper

Amelia

Aubrey

Addison

Evelyn

Natalie

Grace

Hannah

Zoey

Victoria

Lillian

Lily

Brooklyn

Samantha

Layla

Zoe

Audrey

Leah

Allison

Anna

Aaliyah

Savannah

Gabriella

Camila

Aria

Kaylee

Scarlett

Hailey

Arianna

Riley

Alexis

Nevaeh

Sarah

Claire

Sadie

# Girls

21075

20788

18256

17490

15129

13066

13044

12313

10529

9345

9232

9121

9108

8714

8370

8222

7979

7927

7677

7616

7430

7296

7222

7187

7155

7017

6935

6837

6453

6440

5920

5567

5554

5405

5315

5195

5192

5173

5127

5085

5079

5031

4994

4956

4902

4741

4716

4635

4626

4614

50 Least Popular Baby Names (out of 1000 provided)

Rank

951

952

953

954

955

956

957

958

959

960

961

962

963

964

965

966

967

968

969

970

971

972

973

974

975

976

977

978

979

980

981

982

983

984

985

986

987

988

989

990

991

992

993

994

995

996

997

998

999

1000

Boy Name

Truman

Brysen

Jaycob

Kohen

Augustine

Castiel

Langston

Magnus

Osvaldo

Reagan

Sidney

Tyree

Yair

Deegan

Kalel

Todd

Alfred

Anson

Apollo

Rowen

Santana

Ephraim

Houston

Jayse

Leroy

Pierre

Tyrell

Camryn

Grey

Yadiel

Aaden

Corban

Denzel

Jordy

Kannon

Branden

Brendon

Brenton

Dario

Jakobe

Lachlan

Thatcher

Immanuel

Camilo

Davon

Graeme

Rocky

Broderick

Clyde

Darien

# Boys

208

207

207

207

206

206

206

206

206

206

206

206

206

205

205

205

204

204

204

204

204

203

203

203

203

203

203

202

202

202

200

200

200

200

200

199

199

199

199

199

199

199

197

196

196

196

196

195

195

195

Rank

951

952

953

954

955

956

957

958

959

960

961

962

963

964

965

966

967

968

969

970

971

972

973

974

975

976

977

978

979

980

981

982

983

984

985

986

987

988

989

990

991

992

993

994

995

996

997

998

999

1000

Girl Name

Belinda

Cristina

Lillyana

Neriah

Rihanna

Tamia

Rivka

Annabell

Araceli

Ayana

Emmaline

Giovanna

Kylah

Kailani

Karissa

Nahla

Zainab

Devyn

Karma

Marleigh

Meadow

India

Kaiya

Sarahi

Audrianna

Natalya

Bayleigh

Estelle

Kaidence

Kaylyn

Magnolia

Princess

Avalyn

Ireland

Jayde

Roxanne

Alaysia

Amia

Astrid

Karly

Dalilah

Makena

Penny

Ryann

Charity

Judith

Kenna

Tess

Tinley

Collins

# Girls

263

263

263

263

263

263

262

261

261

261

261

261

261

260

258

258

258

256

256

256

256

255

255

255

254

254

253

253

253

253

253

253

252

252

252

252

251

251

251

251

250

250

250

250

249

249

249

249

249

248

For more information on baby name trends, including lists for additional years and popular choices by US state, check out the Social Security Administration's baby name page.

Image: Vangelis Matos Medina


Melanie Mayo-Laakso
Melanie Mayo-Laakso
breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

248 thoughts on “Top 50 Most (and Least) Common Baby Names”

    2. I agree my oldest son (5) is Diego-Caleb and my youngest son (4) is Chaske and neither names are there either lmao

      1. You missed Bayleigh (which is just someone’s fancy spelling for Bail or Bailey) #253 My cousin’s 15 year old is Bailey, also, that’s why I picked up on it. Her other daughter is Riley.

    5. My kids arent on there:

      Hubaloo
      Japonica
      Qwerty

      Pfffttt… Sad thing is, it wouldn’t be odd if I DID name my kids that. The comments below actually make me physically sick. Are we SO desperate for attention as a society that we are naming our children SO FFFFFFF-ING ridiculously? Seriously? Archer!? Gauge?? WTF? How many generations until we’re naming our kids “The Rock,” “Ultimate Warrior,” or “Hacksaw Jim Duggan” Smith. Geez people. I have a strong feeling its mostly millennials (which I count myself among) that are naming their children Beckam and SILVERADO. SILVERADO?!?!?! Bahaha. I’m physically sick, and then I’m overcome with amusement, and then I’m just sad about our look-at-me culture.

    6. My kids aren’t on here, but my names ARE rather unique.

      My two sons (3 and 15 months):
      Sssst (pronounced Forest).
      Lllll (pronounced Fievel—like from An American Tale)

    1. Those names are freaking awesome. Lightyears away from ordinary, but not too too weird. Just weird enough to be bad to the bone

        1. Yeah but she wasn’t saying it’s not on the popular list. This is an article about most popular and least popular so, the insult doesn’t really gel and it definitely wasn’t neccassary
          Not that is was ever neccassary to be rude.

        2. Me too – at least your child will be able to pronounce Karen & spell it unlike some of these other attention seeking began abominations!

      5. Bahahaha that’s gold and I was thinking the very same thing. She was being a huge gina with that comment. P.s that’s what my 4yo girl calls hers bahahaha

      3. Yes, Rowan is awesome. I have a friend who’s baby girl is named that.
        I think Brooke shields baby is named that as well.
        I love it and considered it for my son because he was to be a near-Christmas baby, and I am a Chrisstmas eve, and one of its meanings was ‘tree bearing red berries’ and I am Holly, and as I said I really like the name anyway.

  18. Oldest girl: raven rain ocean
    Second oldest boy: malachi clifford
    Third girl: Zara Michelle
    Youngest boy: Felix Otto
    Yeah for unique names

  22. My daughter’s name is on there
    Brooklyn Kamryn – 4 yrs.
    But my boys first names aren’t
    Rory Jaden-Scott – 10 yrs.
    Jourdan Christian – 8 yrs.
    Tristan Zavier – 6 yrs.

    1. I love the name Rory and think it would go well with our names (Duncan, Finlay & Ewan) but worry people think it’s a girl’s name ( thanks Gilmore Girls).

  23. Maybe I should start calling them by their middle names!
    James Edward (25)
    Ty Parry (21)
    Sophia Maria (9)
    Nicholas James (8)
    Lila Marygrace(7)
    Jaxson Brooks (5)
    Arianna Jolee (4)

  25. Marcus aj 4
    Zailen Scott 10 months
    They didn’t make either of the lists my youngest I can’t find the meaning of his name can anyone else find the meaning for me???

    1. What Does Name “Zailen” Mean

      You have aspiration and inspiration, hope and guidance. Since you are intuitive and perceptive and you understand human nature. You have the power to achieve. Diplomacy and discretion make you a good mediator. You are inspired, introspective, and have a good understanding of the human heart. You can have the ability to commercialize your artistic talents successfully. You are often a mystery to others and to yourself. You are always reaching for something higher, without exactly knowing what that “higher” is.You are bold, independent, inquisitive and interested in research. You know what you want and why you want it.
      Dependable, very down-to-earth and well grounded, you are always looking for meaningful work, a career where you can take pride in your work and do the best job you are capable of. Your prime desire is to build protected and secure environment at home and at work. You can be very persuasive in achieving goals and gaining objectives. You can be very detailed and well-organized and possess great organizational skills. At times you may appear too stubborn and overly critical to others, but your practical approach to life and productivity makes you one of the most beneficent members of community.

  26. My daughter’s names are Taylor Grace and Hunter Elisabeth. Everyone always asked me if I was a fan of The Bold & The Beautiful because Hunter Tylo played the character, Taylor. The answer is no but a fun coincidence! 🙂

  32. I’m pregnant with my second daughter. we’ve already chosen the name ‘Emma Rose’. I’ve never met anyone named Emma. Lol its number 2 on the list for most popular. I guess when she gets into school there will be several girls named Emma.
    my first daughter is ‘Deegan Renae’ it’s on the boys not so popular list. so she may run into a boy with her name. she has met a few Tegan and Reagan but no Deegan.

  33. It’s funny 11 years ago you didn’t hear Noah much,,,now it is number one. My son is Noah Daniel and my daughter is Karina Marie.

  34. We chose family names for our girls because my mom is Hungarian. Our son is named after my grandfather.
    Magdolna Rae (Maggi)
    Jaléna Kae (pronounced Ya-laina, nickname Léni, pronounced Lainie)
    Jackson Phoenix

    1. My sons name is Bowen Patrick, but was almost Bowen Wesley after his grandfather. But changed it to Patrick for my mother Patricia. He actually goes by Bodie or Bo. He’s 9. It’s a family name. Was going to be mine had I been a boy:)

      Reply

      1. Wesley is actually my father’s middle name which is why we picked it 😀 I’ve had a couple women tell me it was their maiden name actually that’s awesome! We call them Bo and Blade with an occasional Bo Bo, but I think Bodie is super cute never thought of that one!

  38. my kids names aren’t on that list, darn it, or mine! I’m Margretha, thanks to my Danish parents. My husband is Arthur. I think of King Arthur when I think of his name. My daughter is Marketa, thanks to her Czech father. Marketa is the Czech equivalent of Margaret. Our son is Patrick, a common name in all European countries, not just Ireland! India used to a very common girls name in England, starting during the Victorian era when the British Raj was in India. Margaret seems to have gone out of fashion, but it will come back! patrick isn’t as popular either. We named him after Patrick Swayze. I was watching Dirty Dancing when i was in labor, and the name just stuck in my head! names are funny things.

  41. We have 8 children.

    Zachary Jameson 35
    Emily Brooke 33
    Jonathan Bruce 30
    Grace Rebecca 25
    Michael Christian Sergei 23
    Drew Elizabeth 9
    Eliza Jane 8
    Joel Ezra 8

    1. I have 8 as well
      Dean Matthew
      Tania Renee
      Kirkland Chad
      Andrew Paul
      Kelly Samantha Nikkei
      Madeline Joan
      Maynard Raine (girl)
      Deklan Blaze Reicher

    1. My daughter’s name is Juniper, she’s five. She gets “Jennifer” a lot, also – sometimes she gets Jupiter – LOL! We love her name though. 🙂

  48. I’m happy to see neither of my daughter’s names are on there. Alethea Rose and Saoirse Aurelia 🙂 Although I think Saoirse is pretty popular in Ireland.

    Reply

    1. My husband and I considered Aletheia for our daughter! (My mother’s family is Greek).
      We are expecting in October and our daughter’s name is Meredith Caroline. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the lack of popularity of the name Meredith, while still being a “common” name. My name has always been misspelled or mispronounced (Malorie- I get Mallory, Mallorie, Malone, Mabry, Marjorie, and many others!)

    2. LOVE Saoirse – I would totally consider that if we have another girl. We live in Wales so people here would actually know how to pronounce it! Our little girl is Amelia Paige. She was almost Amelie, but we thought she looked like an Amelia 🙂

      1. My 3 kids are:
        James Randall (29)
        Natalie Ann (27)
        Rachel Alexandra (24)
        James after his father, Randall was my dad’s name. Natalie was named after Natalie Wood, i always thought it was such a beautiful name and Ann is my middle name. Rachel was named after her great great grandmother and my ob/gyn, his last name was Alexander, Rachel was the 1st baby named after him and he had already delivered over 2000 babies! James Randall (Jamie) daughter’s name is Penelope Jayne. I suggested Penelope and they loved it, and my son picked Jayne, that was my mom’s, his gramma’s, middle name.

  52. None of my children’s names made the list either. Their names are Caina Elise and Brittlynn Kayde. My stepdaughter’s name is KaSarah Noel. I love the uniqueness of their names yet their names are not silly and their names are beautiful. I love my girls. Each are special and their names fit them perfectly.

  53. My girls are named Kristie Leigh, Tabitha Gail,Aliceson Elisabeth and Kathryn Danielle , all 1970-1987, my grandkids take the cake though,Thailan Jackson, Dilan Macray,Zoelei Ashlynn,Keziah Raine, Perrin Jack and Tristan Michael. We love our unusual names, my soon to be born grandchild may be Marleigh if a girl and Garrett if a boy.

  55. Didn’t see my name! I have some kids that are common and some not so common: Graham (boy), Hannah (girl), Jordan (boy), Sunshine (girl), Piper (girl) and Rocket (boy).

  56. Our son did not make either list, Atticus Taylor Michael (: though the name Dad wants for boy #2 made the least popular: Magnus… But I’m not diggin’ it anyway!

  58. I never see my name anywhere…and I do like it that way! LOL

    I have:
    Travis Joshua (18)
    Jordan Caleb (12)
    Giuseppina Fé (4) (Italian first name translated to Josephine and Spanish middle translates to Faith)

  59. Though I’m 21, My name is Aryn pronounced Erin, and I have never met anther with the spelling of mine. My husbands name is on the least common boy list… Gray (grey). Our sons name is Sutton Cash and I don’t see his on any of the lists either which makes me super happy

    Reply

    3. Your kids names are great! Unusual, but good names. Sometimes I think people get so caught up in making a name sound original, that they don’t realize that at some point they won’t be a cute 6 year old and they might want something that could be spoken at a board meeting or put on a business card that other people can take them seriously.

  66. Only 1 of my girls’ names made it but spelled different. I have MaKenna Alyana, Amelia Christian and Jaily Alice. Wanted different, can’t stand my name.

  67. This is such a weak list.

    There is only one Alestria in the United States and that is my son. I would say that is the least popular name.

    There are 3 or 4 Illyan in the US…my other son. You didn’t really get the least popular, just the ones on the low thousands.

    Reply

    2. The SS administration only tracks the 1000 most popular names. It stands to reason that there were more than 1000 names chosen each year across the country, so of course, not every name will be on that list. And THIS list is just the top & bottom of THAT list.

  68. Jenna Katherine, Jaclyn Renae, Jillian Elyse, Juliette Sierra, Joelle Emmalena, Jarolyn Kennedy-Jean, Nahum Adrian-William. Only 1 middle name made the list.

  69. Love it my girls are on fav list Emma,Nevaeh!!! Mine maybe be on the least one but come on The name Karna rocks in general any how plus my middle name is Starr yep named after the beatles

  70. Froulia summerfly,dordon macaw, silissia shaedow, muncha lostoria !! Did’nt make either list!! Yay! I just made them up ! But still ! 🙂

  72. I have Shannon Lynn, Madison Nathaniel, Jonathan Ryan, Kyle Adam, Lily Mae, Trenton Thomas, Blake Thomas, Wayne Todd is my hubby and I am Kathy Lynn.

  73. We have an Audrey Edith (5) and Griffin James (3). Glad to see that Audrey isn’t in the very top and Griffin isn’t on either!

  78. We have 7
    Alexander James
    Parker William
    Samuel Raymond
    Zachariah Clarke
    Wesley Owen
    Teague Riley
    Kieran Christopher

    Teague has the most uncommon of all our kids. His teachers love his name. I always tell everyone it’s League with a T

  87. One of my son’s name is on the pop list Owen, but his middle name isn’t and it Vincent
    My other son’s name isn’t there and his is Lindsey, but his middle name is on the least unlikely and that’s Peirce.

    Reply

    1. My dad’s middle name is Lindsey, and they gave me the feminine version, Lindsay, as a first name. Don’t see too many boys named Lindsey- the girls took it. I like it with Pierce. Good choice. 🙂

  88. My daughter’s name is Ansley Claire. I’ve never heard of anyone else with the name Ansley until after she was here and named! Crazy how that works.

  90. My daughters name is Janae Ann and while I was pregnant I called my son Festus. I told everybody that was going to be his name. It was funny. If your not old enough to have watched shows like Bonanza, you won’t get it. But he ended up with Reggie after his dad.

  95. My son’s name is Barrett Miles.
    We avoided all of those! Hooray!
    Julien is hopefully to be the name of my next son! (If I have another son)

  97. My daughter 21 is Serena Cheyenne
    son 10 is Bodie Seth
    son 15 months is Rhys Avery
    son on the way Jan 2015 is Ian Myles. Only name that was on the list was Avery and it was listed as a girl name.

  99. Son 12 Easton when he was born I had never heard of any one else having that name. Not on the list but so many baby boys with his name a decade later
    Daughter 6 Lynleigh ( pronounced Lynley for some reason people get confused) I’ve only heard one other girl a few years after we had her
    Being an Ashley myself I was proud not to see my name. Being an Ashley from the 80s/90s there were a million of us lol
    New baby if a girl with be Ruby-Jewel ( family name ) and I’m leaning towards Everett but I must admit I love the names Hawk , Grayson, Cotton and Dove for a boy also.

  100. My son’s name is Kane Jacob. Only Kane in his school so he seems to be well known, plus he’s a unique young man, it tends to suit him well….

  101. My 3 year old daughters name is
    Ellisyn Olivia (we call her Elli for short).
    Pronounced like Allison but with an El beginning sound.
    Not on the list but we have recoeved a lot of
    Compliments on it. It’s a little different but not crazy different and with such a common nickname (Elli) the playground meanies should not be an issue.

  102. 45years ago ii named my son Jordan. Kahlil……the nurse had a fit….she would not even put it on his birth certificate …..said I was ruining his life……so 6 days later. , Fighting me all the way…it finally went on his BC….I constantly asked
    Him if he liked his name…h always said he loved it…..no one ever had his name.

  103. Didn’t see either of my sons names and I know my daughters name is not common.

    Adam Joel (30)
    Brett Justin (30)
    Shealyn Marie (16)

  107. Brogan Liam Grant
    Briar Lael Rose
    Maria Elora
    Roan Patrick pronounced Rone
    Elle Mae
    I wasn’t so concerned with popularity as I was strength of character.

  108. My name is not on the list – Sharon Kay. LoL My son, Matthew Stephen (23) is on the list. My 1st ex is on the list of Popular names while my 2nd ex has his name on the list of Unpopular names. LoL

  109. The top lists are exactly what I avoided. My daughter’s name is Taryn Emma (she’s ten) and my son’s name is Devereaux Alix (he’s six).

    My stepdaughters are Destiny and Zoe (#31 on the Top 50 Girls), but… *shrug*

  114. My two daughters are
    Flannery and Helena.
    We live in the south so Flannery was named after the wonderfully southern eccentric author Flannery O’Connor and Helena from the German side of my husband. (His pick–I would have picked Honora instead 🙂 )

  117. I have
    Kailee Nicole (20)
    Amber Brenae (20)
    Brianna Alexis (16)
    Brayden William (12)
    Britlon Stone (11)
    Ryen Louise (8)
    Tatum Michael (4)
    So some of mine are common names and some aren’t. I’ve never heard of another Britlon, and my Ryen is a girl and Tatum is a boy.

  119. Mine all have traditional first names but more unusual middle names.
    Elizabeth Amelia 15 (Emma)
    John William Pacific 12
    (Will)
    Owen Darshan Spring 10

  126. None of our kiddos are on the lists either.

    Our kids are
    8-years – Beckham Jacob
    5-years – Holden Stanley
    3-years – Piper Jean
    13-days – Palmer Alice

  128. My kids names are not on it either,
    Brise Serena
    Keeta Alexander
    Forrest Drew
    Petrina Stephanie
    I have met a Forrest, but no Keeta, Brise or Petrina!

  129. Brise Serena
    Keeta Alexander
    Petrina Stephanie
    Forrest Drew

    I know a Forrest, but never met a Brise, pronounced Breeze, a Keeta, or a Petrina.

  130. We picked a super popular name for our son, Jackson Thomas (1 year). So with our daughter due in January, we went for unique and unisex, Remington Lee.

  131. The only redeeming factor to my ugly sounding name is its spelling, which I find much prettier than the common way to spell it.
    My kids have names of varying popularity:
    Matthew Ryan
    Justin Cleveland
    Cosette Louisa
    <3

  133. A lot of terrific names, ladies! I’m taking notes for our next baby, due in March. Only one of my sons’ names, and a variation of the spelling of a contender for the unborn babe are on these lists.
    I have:
    Nathan Macalister
    Warren Parker
    Alexandar Thomas
    Considering: Cavan, Kevin, Wesley, Emilia, and Annabelle for the new baby.

    I’m picking up a few from you all, though. I love Elorah, Lorelei, Adalie, and Alana for a girl, and Garret is a nice boy’s name. They’re so much harder to name, though, IMO.

  135. I have a Collin Xavier (3) and a Connor Daniel (1). I expected to see them on the list, but they aren’t there (well, Daniel is of course). Interestingly, I didn’t like Connor at all until I got pregnant. We had picked out Dillon but after I sat next to a random Dillon on the plane, I changed my mind. So funny how the smallest things lead to your child’s name! I think there were a lot of Connors playing football a couple of falls ago and I kept hearing the name in the background.

    1. Yes, it was unpopularized during WWII but i believe it’s coming back.
      I’m from Poland and i know that no one therew would name their kid Adolf for obvious reasons, but it is a nice name!

  139. Daughter is Eden Raine
    1st Son Brett Edwin
    2nd son Brantley Albert

    My name being Autumn I was always asked stupid questions like “Were your parents hippies?” “Do you have a brother named winter or a sister named spring?”

  145. My son’s name is August Mieszko (pron. Mieshkoh). Both are historical Polish names, as I am Polish. We’re picking first names that pronounce in both Polish and English.

  151. My names not on there Bethany rose and neither is my son’s Walter Maximilian my husbands first name is by his middle name yukio isn’t.

  153. None of my mom’s girls are on here…
    Alisha Brooke
    Madison Noelle
    Shanlee Tayte
    Carson Delaney
    my dad’s kids are -almost- all on here (first names at least…)
    Marc
    Noah
    Elijah
    Chloe

  154. My name was so common with its variations growing up that I wanted something unique for our son (I wanted the name Kailus) but when thet time came we named him after his great grandfather so I’m pleasantly surprised is not a name on here! 🙂 Oliver Dax – 3 and a half. We gave him the funky middle name so he could be a doctor or a rock star his choice lol!:)

  155. My kids aren’t on here, but my names ARE rather unique.

    My two sons (3 and 15 months):
    Sssst (pronounced Forest).
    Lllll (pronounced Fievel—like from An American Tale)

  156. My daughter has a very old fashioned firet and middle name, that has two meanings; being she is both Indian and European Mix.

    Harleen Estelle

    Harleen:

    Indian Meaning – Absorbed in God’s Love
    English Meaning -The Hare Meadow or The Hare in the Meadow.

    Estelle (my great grandmothers middle name, miss and love her.)

    Meaning – Star

    Both lovely beautiful and lovely names, and meanings.

    1. while in labor watching all my children, my husband (unusual term meaning legally married to mother, legitimate father of incumbent infant) came in the room and said “whats wrong with Devon”?
      I answered “Brook is mad because she’s drunk”
      “No, I mean whats wrong with that name”?
      ” Nothing, I like it.How about Brook for a middle name”
      And an infant girl named Devon Brook was born.
      We thought we were so clever,
      Growing up she had 2 other friends with the same name from the same show…so…
      Yeah…

