Top 50 Most (and Least) Common Baby Names

None of the above.
My son 4 1/2 is Seager
My daughter 2 1/2 is Baily.
Are you looking to see where your child’s name ranks in the most (or least) most popular baby names in the US? Check out the latest name trends below.
Every year the Social Security Administration provides information on the top 1000 baby names in the US. With monikers in the top spots being shared by more than 15,000 babies during the given year, and those at the bottom being selected by less than 250 families, the list is a fascinating picture of baby name trends. It’s also a neat source of inspiration for those still on the lookout for a name for their little one.
Below you’ll find the top 50 boy and girl names, as well as the bottom 50 boy and girl choices from the 1000 provided, taken from the most recent available year (2013). Are your children’s names on the list?
50 Most Popular Baby Names
|
Rank
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
|
Boy Name
Noah
Liam
Jacob
Mason
William
Ethan
Michael
Alexander
Jayden
Daniel
Elijah
Aiden
James
Benjamin
Matthew
Jackson
Logan
David
Anthony
Joseph
Joshua
Andrew
Lucas
Gabriel
Samuel
Christopher
John
Dylan
Isaac
Ryan
Nathan
Carter
Caleb
Luke
Christian
Hunter
Henry
Owen
Landon
Jack
Wyatt
Jonathan
Eli
Isaiah
Sebastian
Jaxon
Julian
Brayden
Gavin
Levi
|
# Boys
18090
18002
17976
17591
16495
16127
15366
14771
14656
14140
13626
13527
13416
13373
13226
12488
12270
12226
12164
12095
11680
11568
11451
11112
10957
10765
10588
10058
10005
9808
9620
9512
9500
9497
9261
8887
8802
8702
8679
8506
8490
8478
7867
7754
7495
7479
7469
7384
7379
7339
|
Rank
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
|
Girl Name
Sophia
Emma
Olivia
Isabella
Ava
Mia
Emily
Abigail
Madison
Elizabeth
Charlotte
Avery
Sofia
Chloe
Ella
Harper
Amelia
Aubrey
Addison
Evelyn
Natalie
Grace
Hannah
Zoey
Victoria
Lillian
Lily
Brooklyn
Samantha
Layla
Zoe
Audrey
Leah
Allison
Anna
Aaliyah
Savannah
Gabriella
Camila
Aria
Kaylee
Scarlett
Hailey
Arianna
Riley
Alexis
Nevaeh
Sarah
Claire
Sadie
|
# Girls
21075
20788
18256
17490
15129
13066
13044
12313
10529
9345
9232
9121
9108
8714
8370
8222
7979
7927
7677
7616
7430
7296
7222
7187
7155
7017
6935
6837
6453
6440
5920
5567
5554
5405
5315
5195
5192
5173
5127
5085
5079
5031
4994
4956
4902
4741
4716
4635
4626
4614
50 Least Popular Baby Names (out of 1000 provided)
|
Rank
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
|
Boy Name
Truman
Brysen
Jaycob
Kohen
Augustine
Castiel
Langston
Magnus
Osvaldo
Reagan
Sidney
Tyree
Yair
Deegan
Kalel
Todd
Alfred
Anson
Apollo
Rowen
Santana
Ephraim
Houston
Jayse
Leroy
Pierre
Tyrell
Camryn
Grey
Yadiel
Aaden
Corban
Denzel
Jordy
Kannon
Branden
Brendon
Brenton
Dario
Jakobe
Lachlan
Thatcher
Immanuel
Camilo
Davon
Graeme
Rocky
Broderick
Clyde
Darien
|
# Boys
208
207
207
207
206
206
206
206
206
206
206
206
206
205
205
205
204
204
204
204
204
203
203
203
203
203
203
202
202
202
200
200
200
200
200
199
199
199
199
199
199
199
197
196
196
196
196
195
195
195
|
Rank
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
|
Girl Name
Belinda
Cristina
Lillyana
Neriah
Rihanna
Tamia
Rivka
Annabell
Araceli
Ayana
Emmaline
Giovanna
Kylah
Kailani
Karissa
Nahla
Zainab
Devyn
Karma
Marleigh
Meadow
India
Kaiya
Sarahi
Audrianna
Natalya
Bayleigh
Estelle
Kaidence
Kaylyn
Magnolia
Princess
Avalyn
Ireland
Jayde
Roxanne
Alaysia
Amia
Astrid
Karly
Dalilah
Makena
Penny
Ryann
Charity
Judith
Kenna
Tess
Tinley
Collins
|
# Girls
263
263
263
263
263
263
262
261
261
261
261
261
261
260
258
258
258
256
256
256
256
255
255
255
254
254
253
253
253
253
253
253
252
252
252
252
251
251
251
251
250
250
250
250
249
249
249
249
249
248
For more information on baby name trends, including lists for additional years and popular choices by US state, check out the Social Security Administration’s baby name page. Find even more comments on this post on our facebook page.
Image: Vangelis Matos Medina