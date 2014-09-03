Top 50 Most (and Least) Common Baby Names

Are you looking to see where your child’s name ranks in the most (or least) most popular baby names in the US? Check out the latest name trends below.

Every year the Social Security Administration provides information on the top 1000 baby names in the US. With monikers in the top spots being shared by more than 15,000 babies during the given year, and those at the bottom being selected by less than 250 families, the list is a fascinating picture of baby name trends. It’s also a neat source of inspiration for those still on the lookout for a name for their little one.

Below you’ll find the top 50 boy and girl names, as well as the bottom 50 boy and girl choices from the 1000 provided, taken from the most recent available year (2013). Are your children’s names on the list?

50 Most Popular Baby Names

Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 Boy Name Noah Liam Jacob Mason William Ethan Michael Alexander Jayden Daniel Elijah Aiden James Benjamin Matthew Jackson Logan David Anthony Joseph Joshua Andrew Lucas Gabriel Samuel Christopher John Dylan Isaac Ryan Nathan Carter Caleb Luke Christian Hunter Henry Owen Landon Jack Wyatt Jonathan Eli Isaiah Sebastian Jaxon Julian Brayden Gavin Levi # Boys 18090 18002 17976 17591 16495 16127 15366 14771 14656 14140 13626 13527 13416 13373 13226 12488 12270 12226 12164 12095 11680 11568 11451 11112 10957 10765 10588 10058 10005 9808 9620 9512 9500 9497 9261 8887 8802 8702 8679 8506 8490 8478 7867 7754 7495 7479 7469 7384 7379 7339 Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 Girl Name Sophia Emma Olivia Isabella Ava Mia Emily Abigail Madison Elizabeth Charlotte Avery Sofia Chloe Ella Harper Amelia Aubrey Addison Evelyn Natalie Grace Hannah Zoey Victoria Lillian Lily Brooklyn Samantha Layla Zoe Audrey Leah Allison Anna Aaliyah Savannah Gabriella Camila Aria Kaylee Scarlett Hailey Arianna Riley Alexis Nevaeh Sarah Claire Sadie # Girls 21075 20788 18256 17490 15129 13066 13044 12313 10529 9345 9232 9121 9108 8714 8370 8222 7979 7927 7677 7616 7430 7296 7222 7187 7155 7017 6935 6837 6453 6440 5920 5567 5554 5405 5315 5195 5192 5173 5127 5085 5079 5031 4994 4956 4902 4741 4716 4635 4626 4614

50 Least Popular Baby Names (out of 1000 provided)

Rank 951 952 953 954 955 956 957 958 959 960 961 962 963 964 965 966 967 968 969 970 971 972 973 974 975 976 977 978 979 980 981 982 983 984 985 986 987 988 989 990 991 992 993 994 995 996 997 998 999 1000 Boy Name Truman Brysen Jaycob Kohen Augustine Castiel Langston Magnus Osvaldo Reagan Sidney Tyree Yair Deegan Kalel Todd Alfred Anson Apollo Rowen Santana Ephraim Houston Jayse Leroy Pierre Tyrell Camryn Grey Yadiel Aaden Corban Denzel Jordy Kannon Branden Brendon Brenton Dario Jakobe Lachlan Thatcher Immanuel Camilo Davon Graeme Rocky Broderick Clyde Darien # Boys 208 207 207 207 206 206 206 206 206 206 206 206 206 205 205 205 204 204 204 204 204 203 203 203 203 203 203 202 202 202 200 200 200 200 200 199 199 199 199 199 199 199 197 196 196 196 196 195 195 195 Rank 951 952 953 954 955 956 957 958 959 960 961 962 963 964 965 966 967 968 969 970 971 972 973 974 975 976 977 978 979 980 981 982 983 984 985 986 987 988 989 990 991 992 993 994 995 996 997 998 999 1000 Girl Name Belinda Cristina Lillyana Neriah Rihanna Tamia Rivka Annabell Araceli Ayana Emmaline Giovanna Kylah Kailani Karissa Nahla Zainab Devyn Karma Marleigh Meadow India Kaiya Sarahi Audrianna Natalya Bayleigh Estelle Kaidence Kaylyn Magnolia Princess Avalyn Ireland Jayde Roxanne Alaysia Amia Astrid Karly Dalilah Makena Penny Ryann Charity Judith Kenna Tess Tinley Collins # Girls 263 263 263 263 263 263 262 261 261 261 261 261 261 260 258 258 258 256 256 256 256 255 255 255 254 254 253 253 253 253 253 253 252 252 252 252 251 251 251 251 250 250 250 250 249 249 249 249 249 248

For more information on baby name trends, including lists for additional years and popular choices by US state, check out the Social Security Administration's baby name page.

Image: Vangelis Matos Medina