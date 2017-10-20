6 Halloween Treats Without All The Sugar

We have a few special treats for you and your little monsters.It’s almost a given — Halloween means your child will be bombarded with all sorts of sugary treats to tempt their little tastebuds. We have a few special treats for you and your little monsters that will make you both smile with delight, without all the sugar!

I’m that mom. I pass out organic gummies (or now, organic candy since it’s so much easier to find in bulk for days like this!) and think that at least I’m giving out organic candy and that counts for something, right?

Sure. But I don’t delude myself. I know sugar is sugar, and I’d love to see the holiday get-togethers with just a little (or a lot!) less to tempt us. Here are some fun and yummy treats for your gatherings or school functions (or just little treats for your family!) that are healthier alternatives.

1. Halloween Bat Cookies are sugar and grain free, and coated with delicious cocoa that makes even the battiest littles enjoy a sweet treat!These cookies are sweet treats that are grain free!

2. Low-Carb Jalapeno Halloween Poppers from Step Away From the Carbs are yummy treats for the big kids (and even some littles!) who enjoy savory delights at Halloween. These fun mummies are low-carb and give a little pop to whatever Halloween event they attend!

3. Apple Sunbutter Teeth Bites From Forks and Beans is a creepy looking way to get our kids to forgo the processed sugar in favor of some delicious fiber and sunbutter! Throw in some strawberries for tongues that are sure to gross your kid out in the best way possible, and they won’t even know how good it is for them!Apple sun butter teeth bites are delicious and fun treats for Halloween!

4. Banana Ghost Pops are about the cutest things ever!  This recipe from Super Healthy Kids uses frozen bananas, coconut, yogurt and chocolate for a fun treat that’s sweet and not-a-single-bit-scary! Banana is a superfood–so adorable and good for little brains too!Banana ghost Pops are great uses of superfood for halloween treats!

5. Pumpkin-Pie Crumble Cupcakes from Wholesome Yum are a paleo treat that your kids will think is a desert but could even be a special breakfast yummy filled with pumpkin goodness! Full of antioxidants and immune-system building Vitamin A, they are sugar-free, gluten-free and low carb absolutely delicious!Paleo-pumpkin cupcakes will be a yummy breakfast treat!

6. Sugar-Free Witch Fingers are fun cookies your kids will never know are sugar-free! The best part of this recipe from Sugar Free Mom is not only that they are gluten-free but she uses liquid chlorophyll for the green coloring! Chlorophyll is an anti-oxidant, a germ fighter and is anti-carcinogenic, but your littles will just love that they are yummy cookies that look devilishly fun!Witches Fingers are paleo, gluten-free and use chlorophyll to color them.


