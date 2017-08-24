6 Tips to Address Suicide With Your Teen

Suicide is becoming all too relevant these days with the CDC ranking it as the third leading cause of death among young Americans aged 10-24. In spite of this, it remains a difficult and scary topic to talk about with our children.
A few days ago, my wife informed me that Netflix has renewed one of its original series, 13 Reasons Why, for a second season. Being an inquisitive dad, I wanted to know why the show was generating so much buzz.
The series, based on a young adult novel of the same name, follows the story of a high school girl who commits suicide. She leaves behind a set of 13 cassette tapes, each addressed to a person she feels played a role in her tragic death. It also goes on to give an unflinching take on teen struggles ranging from sexual abuse to bullying.
As parents, we worry that bringing up the topic of suicide will somehow trigger suicidal thoughts. However, this all depends on how the subject is approached. I believe that shows like 13 Reasons Why provide a great way to start a conversation on the topic. Seeing as my wife had already watched most of the series with our teens, I asked her how she had discussed suicide with them. Here are some of the pointers she shared:
1. Acknowledge that suicide is a risk for your child, and learn as much as you can about it.
This will give you the competence and confidence needed to address it with your child as well as answer any questions they might have.
2. While your teen might not be suicidal, someone in their circle of friends or classmates might be struggling with suicidal thoughts.
Let your children know the warning signs to look out for and ask them to report any suicidal behavior in their friends to teachers, school counselors or even you.
3. As you talk about suicide with your children, emphasize that the real thing is traumatic and brutal.
Unlike the glamorized death shown on TV, suicide comes with real consequences and can take a heavy emotional and physical toll on both survivors and their families.
4. Help your child come up with coping mechanisms they can use whenever they feel overwhelmed with life.
This can be taking out their frustration in sports or other hobbies. Also, encourage them to think of other trusted adults they can confide in if they don’t feel comfortable talking to you.
5. Spend time getting to know your child and build a solid, loving relationship with them.
It will then be easy to know when something is amiss. Additionally, if your children trust you, they’ll feel comfortable opening up whenever something troubles them.
6. Get help if necessary.
If you notice that your child’s behavior has inexplicably changed and they’re now more withdrawn, uninterested in their hobbies or school work, making references to suicide, self-harming or you suspect they’re having suicidal thoughts, please don’t hesitate to get them the help they need.