6 Tips to Minimize Postpartum Depression

Of all the challenging experiences in my life, postpartum depression was among the most difficult to deal with. If you find yourself in the same place, take heart that you’re not alone, and there is hope.

Hope is hard to find when you’re caught in a postpartum mood disorder. Overwhelm, worry, grief, even anger — these are better words to describe what it feels like. Hope doesn’t even cross your mind.

I experienced a postpartum mood disorder following the birth of my second baby. There are certain risk factors precipitating the development of a postpartum mood disorder, of which I had several. I was already feeling a lot of anxiety during the surprise, high-risk pregnancy coming just a few months after my first baby’s premature birth due to a placental abruption.

There was a high amount of stress in my life at that point, including a recent move, caring for our premature daughter who had significant medical issues, my husband working in a new job with an emotionally toxic environment, and our subsequent marriage strain.

I had an unexpectedly difficult childbirth and recovery. And my husband was not able to give me much support, as he was only given a single day of paternal leave.

I had worked a high-stress job as a journalist for years before having children, and had already gone through a complicated, premature birth with my first baby the year before. I was sure I could handle anything.

My second pregnancy was as high risk as my first. My daughter survived a threatened miscarriage. Nervous about a repeat placental abruption, my obstetrician for my second child’s birth recommended a cesarean. I adamantly didn’t want the cesarean and therefore didn’t learn anything about it. In hindsight, this wasn’t the smartest decision of my life.

I ended up with a mild placental abruption, caught in time, and a cesarean. However, I had some issues with the anethesia, which I figure was probably due to me metabolizing it so fast in my highly anxious state. I started to have feeling during the surgery and jerked my body, tearing tissue and bleeding profusely.

I lost an incredible amount of blood that day and continued to have what I thought was just a very heavy lochia for several months. I was in the hospital for a week due to spinal headaches, and I didn’t receive a blood transfusion due to concerns with a recent Hepatitis C outbreak.

I was so anemic that I would take a bite of food, fall asleep with the fork still in my hand, and wake up an hour later when a staff member asked me if I was done eating. I’m not sure why they released me from the hospital when they did, but looking back, I sure could’ve benefited from a transfusion.

I had a really rough recovery. I was sick for months. My mom was able to stay with me for the first six weeks, of which I am very grateful, but the postpartum depression really sank in when she left. At first, it was pure overwhelm. Then, the alternating anger and anxiety set in.

It progressed to the point of paranoia, having the HVAC tech visit our home because I was certain there was a carbon monoxide leak and the subsequent purchase of four detectors for the baby’s bedroom.

I would lie awake wondering if the tapping of the tree’s branches on the window was a rabid bat trying to get in. I would worry about a cougar pouncing on my husband as he left for work in the early morning dark, even though we live in town and not in a place where cougars even frequent.

I was scared of my baby being hurt, haunted by intrusive, graphic thoughts, not at my hands but that I couldn’t protect her from some maniac out there. I kept the curtains closed in the house, not because I liked being shut in but because I didn’t want someone to see my baby and steal her.

In short, I was a mess.

My husband was worried, but he was also preoccupied with his job. Our older baby was emotionally neglected. Our younger baby developed colic, which deepened my sense of overwhelm.

I started coming out of it as my anemia improved, though it would take six months of high-dose iron pills to get me out of the single-digit hemoglobin levels. As I felt better, I turned back to my work — writing — and that helped me feel competent and capable again.

The worse of my postpartum depression was over by three months, but it lingered another year or so until I took a course of prescription antidepressants.

I have some lasting, chronic, very challenging health issues since my complicated second childbirth. But, hands-down, going through postpartum depression was the worst experience my life. It was so hard wanting to be a good mother, feeling love toward my baby, and yet feeling so overwhelmed and anxious and angry.

The episodes of paranoia seemed so real at the time, and looking back, its still terrifying to me that I couldn’t control my thoughts or at least discern which thoughts were accurate or not.

Knowing that I wanted a third baby eventually, I set out to learn as much as I could about how to prevent postpartum depression from happening again. What I found is that it’s not that easy. You can prevent some of the risk factors, but simply because I had postpartum depression during a previous pregnancy, I was already at high risk to experience it again.

Something I did that I feel was pivotal in helping me not to repeat the experience with my third baby, four years later, was to go through a year of mental health therapy. I specifically worked through developing more effective coping skills in emotionally stressful situations. I also focused on healing from the emotional trauma of my second childbirth.

Being a naturally anxious person, I didn’t manage to fully escape anxiety during my pregnancy. But I did have a much better childbirth experience.

I feel a good childbirth experience was essential for me. I learned all I could about all kinds of childbirth experiences — medicated and unmedicated vaginal deliveries, planned and unplanned cesareans, the various interventions, VBACs, doulas, and so on.

Since my pregnancy didn’t have any complications, I was allowed the option to try for a VBAC. I hired a doula and refused medications, and got my VBAC. It was an amazing birth experience, and I was excited to reap the benefits of an easy recovery and the hormonal high.

Despite some breastfeeding challenges, I was able to avoid the postpartum mood disorders completely.

Preventing postpartum mood disorders isn’t a sure thing, but here six tips I can offer from my experience:

1. Lower Stress

Delay relocations, job changes, and other major life transitions until after baby is born. Space out pregnancies, especially if there is a high degree of risk involved. Basically, aim for less drama in daily life.

2. Better Coping Skills

Develop positive, effective coping skills. My favorites are meditation, prayer, several hobbies, music, and pets. Seek balance in your life. Take time to work through the emotions of a difficult childbirth experience, or fears for the upcoming childbirth experience. Be upfront with your doctor if you have a concern about their recommendations.

3. Make informed decisions

Do your homework, know the ins and outs, and be prepared to make smart choices regarding your pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum period.

4. Build a Social Network

Know who you are going to reach out to when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Friends and family are good, but even better is a parenting support group, breastfeeding specialist, health care provider, perhaps a mental health therapist, and others who are trained to provide specialized support in the postpartum.

5. Take care of your pregnancy

Sleep as much as you can. Eat a healthy, balanced diet. Take your prenatal vitamins. Talk to your health care provider about taking supplements to help prevent depression. Take care of any health concerns. Exercise. In short, go into childbirth and the postpartum in as great of health as you can.

6. Get help fast

If you’re feeling very tired, overwhelmed, anxious, angry, sad, or “off,” talk to your health care provider. Some mild cases of postpartum mood disorders can be worked through with therapy or a change in lifestyle or supplements. But you may need to take a prescription medication, and that’s okay. They’re very effective, and you don’t have to rely on them forever.

