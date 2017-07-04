6 Tips To Survive Summer Without A/C

Do you want to find ways to reduce your electric bill in the summer? These 6 tips can help you stay comfortable without turning on the A/C.
My house was built by DIYers who didn’t quite know what they were doing. In the eight years since we purchased the home, we’ve had to replace the entire plumbing system, redo the ventilation, and we’re working on the puzzling electrical hacks that aren’t really doing what they’re supposed to.
This summer, our air conditioner quit working. We called the HVAC tech we used a few years ago, the last time the A/C unit broke. He said he’d be out to our house that afternoon. We never saw him. We called another, and it’d be an estimated week before he’d have time.
I checked the forecast for the week: daytime highs in the upper 90s, and nighttime lows hovering in the humid 70s. It was going to be a hot week.
Thinking briefly of a last-minute vacation but knowing this would be impossible with all the animals on our little farm needing to be cared for, I resolved that we would be staying home for the week — and that we would be cool, or at least lukewarm. Here’s how we did it:
1. Use High-Quality Fans
The first step was to invest in fans that really moved the air. Sure, I had a few small desk fans that we used at night for some added air flow in our bedrooms. But these wouldn’t be enough to manipulate the air enough to cool an entire house. I purchased two wind machines — high-quality, programmable fans designed to push a lot of air. They each cost about $50.
2. Take Advantage of Mother Nature
Having the wind machines, desk fans, and ceiling fans running merely pushes around the hot air — if you start with hot air in the house. Without A/C, where can you get cool air? Look outside.
Pay attention to when the outside air temperature is dropping below the temperature inside the house. Unless a cold front is coming through, this will be generally in the evening, shortly before or after sunset.
Compare your indoor and outdoor thermometers to know when. If you don’t have an outdoor thermometer, simply walk from outside to inside and compare how you feel — if the temperature feels better outside, it’s time to get to work. Even without any wind outside, you can create an effective wind tunnel in the house of cool air.
Open a window at one end of the house and place a fan either to fit inside the window sill or on a surface just inside the open window. Have the fan directed to blow into the house, with the back of the fan against the open window. This will pull the cooler air into the house.
Then, on the other end of the house, open a window and place a fan directed to blow out of the window. The back of the fan should be toward the inside of the house. This fan will pull the hot air out of the house.
The next morning, it’s important to pay attention to when the outside temperature begins to rise higher than the temperature in the house. At this point, close the windows to keep the cool air in the house.
3. Be Smart About the Small Stuff
In the case of going without A/C on a hot day, do sweat the small stuff. Heat can be sneaky, and those small things can add up fast. Consider these:
- Keep your blinds or curtains closed. Our windows can let in a lot of light, but with that light comes the heat.
- Check your doors. Hot air from outside can seep in around the edges. Weather-stripping that is helpful against cold air does the same for hot air.
- Swap your bed sheets for linens. Cotton will keep you cooler than flannel, silk, or another fabric that tends to promote sweating.
- Wear light-colored clothing. This goes the same for bed sheets, or just about anything else — dark colors absorb heat, and light colors reflect it. Dress lightly to stay cooler.
- Set your ceiling fans to rotate counter-clockwise. This will push air down. Flip the switch back to clockwise in the winter to push heat up.
- Turn on your bathroom fans. Your bathroom fans and your kitchen exhaust fan are all designed to pull the hot air that rises when you cook or take a shower out of the house. They can help pull the weight on cooling the rest of the house, too.
- Change the light bulbs. Incandescent light bulbs emit heat while they light up. Switch to compact fluorescent lamps for light without the heat.
- Drink cold beverages. Many of us like to drink coffee or hot tea, but these beverages do leave a person feeling warmer. Consider switching to iced tea or coffee in the summer to keep your body temperature cooler.
- Be smart with how you prepare meals. Skip the oven, or even food items that need to cook awhile on stove. These heat up your home! Grilling is a great alternative. It’s also a good time to enjoy cold salads and fresh fruits and vegetables. Not only do these keep your home cooler, but eating them will probably keep you cooler, too.
4. Hack a Fan
Make your own A/C unit by placing a bowl of ice in front of a large fan. Sit and enjoy!
5. Still Hot? Wear a Wet Rag
On those very hot days, you may need to resort to wearing a cold, wet rag to get through the day. This also works well to get to sleep when you’re used to much lower temperatures at bedtime. Place the rag on your forehead, neck, wrists, lower back, back of your knees, and/or feet for best effect.
6. Plant a Tree
Looking at this long-term, something to consider is planting trees to grow and shade the house. I have a tree in the yard that does it already, but it has a couple dead limbs and its twin tree had to be cut down a year ago due to the same thing. So, I plan to plant a couple more trees to be able to replace this old tree and continue to keep the house cooler in the summer time.
After you’ve been trying this out for a few days to a week, you may decide you’d like to do this long term. I did! The HVAC tech did eventually come out and fix our A/C unit, and it works beautifully. But I was empowered by not having to be reliant on air-conditioning to stay comfortable — and even more excited when I received my electric bill: Not having the A/C on for a couple weeks dropped our bill significantly, well over the $100 spent on wind machines.
We still run our A/C, but I keep the thermostat set to kick the unit on at 80 degrees. I use the other tricks to keep the house cooler so the A/C unit is running less, and I’m for once excited to see what the next electric bill is.