7 Healthy Gluten-Free Lunch Ideas

I don’t have kids in public school yet, but because we are strictly gluten-free, we pack our lunches any time we leave the house. Here are some ideas for midday meals that will make your kiddos and their guts happy.
1. Lettuce Wraps
There are some yummy gluten-free breads out there, but so many of them have a lot of added sugars or additives. Plus they can be pricey! So if we are wanting “sandwiches,” we usually pack lettuce wraps. I take long romaine leaves, rinse them and wrap them in paper towels. On top of each leaf, I lay a piece of clean nitrate-free lunch meat, a slice of high-quality cheese, sliced tomatoes and/or avocados and any dressing or sauce down the middle, then roll it up. You can pin it closed with toothpicks so that it stays tight and packed in a lunch box.
You can use the same method to make grain-free tacos. Just pack your lettuce leaves separately then. Then choose a ground meat (we like grassfed beef, turkey or chicken.) Season it with taco seasoning (cumin, garlic, chili powder, salt and pepper.) You can add diced bell peppers, onions or tomatoes. Pack some toppings: shredded cheese, black olives, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, salsa, creamy dressing or sour cream. The kids can heat the meat, then assemble the lettuce wraps easily.
2. Cracker Stacks
There are several brands of grain-free or gluten-free crackers available at most supermarkets. We buy nitrate-free pepperoni and pepper jack cheese, cut into small squares to stack on top of them. You can also add a halved grape tomato or black olive. This is an easy one — no heating required.
4. Almond Flour Chicken Nuggets
Buy some chicken breasts or thighs and chop them into small squares (or better yet, ask the butcher to do this part for you.) Dip each nugget into either egg, butter or coconut oil, then roll in a mixture of almond flour, garlic and salt. Put them all on a greased baking sheet and cook at 350 for 20 minutes or until cooked through. These are easy to reheat and you can choose any dipping sauce to pack.
5. Meat Balls
Mix ground beef with almond flour, eggs, oregano, parsley, basil, garlic, salt and pepper. Roll the mixture into balls and brown them on all sides in an oiled skillet. Then stick them in the oven on 350 for 20 minutes or until they are cooked throughout. Pack some pasta sauce and at school, kids can reheat them and pour the sauce over the top.
6. Leftovers
If I have leftover shredded barbeque chicken or grilled chicken, I will pack that along with delicious sides.
7. Side Ideas
It’s a good idea to make sure kids have a few options for veggies. Mine like chopped carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers and olives. They’re even more excited if they have a good dressing or hummus to dip them in. You can make it more exciting by chopping them and slipping them onto a toothpick like a mini veggie-kabob.
We often dip carrot sticks in a nut butter for a different treat. Or, of course, apple slices or rounds with nut butter is a crowd-pleaser!
If you offer your kids corn, you can pack a rolled corn tortilla with grassfed butter they can heat for a few seconds to soften and eat. My kids eat this for a snack often!
Boiled eggs and black beans are great protein sides.
Plantains or sweet potatoes fried in coconut oil are a yummy snack.
Desserts
You can use a muffin liner to pack a mixed fruit salad. You can make an easy, yummy fruit dip by mixing greek yogurt and honey.
There are so many great gluten-free muffin recipes. Any time I make recipes, I try to add plenty of nutrient-dense ingredients: flaxseed or chia seeds, shredded zucchini or chopped spinach, nuts and seeds or collagen.You can make some fun gummies by using beef gelatin, honey and fruit purees.
Dried fruit is a great option, too. My little ones love dried mangos most!
You can also make protein bites by mixing nut butter, oat flour, seeds, honey, sea salt and vanilla in the food processor then rolling them into balls and keeping them in the fridge. Or for a sweeter option, mix pitted dates, walnuts, vanilla, coconut oil and sea salt in the food processor and keep them in the fridge. These are our favorite treat!
