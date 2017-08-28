7 Mindful Family Activities in Late Summer

As the fireflies dim and cicada songs fade, late summer blessings abound. The last days before school begins can be a special time for families to simply be. Long, hot days and warm evenings offer a magic all their own.
New routines will fall into place as students return to school, and this transitional time can become a special one. So between the stress of school shopping expeditions, don’t forget to pause for those late summer blessings.
1. Outdoor Movies
While some towns still boast Drive-In Theatres where families hunker down as the sun sets to movies, many such theatres have closed. Check out your local parks and community centers for outdoor movies. Can’t find any? Consider asking your neighbors to pool resources and host one yourself! There’s nothing quite like neighbors and friends coming together, setting up a projector and a sheet over the garage, and taking over a driveway. Make it a snack pot-luck and enjoy a classic under the stars on a warm summer evening.
2. Popsicle Dinners
Once or twice during the summer we have popsicles for dinner — two each. We make them the day before, and even make a menu. It’s quite the production with all the possible ingredients covering the kitchen counters. Sometimes, each popsicle is different; sometimes it’s an identical batch. Everything from blueberries to carob chips to carrot confetti waits for its chance!
3. Backyard Campout
If you have the backyard for it (or friends that do) consider a backyard campout before school starts. And the best part? You can still enjoy s’mores, but pee inside! Storytelling exists as a great bonding experience, whether you tell ghost stories or funny ones. We love progressive stories where each family member adds characters and adventures until the story’s conclusion. Sometimes it’s the simple things like spitting toothpaste into the grass and flashlight tag that will make the evening.
4. Water Days
Whether it’s running through sprinklers, rafting lazy rivers, tossing water balloons, or wading in shallow streams, spend some time enjoying water during summer’s final days. The simple pleasure of being outside and staying cool in August yields far more returns than playing video games. Check out local or state parks to see if they rent canoes or kayaks, or offer pontoon rides. Don’t live near a body of water? Yard sprinklers will work; add some water balloons to the fun! Best of all? Most stores are offering summer fun items on clearance, preparing the way for Fall.
5. Farmers’ Markets
The late summer bounty at the local farmers’ markets offers something for everyone. Heirloom purple tomatoes, sugar baby watermelons, sweet corn, and peaches await simple yet tasty recipes. Nothing tastes better than just-picked fruit and veggies. After months of growing, summer’s most delicious produce is just waiting to go home with you! Don’t let the heat deter you from walking or driving to your local markets — this time of year, the trips are worth it. Consider handing each kiddo a set amount to purchase their favorite foods. There’s nothing quite like a cool watermelon slice or peaches and cream as dessert to top off the perfect day.
6. Al Fresco Dining
Skip travelling to a fancy restaurant to enjoy eating outdoors. Head to a local park for a picnic or enjoy eating outside at home. Let the kids create their own al fresco dining experience! Set a colorful outdoor table with mismatching plates and reusable napkins. Food always seems to taste better when it’s outside!
7. Day Tripping
Long summer days are perfect for one or two final day trips before early morning alarms roust everyone from sleep for school and work. What interesting sites are within two hours of your home? A local beach? Museum? Music Festival? Historic site? Amusement park? Whatever it may be, arrange a day where the family can spend it together exploring something new.
As summer winds down, start some traditions celebrating the long, warm days. Enjoy the tastes and treats of summer; make the memories that will last until the tank tops come out again.
Does your family have any favorite summer traditions? Share them below!