7 Tips To Make Moving Easier On Kids

Summer is the busiest moving season of the year. Here are some tips that can help make the transition a bit easier on your young ones’ hearts.
We are a military family. I’ve moved 18 times in the last 20 years, and my little boy has already moved four times in his six years! Moving so often is hard on my heart, but this move will be especially hard because my son has made some really good friends. Hearing him talk about how he is excited about the new adventure, yet sad about leaving the life he has come to love, makes my heart hurt even more.
Here’s how to make moves as easy as possible for the kids:
1. Honor their feelings.
It’s so easy for us to dismiss feelings of our children because “children are resilient.” It’s true; they are resilient. But they are also humans with emotions and feelings, and they are entitled to theirs just as much as we are to ours.
Talk to your child as often as you can about how he or she is feeling. “What are you most excited about moving?” and “What are you most sad about leaving?” can open doors to some opportunities for soothing your child’s fears and anxieties, as well as help fuel their excitement and enthusiasm.
2. Give them things to do with the move.
Experts say moving is one of the most stressful times in a person’s life. Giving your child some control in the move, even if it is something as basic as writing their names on boxes helps them feel involved, and allows them to feel like it’s something they are participating in, instead of happening to them.
Depending on your child’s age, they can help sort things to purge before moving, label boxes, even research their new school and fun things to do in their new home.
3. Before you leave, carve out time to do some of your child’s favorite things.
Though it’s a busy time, I’ve spent the last couple of weeks and months doing things with my son that I know he loves. Ask your children what their favorite places are and things to do, and then try to go there or do as much of that as you can before you leave. Take pictures of them at their favorite ice cream shop or playground or whatever, and put those pictures into a photo book.
Talk about how exciting it will be to find new favorites and to make a book of them as well. The memories will help soothe a heart that misses his old surroundings, and the anticipation of a new book will motivate exploration in the new place.
4. Get them involved in their new city.
Moving is daunting if there are no friends for summer playdates, so try to get them involved in kid activities as soon as you can. Summer camps, library happenings, parks and rec teams that meet over the summer — anything that may expose them to other kids their age may help them feel less isolated and more excited, and will help them acclimate so much faster. The bonus is that you can meet other moms to help you feel more acclimated too!
5. Create a special move box.
Let them pack a small container of things that they will want to keep close to them throughout the move. It’s hard on littles to be without their stuff for extended periods of time, and for a young child, that could even be a couple of days! Allowing them to pack a container of things they can access at any time they need or want builds security and reassures them that they will indeed settle in and have their stuff again soon enough.
6. Unpack their room first.
It’s like an unwritten military family move rule that you unpack the kitchen first. Always the kitchen (especially the coffee maker) because it’s key to your house functioning. But, when kids are involved, it’s wise to consider unpacking their room first. Allowing their things to come out of the seven thousand and four boxes all over the house eases their anxiety, and gives them a space to hang and feel comfortable in for when you move on next to the kitchen! Seriously, do their bedrooms first — you won’t regret it and they’ll thank you for placing their feelings and comfort as a priority.
7. Promise you’ll stay in touch (and do it).
In this day and age, it is easy for kids to stay in touch with friends. They can facetime/skype, email and of course…send the proverbial card or letter in the mail! Collect emails and phone numbers from friends and then, when you are in the middle of boxes and wrapping paper and your child asks to call her buddy ‘back home,’ stop and do it. It won’t take long (you’ll probably need the break anyway!) and it’ll mean the world to your little one.