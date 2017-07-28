8 Fun DIY Water Games for Your Backyard

Around here, kids love spending their summer at the pool. But at $4 admission per kid, my family goes only once or twice a year. Instead, we create our own little water park in the backyard.
Here are some awesome (and affordable) water games you can try:
1. Sprinkler
This is probably the cheapest backyard water game ever, short of jumping in rain puddles. Simply hook up your lawn sprinkler to the garden hose and turn the water on. There are lots of different kinds of lawn sprinklers. My kids tend to pick one with soft arcs of water that rise and fall predictably, whereas I — as a child — remember trying to outrun the almost-terrifying beat-beat-beat of the sprinkler head that inspired the disco sprinkler dance move.
There are also other sprinkler-like toys on the market that squirt water onto a plastic pad. My kids used to have a few of these, but the downside is that unless you have the perfect lawn, they are prone to rips from sticks, rocks, and other components of not-so-pristine yards.
2. Water Balloon Fight
Tossing water-filled balloons at one another is always super fun. Let’s take the traditional dodge ball-like water balloon fight up to the next level with these ideas:
- Batting Practice: Trade your baseball for the water balloons, line up your kids with baseball bats, and let the balloons fly.
- Blindfold Marco Polo: Play Marco Polo in the yard, blindfolded and armed with balloons. Now, if your yard has trees like mine, or other obstacles, perhaps consider just blindfolding the person who’s “it.”
- Catapult: Create a water balloon launcher by nailing a used, plastic food container to one end of a wooden plank. Set the contraption on a brick or another item to serve as a fulcrum. Place a water balloon in the container, and have your children step on the free end — creating a lever — and launch catapult that balloon into the air.
- Hot Potato: Make passing the “hot potato” balloon even more fun by adding food coloring to the water and poking a small hole in the balloon so it leaks as its being passed.
- Laundry Basket Catch: Erect a badminton or volleyball net if you have one, or just mark out a boundary on the grass with a hose, sticks, or something else that can make a straight line about 15 feet long. Divide the kids into pairs, with each pair getting a laundry basket and standing on one side of the net or dividing line. Stand on the other, and toss water balloons over the net or line. See which team is able to catch the most balloons.
- Pick-up Balloons: Fill a bunch of balloons of multiple colors with water and hide around the yard. Think of an Easter egg hunt. Assign each color with their own point value, like 1, 2, 5, and 10 points. Give each kid, or pair of kids, a bucket or basket and let them loose. Amp it up by having the kids look for the balloons while dodging your aimless rain of water balloons.
- Pinata: Hang filled water balloons from a lower tree branch. Blindfold your stick — or bat-wielding child — and let him swing away. There may not be candy inside, but there’s relief from the summer heat.
- Stomp: Fill a bunch of balloons and place them on the ground, and let your kids at it. The one who stomps the most, wins.
3. Slip’n Slide
Stores sell these, or you can do the same with a plastic tarp, a little liquid soap, and a garden hose running water on the surface. Certainly, setting up the slip’n slide going down a hill makes it more fun than running and sliding on a level plane. Other ideas to make it more fun is adding shaving cream — consider using food color for variety.
Other ideas to move slip’n slide more fun:
- Kickball: Lay a slip’n slide on the second half of the run to the next base.
- Bowling: Set up plastic cups, filled with water, at the end of the slip’n slide and see how many “pins” each slider take out each time. Score a game just like bowling.
4. Water Gun Fight
Swap out the water balloons for water guns, and get tactical in your backyard, trying to squirt one another. For parents who’d rather not have their kids shooting one another, print off pictures of Disney villains and tack them to the trees in your yard. Your kids know they’ve got them when the ink starts running!
5. PVC Creations
PVC pipe is a lightweight, plastic pipe that can make for some sturdy, yet easy-to-handle, frames. Hook a bunch together using plastic joints, and create frames for whatever structure you’d like. Drill holes in the PVC pipes so that when you hook your hose up to the frame, the structure becomes a water paradise. You can make just about anything you can envision. For starters, consider a simple cube frame with added sponges and pool noodles hanging down for a “car wash” effect.
6. Frozen T-shirts
Stick enough wet T-shirts for each of your children in your freezer the night before. Then, have a contest to see how fast your kids can get them on.
7. Ice Dig
This is one of my favorites! Take an old gallon ice cream bucket and fill it halfway with water. Throw in an assortment of small toys or other objects. It’s even better if some float, some sink, and some hover in the middle. Put the bucket of water and toys in your freezer. Once the water is frozen, add the second half of water and another assortment of small objects. Set back in your freezer until frozen. Then, on one of those sultry summer afternoons, take it out, pop the ice block out of the bucket, and give your kids some tools for their archaeological dig. Spoons, butter knives, small hammers, and other utensils are great at excavating the objects from the ice.
8. Obstacle Course
Combine any or all of the ideas above to make your own backyard obstacle course, and see how quickly everyone in your family can make it through. The wetter, the better. Those who finish with dry shirts have to go again!