8 Tips to Help You Prepare for Your First Birth

There’s nothing more exciting than having a baby. You and your baby are more likely to have a safer, more pleasant experience if you have some knowledge, intention, and help along for the ride.
What’s the big deal about birth, anyway? Why all the classes, books, doulas, blogs, and movies? Why all the opinions?
Well, because birth matters — how you give birth matters , and how you feel when you give birth matters. There is also increasing evidence proving that how you are born matters too.
If you were pregnant five hundred or even one hundred years ago, there wouldn’t be much available to you in the way of childbirth preparation. You’d have one or two choices in the way of where to have your baby and what professional help you’d have. Times have changed.
If you don’t know what your options are, you don’t really have any options. Some of those options can mean the difference between a vaginal birth and a cesarean or a peaceful, straightforward birth and feeling like you were hit by a train.
I’m not going to tell you what the right choices are because I don’t know what they are — not for you. Making those decisions are some of the first you’ll make in a long, harrowing line of parenting choices. Some you’ll be pleased with, some you’ll regret.
All of it is okay.
Imagine what an insufferable person you’d be if you made all the right choices and everything always went according to your plan.
Bringing a baby into your family, into the world, into your heart, that’s heavy enough work on its own. It’s also filled with light. The first of many parenting paradoxes.
No one has the answers. We’re all just doing the best we can do.
What I can do is tell you what helps make those decisions. Here are some tips to help you through the heavy and light-filled work you’re about to embark on:
1. Begin Parenting Now
You already have a baby! Your baby is already learning movement patterns, language, music, and more about what life is like on the outside. Her brain is building based on the hormones you make, the availability of nutrients, the way you move and use your voice.
Connecting with your baby now helps you connect to facilitate birth and bond after birth. Who is in there? See if you can find out.
2. Treat Yourself
You’re carrying a baby. You deserve whatever you want and everything you need, including things you don’t know you need. Like rest. Take it easy. Your time is well spent doing nothing.
Make a point of surrounding yourself with things and people and places that you love, that make you feel good. Look at the moon. Listen to more music. Sing. Take a lot of aimless walks. Write in your journal. Do yoga. Eat expensive chocolate and fancy cheese.
The transition to having a baby to care for is easier when you slow down ahead of time. Birth often goes easier when you feel good and have been taking care of yourself.
Things have a tendency to fall in place when you breathe intentionally and stay in the moment. Find and stay in all the moments you can, even — and especially — if they’re not pleasant.
3. Love Yourself
Do you love yourself? How about your body? Your body is doing an amazing thing, and you are about to do something even more amazing. Can you get on board with that? People who don’t love themselves find it hard to fully love others.
You are enough. You are fine just how you are. You’re doing the best you can, and it is enough. Bodies that are loved do better than bodies that are filled with negative energy and fear.
4. Love Your Baby
Talk to him. Sing to him. Think about him and ask him questions. Tell your baby about what’s going on in your mind and in your world.
5. Plan a Birth That Feels Good
Remember those options? It’s time to learn about a few of them. What kind of birth feels best to you? Take a birth class. Read some books. Have you seen any videos or read any stories that you’d like to experience?
Have you looked through any books about maternity care in your country? What’s the norm? What choices do you have? Where can you give birth safely in your area? What is different about those places? What help will be available to you there?
6. Find People Who Make You Feel Good
Who is with you when you give birth makes a difference in how you feel and how you give birth. You absolutely want a provider who is on the same page as you, someone you trust to make decisions. This takes so much of the stress out of labor and birth.
Also consider who you invite from your supportive circle. Birth is incredibly intimate and incredibly intense. Anyone who might mess with your vibe should be excused.
Learn about doulas and interview a few. There are many benefits of hiring a doula, and it’s beneficial to have someone who really knows birth and is there just for you.
7. Don’t Let the Negativity In
If you were training for a marathon, people wouldn’t tell you their horror stories about marathon-running. I don’t know why we do this when someone is pregnant. At least with a marathon you can back out!
There will always be nay-sayers. There will always be scoffs, side-eyes, and head-shaking. Someone will always tell you about the painful, scary, or awful thing they experienced. Those are their stories. It’s okay for hurt people to tell their stories. You don’t have to take them in. They are not your story.
You build your own story. Right now, at birth, and for years to come.
8. Plan For (and Embrace) The Unexpected
I don’t feel the same way about my births as I did in the moment or in the weeks and months after them. My first birth was a textbook-birth-center first birth, but I was unprepared for its intensity. Knowing what I know now, I feel pretty great about it. But that took almost two years. It was two years before I embraced the unexpected of that birth.
My second birth was an unexpected, planned (yes, both) breech cesarean that I did not want and felt backed into a corner for. That one took a lot of research and a little over a year to embrace.
Our third baby was born at home in an unexpected unassisted birth. Time to embrace: 3 minutes.
No matter what happens, birth has a way of kicking you in the butt. What will you do in the case of a particular kind of butt-kicking? How can you plan for it? Can you be comfortable with being uncomfortable?
Imagine planning a fabulous, romantic trip to Paris. You get on your aircraft and fly for hours and hours only to find out, upon landing, that you’re actually in Holland. Holland is nice and all, but it’s not Paris. It’s not what you wanted. It’s okay to be sad you missed Paris, but the happiest people learn to love Holland as well.