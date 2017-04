Having a ‘fixed’ or ‘growth’ mindset can make a difference in how your child handles new and stressful situations. It can also make a big difference in how you help your child deal with these situations.

While the term ‘growth mindset’ may seem like a new buzzword in education and life, the reality is, it’s one that we actually try to foster in children, though we may not even realize it.

When we talk about a ‘fixed mindset,’ we mean one in which we feel things are set, and there is little that can be done to change it. Comparatively, a growth mindset is one that enables us to believe that conditions may be set, but our reactions to them, and the achievements we can make in spite of them are not fixed, but things we can change.

Dr. Carol Dweck, a professor of psychology at Stanford University, is the author of the book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success. She believes that similarly to adults, children have either fixed or growth mindsets. Children with fixed mindsets believe set things about themselves—for example, they are smart (or not); they are good at something (or not); there’s not much they can do to change those things.

Children with growth mindsets, however, believe that they can be just about anything they want to be with enough practice, work and strategy.

Dweck has found some interesting information about children with regard to mindsets. In those who have fixed mindsets, even gifted children, the attempt to change something — whether a grade or an attitude or a belief about a teacher — is looked at with trepidation, mostly because of fear of failure.

Conversely, those with growth mindsets, even those not necessarily as intellectually capable as those with fixed mindsets, believe they could make differences in things regardless of the situation, and set out to do so. Ironically, they often succeed, reinforcing their belief that they were not set in a situation, but had an integral part to play in how things turned out.

So, how can we teach our children to have growth mindsets?

Most importantly, we need to learn to praise our children with a growth mindset ourselves. While we aim to boost our child’s self esteem by telling him or her how smart/talented/capable he or she may be, what we are instilling is a mindset that says they are or they are not, regardless of their effort or motivation.

Instead, praising their efforts and attempts, including praising their positive responses to mistakes, will allow them to not be afraid of challenges and to attempt things that they may not have otherwise attempted if they felt they would fail.

Research has shown that praising effort or strategy instead of a fixed child trait allows them to encounter challenge with persistence and drive, and often results in success that reinforces this drive.

Teach your child that the brain works like a muscle — the more we work it and give it practice, the more it will grow and be able to do amazing things. Instead of telling our children how smart or talented they are, let’s tell them how hard they work, how proud we are for their bravery in facing the challenge, and how proud we are when they positively handle a ‘failure.’

Speaking of failure, it’s important to encourage failure, especially along the process of learning or doing something new. Don’t be afraid to show your failures too. Doing so will show your child that life doesn’t end if they didn’t get that ‘A’, or didn’t get top honors on the spelling test, and that you are proud nonetheless of their hard work and effort.

This will reduce their anxiety levels when it comes to performance and enable them to understand that they can control their effort level, which often pays off.

Most important, don’t shy away from the hard stuff yourself. Sometimes, we just want it to be ‘easy’ for our children. I know I hate watching my son struggle, but have to say, watching him succeed after I’ve continually reinforced to him that he “can do hard things!” is such a gift.

We can preach, “Just try your best,” all we want, but unless we actually acknowledge that sometimes our best still results in failure, we won’t be able to get that message through to our children. There’s no shame in it, and them learning to have that growth mindset early on will take so much pressure off of them in this high-paced, high-stakes world.

Don’t forget, you should be on a growth-mindset journey too.

Don’t compare yourself to other mothers, or your child to other children. Know you do your best for your family, and that there is no one-answer-fits-all in this life. Giving yourself and your child this permission is a gift, and one your family will be thankful for.