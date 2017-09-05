A Special Thank You to My Child’s Teacher

I took my child to meet her new teacher this year, and after our meet-and-greet, I realized that I still owe a big thank you my daughter’s teacher from last year. Mrs. Schuetz, I dedicate this post to you, and to all the amazing teachers that help shape our children into better, more confident little humans.
Mrs. Schuetz, I noticed the obvious effort you put into your classroom, creating a warm, welcoming space. You transformed the dull concrete walls into a vibrant, warm environment, using bulletin board and decorations to inspire your students (and their parents).
You greeted my child every morning, and sent her home with a hug.
From one teacher to another, I know the first few days are full of nervous anticipation. Even after two decades in education, the first month can be a rollercoaster figuring out what works best with this new group of 20+ personalities. There is always trial and error, but you figured out what worked best for my child’s class. You were amazing!
From day one, you referred to my kiddo as our kiddo. You loved her as much as we did. She blossomed under your guidance. She has many strengths, and many things yet to master. She loves learning because of your class last year. You believed in her, and now she believes in herself.
While my child is amazing, I know she isn’t more amazing than anyone else. You reinforced that every student in the class was amazing in his or her own way, and I’m going to remember that as a parent. She may be a priority to me, but she isn’t more important than any other child in the class. Some days she won’t be called on; some days her ideas won’t be selected; some days her new teacher won’t be able to help her; some days her work will earn her a C.
I get it.
My kid is still a kid, and sometimes she stumbles. Frustration can make her unkind to herself or others. Sometimes she lies (thankfully, it’s still pretty easy to tell when this is happening). Her best can be replaced with minimal effort when it’s a nice day or through sheer stubbornness. You held her accountable; she’s better because of it.
The most important lessons you taught my child were about hard work, team work, kindness, independence, speaking up, listening, and self-confidence. I appreciated everything you did in regards to the curriculum, however I cannot express my gratitude enough that you valued life skills above the mandated tests. These skills will allow her to persevere in difficult college courses or her first job years down the road.
Beyond us, you were the most influential adult last year in my kid’s life; you spent just under 200 days with her. Give or take, that’s over 1,100 hours of time to shape her view of herself and of the world. You made every hour count.
Thank you for rolling with life as it came. Sometimes my daughter forgot to bring a school supply for a special project, and you had extras just in case. Thank you for purchasing matching class shirts for field day so your class could feel like a cohesive team. Thank you for granting an extension for that writing assignment that our rescue mutts really did chew up.
I hope this year becomes your best year teaching yet. I hope that your students champion each other to realize their potential, and remain engaged throughout the year. I hope that your new students excel as much as last year’s. I hope you know just how much you prepared them for their new teacher.
Most of all, I hope you know how influential you truly are.
Thank You.