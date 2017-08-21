Access To Maternal Care In Rural Areas A National Crisis

Maternal and infant mortality rates in the U.S. are at an all-time high, and clinicians wonder if the lack of health care access in rural areas is worsening this problem.
In rural areas across the U.S., hospitals are finding themselves having to cut corners. Big corners. More and more, this includes shutting maternity wards down, which are often staff heavy, leaving women of those areas with few options for prenatal care, labor and delivery.
Related: Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Silent, But Preventable Killer
Kristin DeArruda Wharton is a community health nurse in Grand Marais, Minnesota. In an interview with NBC News, She said that rural families having to deal with lack of care is a failure of our healthcare system in general. Women are forced to go on frantic middle-of-the-night races to delivery rooms that are much further away than ever have been before, often leaving women facing harrowing drives on bumpy and dangerous roads to hospitals that are over two hours away.
Because of this, innovators at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are looking at how to bring more trained obstetricians/gynecologists to rural areas.
Dr. Ellen Hartenbach with the University of Wisconsin says that for women in the midwest and mountain states, a drive of 30-90 minutes to deliver their baby is not uncommon at all. According to the University of Minnesota, more than 200 hospitals closed maternity wards between 2004 and 2014, and in Texas, fewer than half of the 162 hospitals in rural areas still deliver babies.
With two-thirds of the rural counties in Florida, Nevada and South Dakota having no obstetric care at all, Dr. Hartenbach says this is a national crisis. She started the first rural obstetrics and gynecology residency program so that doctors in rural communities have training, and will hopefully choose to work in those rural areas.
She believes that training in the rural areas will allow doctors to see themselves truly being practitioners in the area, so that more women can get appropriate prenatal care and are able to deliver in hospitals closer to their homes.
Related: Meet the Organization Reducing Maternal and Infant Mortality in Haiti
She also acknowledges that it’s hard to maintain staff in rural areas where babies are delivered at the rate of one or fewer a day, but says that solving that problem by relying on emergency room staff is dangerous for babies and mothers. The epidemic of increased medically complicated pregnancies simply puts women at too much risk for that dependency without access to specialized care.
Dr. Hartenbach says that we know maternal mortality rates are rising in the U.S., and this access to care is part of that problem. We owe it to mothers and babies to address it.