Airline Fined for Requiring Female Applicants to Take Pregnancy Tests

Equal does not equal “the same.” Not every acknowledgement of difference is “discrimination.”
The primary responsibility of a flight attendant is the safety of the passengers. They are trained to preserve the lives of the passengers in the event of a crash.
A woman who is 7 months pregnant is not the best candidate for a job that may, on any given day, include getting passengers off a plane that’s gone down in the ocean. It just isn’t. It’s also not the best job for someone who is pregnant to be on their feet for hours at a time, pushing heavy carts down narrow aisles and leaning over in confined spaces to serve snacks.
I think we hurt everyone when we insist, in the name of equality and fairness, that everyone must be treated the same.