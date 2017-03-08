Amazing Women You May Not Know About, Part II

Happy International Women’s Day! In celebration of the strength of women worldwide, we’re shining light on important women from history you may not have learned about in school.
Dedicated to the achievements of women worldwide, International Women’s Day asks people across the globe to acknowledge the influence women have on society, history and our daily lives. We’ve already featured three women in last week’s post, and we’re excited to introduce you to three more.
Nanye-hi (Nancy Ward): 1738-1822
Who is she?
A Cherokee diplomat who believed in working toward the peaceful coexistence of her people and the European-Americans. Nanye-hi helped usher in peace and advancements in her community.
Quotes:
“You know that women are always looked upon as nothing, but we are your mothers, you are our sons, our cry is all for peace, let it continue. This peace must last forever. Let your women´s sons be ours, our sons be yours, let your women hear our words.”
“Peace and patience between us is the only way to guarantee [survival].”
Bio:
Born to a powerful family, Nanye-hi’s life from childhood was full of terror and warfare with European settlers. She famously fought alongside her husband and, when the enemy killed him, rallied and led the Cherokee warriors to victory.
This action led her to become a Ghighau (Beloved Woman) who had great influence in tribal government. During her time on the councils, she helped negotiate treaties, rescued prisoners, and prevented bloodshed.
She learned about dairy farming, butter and cheese-making from one of the rescued prisoners and brought cows into the Cherokee economy.
As she aged, she lost much of her influence on her people, primarily because the Cherokees had become much more patriarchal. During the last years of her life, she became famous for taking in and caring for orphans.
Learn more about her:
Nancy Ward: Cherokee Chieftainess
How we can be like her:
Being dedicated to peace is a noble goal. Not everyone will appreciate you for it, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t the right thing. You can be a fighter and a peacekeeper. You can spend your life working for a better world.
Viola Desmond: 1914–1965
Who is she?
Viola Desmond was a Canadian Black Nova Scotian who refused to give up her seat in the white-only section of a theater in 1946. She is credited with helping to start the civil rights movement in Canada and, in 2018, will become the first Canadian woman to appear on the front of a bill.
Bio:
Viola Desmond was a businesswoman who owned a beauty parlor/barber shop with her husband. On a business trip in 1946, her car broke down and, to pass the time, she went to the theater.
She took a seat on the main floor, but was then told that her ticket was for the black upper floor only. She refused to leave and was forcibly removed and kept in jail overnight without being informed of any of her rights.
Viola was charged with tax evasion, since there was a one cent difference in tax for the upper and lower floor tickets. When she returned home, her husband urged her to let it go. Her church encouraged her and helped her to take action. The trials that followed, though focused on tax law and not racial discrimination, led Nova Scotians into the modern civil rights movement.
Learn more about her:
Heritage Minutes Video
How we can be like her:
Viola Desmond did not plan to be a revolutionary. She did not plan to start a movement or defy unjust laws. She just went to the movies and minded her own business. But when things got ugly, she didn’t just bow out. She recognized injustice and her power to root it out.
You don’t have to be anyone in particular; you don’t have to have a plan. Just stand up for yourself and others. And don’t back down.
Elizabeth Keckley: 1818-1907
Who is she?
Elizabeth Keckley was born a slave and worked to become a successful businesswoman and Mary Todd Lincoln’s personal assistant.
Quotes:
“I was born a slave — was the child of slave parents — therefore I came upon the Earth free in God-like thought, but fettered in action.”
“None of us are perfect, for which reason we should heed the voice of charity when it whispers in our ears, “Do not magnify the imperfections of others.”
Bio:
Born a slave in Virginia, Elizabeth repeatedly asked her master to free her. He finally agreed to let her and her son go for $1,200. She raised the money and moved to Washington, D.C. She made a successful business from her impeccable abilities as a seamstress. She catered to the Washington elite and put her son through college.
During President Lincoln’s first inauguration, she met Mary Todd Lincoln and was hired as her personal modiste. Keckley designed and produced all of Mrs. Lincoln’s event gowns, and they became close personal friends.
She founded a charity to assist freed slaves and sick soldiers with food, shelter, clothing and emotional support. She also published a memoir that included an inside look at the life of the Lincolns, for which she was roundly criticized for breaking codes of race, gender, and class.
Learn more about her:
Smithsonian Magazine: Elizabeth Keckley’s Business
New York Times: A Strong Thread in A Torn Union
Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker: Historical fiction
How we can be like her:
The circumstances of your birth do not define who you are. Elizabeth was a slave for 38 years and, as the novelist who wrote about her said, “had learned to deal with difficult white women.” She also learned to sew. She learned these things in order to survive but then multiplied them, magnifying her gifts and abilities all the way to considerable power.
Whatever your expertise, be the best at it. And don’t let anyone stop you.
Image credits: Wikipedia Commons; Wikimedia Commons; Wikimedia Commons