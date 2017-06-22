Amazon, Whole Foods, and Pharmacies: What the Future Holds

Can you imagine walking into a Whole Foods with lower prices and a pharmacy? While it may seem like a strange idea, it could be the future for Whole Foods shoppers.
If you missed the recent news, Amazon made a huge move recently, purchasing Whole Foods for an astounding $13.7 billion. The shocking news comes shortly after Whole Foods completely overhauled their board and as Amazon looks into the pharmacy market.
Related: Win $100 Amazon Gift Card: Take the 4-Question Colic Treatment Survey
Amazon hired a team to help the company dive into the $400 billion pharmacy market. The acquisition of 450 Whole Food retail locations gives Amazon the opportunity they needed.
Whole Foods Rocky History
Whole Foods began as a small store in Austin, Texas, back in 1978. The founder, John Mackey, had no idea what was to come. As the company grew, they offered their own brand – 365. The 2000s brought multiple issues, from the financial crash of 2008 to legal issues with the Wild Oats brand.
Whole Foods picked up steam again in 2013 when they became the first company to label all genetically modified foods in their store. However, many consumers still hold the sentiment that Whole Foods is too expensive, dubbing the store “Whole Paycheck.” The company overhauled their board and promptly sold the company to Amazon.
Amazon and Whole Foods Future
The move leaves customers wondering what the future holds. If we want to have an idea, we should take a look at Japan. Amazon now sells prescription drugs on their Japanese website. It is obvious that Amazon wants to dive into that field here in the United States, but now they have to face dealing with health insurances.
Related: Do You Really Need to Take a Prenatal Multivitamin?
Another indicator that Amazon wants to use Whole Foods as a springboard into the pharmacy market is that Whole Foods chairwoman Gabriella Sulzberger also sits on the board for an Israeli drug maker. While no one is sure yet if Sulzberger is playing a part, she represents a company that specializes in generics.
What is to Come?
Many people aren’t convinced this could work. Whole Foods and pharmacies don’t seem to play into the same lifestyle together. Instead of advocating for the use of medicines, the Whole Food approach would be to use food and supplements to heal your body. How could this relationship ever work?
Experts believe Amazon may plan to advertise and sell to those without insurance. People love Amazon for the deals and discounts. It makes sense that they would play into this by providing consumers with generic drugs and coupons. Those with insurance may still find Amazon could offer cheaper medicine.
We will likely have to wait a few years to see the full effects. Amazon won’t be able to get their pharmacy plans off the ground quickly. It will take careful planning and execution. It begs the question, would you purchase prescription drugs from Amazon?