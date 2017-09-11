American Academy of Pediatrics Opposes Trump’s DACA Revocation

With U.S. President Trump revoking the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for ‘Dreamers,’ many are speaking out about their concern for what that decision will mean for so many families.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recently joined the list of those who are in protest of the decision President Trump made to revoke the standing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for children who were brought by their parents to this country illegally, and now many of whom are working adults or in college.
Dr. Fernando Stein is the president of the AAP and called the president’s action a cruel setback for these children of immigrants across the country. He encourages Congress to act decisively and quickly to ensure these “Dreamers” are protected, as so many were brought illegally by their parents as infants, and know no other life but one here in America.
According to Dr. Stein, this country is the only home these children — and now these young adults — know. They are working, schooling, tax-paying people who had nothing to do with why or how they got here, but unless Congress intervenes, Dr. Stein says we will be forcing them into a terrible process for undocumented immigrants as if their contributions and commitment to our country mean nothing.
He says these children and adults live in daily fear of deportation, and is worried about what effect this will have on their health and well-being. The program allowed almost 800,000 children who were brought to the U.S. to stay and go to school or work under renewable permits.
These young people are currently in universities, serving as first responders and in the military — they are invested in our (their) communities. They are upstanding citizens who know no other life, and now we are insisting they go ‘back’ to something they never even knew, Dr. Stein said.
The AAP will advocate for Congress to make DACA protections a permanent thing for these young people, and says that their Academy stands with the 800,000 immigrants looking at this rocky future. Dr. Stein says they can count on the Academy to fight on their behalf.