American Parents are Some of the Unhappiest

by on

pregnant-775028_1280

The results are in, America, and they’re not good: Out of 22 countries, U.S. parents are the unhappiest.

And researchers now believe they know what’s causing it.

The Council of Contemporary Families, housed out of the University of Texas at Austin, wanted to look further at a previous study showing how American couples with kids are significantly unhappier than childless couples. They wanted to know why that is, and whether or not this was a global issue or simply a national one.

In other words, is it the act of parenting that makes someone unhappy, or the environment the person is parenting in?

The only way to find out was to study the happiness levels of parents around the world. The council looked at data in 22 English-speaking and European nations to find out if families with kids in those countries are as unhappy as American families.

As it turns out, they’re not. The biggest discrepancy in happiness levels between parents and nonparents was found in the United States.

No other country had such a noticeable emotional gap between those with children and those without. In fact, in some countries like Hungary and Norway, parents rate themselves higher on the happiness scale than their childless counterparts.

How could that be? Researchers dug through the data, trying to uncover a definitive reason for these findings.

First, they looked at accidental pregnancies and large family size, two factors that could theoretically impact a family’s contentment. However, these factors were found to be “relatively unimportant” when it came to overall happiness.

So the team turned its focus to issues affecting time, energy and money. They examined the various government policies in place to support families: The length of time and financial generosity of parental leave, the cost of childcare in comparison to median wages, the amount of vacation days and sick days a family has at their disposal, and overall work schedule flexibility.

“What we found was astonishing,” write authors Jennifer Glass, Robin Simon and Matthew Andersson in their briefing paper on the findings. “The negative effects of parenthood on happiness were entirely explained by the presence or absence of social policies allowing parents to better combine paid work with family obligations. And this was true for both mothers and fathers. Countries with better family policy “packages” had no happiness gap between parents and non-parents.”

In other words, the weak government policies in place to support U.S. families have everything to do with the lack of happiness Americans experience once they have children.

America offers astonishingly little in way of parental leave, subsidized childcare, or work/life balance compared to other countries. As a result, Americans are more stressed out, overworked and under-supported by the system they pay into. Because of this, they face a greater burden bringing up their children, and this is reflected in how unhappy they are.

Despite the previous study’s findings, it seems having children in itself does not equal a life of misery compared to choosing a childless lifestyle. Rather, families can thrive in the right conditions, and suffer a great deal of discontent in the wrong ones.

With these new discoveries, perhaps the American government will do more to support those having kids. The study’s authors insist their data shows implementing more family-friendly policies benefits everyone, including those without children. “The policies that helped parents the most were policies that also improved the happiness of everyone in that country, whether they had children or not,” they write.

Let’s hope policy makers are listening.

 


Amanda Jette Knox
Amanda Jette Knox
Award-winning writer, passionate human rights advocate, and drinker of too much coffee. Mom to two great boys and one brave transgender girl. I blog at www.themavenofmayhem.com Twitter: @MavenOfMayhem

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

7 thoughts on “American Parents are Some of the Unhappiest”

  1. This author is putting all of the burden on politicians. Lots of companies are already wanting to offer these things, or are doing it already–everyone wants to be the good employer since it reduces turnover, no law needed, but can’t because of high regulations, taxes, etc…Another concern, the study only mentioned things that would seem to impact employed moms. What were factors in stay-at-home moms happiness? I would imagine having family around and better nursing help would be biggies, and less societal pressure.

    Reply

    1. Well said, MT. We know that being a parent is not going to be easy. I is not up to the government to make our life convenient. Even with all the juggling and logistics, there is plenty of joy in being a parent. Contentment and joy does not have to be dependent on convience.

      Reply

  2. How interesting, and your observations on the studies make a lot of sense!
    Just a few days ago, I finished watching a related documentary “The Milky Way”, which is primarily about breastfeeding in the United States, but it also gives many reasons why families living there may be unhappy, due to hospital policies and lack of maternity leave. It has great interviews from every perspective and shows an inspiring, healthy working model from Europe, Germany in particular, where right from the start, families come first and are highly respected by employiers and supported in their society. The movie has wonderful hospital footage showing how babies and parents are always kept comfortably close, even as preemies.
    I believe, that when policies are in place within the government, especially if they have been in place for many years, they create an example that business and society can comfortably follow, especially when they are beneficial ones.

    Reply

  3. I am a stay-at-home mom with a working husband, expecting my fourth child, and I can tell you why I can be very unhappy. I feel like I have very little control in my world… and I don’t mean because kids can always reach higher shelves and make bigger messes than we anticipate.

    I mean because I can’t always trust my fellow Americans who get the power and then think they know what is best for me and my family. If one of my children is making destructive choices and I happen to be in public, if I discipline them the way they need, will I get a compliment from an older citizen on how I’m “doing it right?” Or will I get a visit from a social worker because a bystander (whose identity will be protected when the complaint is made) disapproves of how I train my children?

    I not only have to shift how my small children play outside at their grandparents in the country due to a recently reported concern of a man luring children into a van in our area, but I also have to be vigilant that I don’t look like a neglectful parent if I let my oldest child sit on our front porch (where he can enjoy the fresh air and birdsong) while he waits for his grandmother to pick him up for an activity. So, not only do I need to worry about real criminals, I need to worry about whether neighbors or passerby who do not have a relationship with me or my children decide

    The feminist lobby seems so often to be all about paychecks and abortions. I don’t have a paycheck and I’ve never had an abortion, and sometimes I feel like by their definition, this means I am not a woman. I certainly do not feel like my family is represented or supported by them. Once you start down the path of traditional parenthood, there is no affirmation from the lobbyists or special policies – it sends the message that parenting children as a primary calling is not important.

    As an American parent, I am most unhappy because I feel like I am navigating keeping my family safe, whole, and following our values while the tides of public opinion and current psychology fads shift all around us, threatening to punish us for doing the best job we know how.

    Reply

    1. Many of the comments equate happiness with circumstances and policy and situations that make life more harried, uncomfortable, inconvenient. Maybe I am interpreting the question differently. During the years when I was working and raising four children, life was anything but “easy”. And there were some days when it admittedly was frazzled. BUT, I would not have described myself as unhappy being a parent. i am wondering if happy/unhappy describes the concept that the study is after.

      Reply

  4. “America offers astonishingly little in way of parental leave, subsidized childcare, or work/life balance compared to other countries. As a result, Americans are more stressed out, overworked and under-supported by the system they pay into.”

    This is why many women step back from careers, being miserable and feeling like you can’t be a mother and a valuable employee if you are a parent is the crap attitude our society secretly promotes. It’s like children (the future of our country) are supposed to be a secret and not ever interfere with your life -IF you want to be a working mother – keep pregnancy secret as long as you can and get right back to work as soon as you can!

    It’s sad and horrible for people who know they have something to contribute to society but the cost is too great.

    Reply

  5. It might be that the parents of boys know that they have done something horrific to them and that will show on the statistics. Even though most of the parents say that “it’s for the best”, they know of the pain and trauma. I’m talking about the American curse, male genital mutilation (aka circumcision).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 