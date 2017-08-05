An Ode to Breastfeeding Peer Supporters

There are women who become mothers, initiate breastfeeding, and are able to breastfeed for a year or more without any reason to reach out for help. (Really! I’ve known some of these mothers!) And then there is me.
My first baby was born very premature, never latched, and depended on my electric pump for sustenance beyond formula. I so wanted to feed her at the breast, but finally acquiesced to exclusive pumping. I remember attending a local mothers’ meeting, feeling ashamed for pulling out a bottle when all the other women were nursing their babies. The group leader, Kathy, wouldn’t have any of that shame, though — she welcomed me with open arms, gave me ideas for pumping more effectively, and helped me celebrate when I hit my six-month goal.
A year later, my second baby was born a few weeks early. I had moved across the state, so I didn’t have the support of Kathy anymore. This baby did latch, but I struggled with low supply. I drove to another mothers’ group about an hour away where Gloria was able to give me some encouragement. I made it to nine months doing part-breastfeeding and part-formula.
Related: Burn Survivor Bare All To Normalize Breastfeeding
My third baby was born within a few days of my due date. He latched right away, and then I developed thrush and a breast abscess. It got really touch-and-go there for a while, but my local hospital’s lactation consultant, Julie, and my WIC breastfeeding peer counselor, Charity, gave me the support and information I needed to make it through, and before I knew it, my son self-weaned at 3 and 1/2 years old.
Each of these women — Kathy, Gloria, Julie, and Charity — each mothers themselves, each with their own breastfeeding stories, each with a love of and dedication to the whole art of mothering… they are each etched in a special place in my heart.
I can only hope that I’ve impacted at least a few of the breastfeeding women I now support in the same way.
For the past five years, I’ve had the amazing opportunity to support new mothers as a breastfeeding peer counselor for WIC. What a distinct privilege! I get to support women in their life-changing journeys from woman to mother as they work to overcome the hurdles to meeting their breastfeeding goals, whether that be 1 week or 2+ years. Sometimes that hurdle is thrush, or food sensitivities, or a poor latch. Sometimes, that hurdle is a partner or work, or simply the steep learning curve of becoming a parent for the first time.
Related: Why I Gave Up on My Breastfeeding Dream
No matter what the hurdle is, I am with “my moms” every step of the way — from the heartbreak to the celebration. I have seen women meet a goal for the very first time in their life, learn to advocate for themselves by advocating for their right to breastfeed, grow exponentially in their self-confidence, even leaving abusive relationships, quitting smoking, and committing to counseling to learn better coping skills — all because they learned how to overcome breastfeeding hurdles.
Breastfeeding makes a huge difference, not only for babies but for mothers and families. Breastfeeding supporters (almost all of whom volunteer) are integral to the success for so many women.
Let us raise our glasses to the tireless, dedicated mothers who now support new mothers in learning the art of breastfeeding.