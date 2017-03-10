Answers to Common Swaddling Questions

Swaddling infants has been practiced in cultures around the world, and studies prove that it can curb excessive crying and promote a peaceful sleep.
Is swaddling safe?
It all depends on how you do it. Swaddling is said to be associated with risks, such as, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SID) and Hip Dysplasia. But these are only high risks if swaddling is done incorrectly.
What are the benefits of swaddling?
Babies naturally have the Moro Reflex or otherwise known as the Startle Reflex. Present in all infants, this is an involuntary reaction to stimulation or loud noise. It can startle a baby enough that they do not sleep well. Swaddling is one of the best options to limit this reflex affecting your baby’s sleep. A safely swaddled baby feels soothed. A relaxed baby sleeps easier and longer, and is less fussy.
How do I swaddle my baby safely?
Swaddling is a technique that mimics the coziness of the womb. It can keep your baby warm and comfortable, as well as help him or her sleep better and longer. Follow these illustrated tips to safely swaddle your baby:
1. Spread out a soft and breathable baby blanket and slightly fold over one corner. Blankets with a square design will enable you to get that perfect diamond shape to start with.
2. Lay your baby face up on the blanket, placing his or her head at the edge of the folded corner.
3. While holding your baby in place, pick up one corner of the blanket. Bring the blanket across your baby’s body. Tuck the blanket beneath him or her.
4. Cover the baby’s feet by folding the bottom point of the blanket up, leaving room for your baby’s feet to move freely. Swaddling a baby too tightly can increase the risk of overheating or developing a respiratory infection.
Choose swaddling blankets that are made of a very fine knit fabric that have a natural stretch in the fabric which will enable the baby to move its legs to a certain extent (similar to the womb). Swaddling a baby in a way that prevents his or her hips or knees from being able to move can also increase the risk of developmental dysplasia of the hip — a condition in which a baby’s hip can be partially or completely dislocated.
While holding your baby in place, pick up the other corner of the blanket. Bring the blanket across your baby’s body. Tuck the blanket beneath your baby, leaving only his or her head and neck exposed.
What’s the best swaddling blanket material?
Swaddling with the wrong material can increase your baby’s risk of overheating. It’s best to ensure that the swaddling blanket is made of a breathable material that naturally regulates temperature. Open weaved cotton and muslin swaddling blankets seem to be the traditional materials used for swaddling babies, but bamboo and merino wool swaddles seem to win hands down. When comparing bamboo and merino, we learn that most bamboo labeled items are actually rayon with no resemblance to bamboo.
Naturally we want the best for our babies. They are our precious darlings and so dependant on us to make sure their environment, nourishment and sleep is just right for them to thrive and develop healthily. Merino swaddling blankets are reasonably new in the baby category, where cotton has been the norm for centuries.
The evidence that merino offers more to your baby on many levels is staggering and maybe it is time to take a leaf out of the sports industry, which has embraced superfine merino as the wonder fabric endorsed by high performing athletes for its temperature regulation and moisture wicking properties.
Practice Safe Sleep Habits with Your Baby.
Once you’ve swaddled your baby, be sure to practice safe sleep habits. Always place a swaddled baby on his or her back to sleep. Stop swaddling when your baby learns to roll onto his or her stomach. A swaddled baby on his or her stomach might have difficulty breathing, and stomach sleeping increases the risk of SIDS.
