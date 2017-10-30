Are Mothers Indulging in Enough Self Care?

We all know self care during motherhood is important. We don’t just crave it; we need it to survive, to get to know ourselves, to be loving partners, to feel refreshed, and to give fully and mindfully to our children.
We know that we must water our seeds to grow, so to speak, but it’s not always as easy as hashtagging #selfcaresunday.
From my perspective, self care during pregnancy was encouraged at every turn. My husband practically pushed me out the door to get acupuncture, prenatal massages, and a daily dose of fresh air. I received a myriad of reminders to eat nutritiously, get plenty of rest (before the baby comes!), and how dare I try to carry anything over 10 pounds!
Once my beautiful newborn son was in my arms, it seemed the universal reminders of self-care slipped slowly away. As the weeks went on, they became virtually non-existent. Motherhood became an anthem of sleepless nights, self sacrifice, and forgotten meals, with the occasional yoga practice and relaxing glass of vino thrown into the mix.
Related: Five Self-Love Rituals for Mothers
This was okay with me and absolutely my choice. Every tiny smile and sweet snuggle with my son was worth a million siestas to me, until the morning I had a mini breakdown and took the day off work to spend with myself.
At first I felt extremely guilty. My son was at daycare. A little voice inside my head begged me to scoop him up and spend the day on a blanket in the park with him. After some quiet reflection, I headed to the bookstore and purchased a book I had been craving to read. I sat under a tree and read while slowly sipping a latte. I lay out my yoga mat, found my own flow, and cried in hip openers. I felt magical by the afternoon and vowed to regularly make time for myself ever since.
Like I said, it is not always this easy. In fact, sometimes self care can be downright tiring in itself. If I wanted to take a luxurious candlelit bath at this very moment, it would be preceded by:
- Checking in with my husband to see if he was free to watch our son.
- Removing (and draining) close to 25 toys from the bathtub.
- Scrubbing said bathtub (we have an old house with a slooooow drain).
- Trying to locate the appropriate essential oils, which are scattered throughout the house.
- Finding a candle.
- DO WE EVEN HAVE A LIGHTER?
This quote from one of my friends sums it up nicely: “I am too tired for self care! I just want to put on my pajamas and watch Netflix!” Which I may assert, for some, is self care.
Related: Sometimes Self-Care Means Making Myself Unavailable
I asked several of my friends about their self care habits out of curiosity. I had to know — are mothers indulging in enough self care?
Some mentioned that self care often “falls to the wayside” and is “rare.” Barriers to taking time for self care were guilt, not wanting to ask for help, limited finances, multiple kiddos with multiple activities, and partners with busy work schedules. I am sure there are many, many more barriers to self care, too. We all have our own story.
Common self-care activities indulged in were yoga, reading, writing, spending time in nature, having lunch with a friend, getting a pedicure or massage, traveling with friends, or going to a movie solo.
One friend mentioned that self care is “more than taking candlelit baths and eating chocolate, it’s about reflecting on yourself and the parts that need improvement too.” Absolutely. Self care extends far beyond pampering ourselves.
One thing was certain after my interviews. Self care is not consistent, and it takes a village. A village we are sometimes reluctant to call on.
How can we support each other (and ourselves) to spend more time on self care?
There are health campaigns that remind us to get regular breast exams and to reduce our risk of heart disease. How about a self care campaign for parents? My bet is that this would improve health outcomes too. What if health insurance had more self care benefits? Can you imagine penciling in your monthly, all expense covered, massage on the calendar?!
I can’t say for certain if mothers are indulging in enough self care. Heck, I am not even sure that I am myself.
For now, I will do my best to run my own self-care campaign and remind my fellow mamas of the necessity of self care too.
So consider this your reminder. Right now. Make a plan. Get out your calendar. Call on your village.
What can you do today, this week, or this month to indulge in you?