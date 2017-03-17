Ask the Expert: How to Safely Exercise After Pregnancy

I spoke to a pelvic floor physiotherapist — someone who specializes in postpartum healing and recovery — about how to get back into exercising after pregnancy.
Whoa, workout queen! Take it easy, you’ve just had a baby!
One of the most common questions I get about self-care in the early postpartum period is about how soon exercising can resume. For some, it’s about the exercise itself but for the vast majority, it is about being unhappy with the new shape of their body and wishing it looked different — more like it did ‘before.’
I won’t pretend I’m above it, but I want to be. I’m a feminist and I hate those pictures of supermodels three weeks postpartum looking like they’ve never even been in the same room as a cookie. But, I’m a flawed, sheepish feminist and I also look down at my soft mummy muffin top and secretly wish I could angrily rail against unrealistic body expectations while still being as taut as all hell.
I’m working on getting better but, in the meantime, let’s all try to be kinder to our bodies and to cut them some well-deserved slack after pregnancy. Let’s try to not put too much pressure on our healing, recovering bodies to erase all evidence of pregnancy as quickly as possible.
That said, it is a great idea to do exercises after pregnancy to help promote healing, in the way a physiotherapist helps after your body has sustained some sort of trauma or injury.
I spoke to prenatal and postpartum fitness expert Samantha Montpetit-Huynh, a certified pre and postnatal exercise specialist with over 15 years experience, and the co-founder of Bellies Inc. and its Core Confidence Exercise Program, about how to safely and smartly exercise after pregnancy.
Q: Why is exercising postpartum different than exercising pre-pregnancy?
A: Pregnancy creates both physical and physiological changes in the body, and they do not immediately return to a pre-pregnancy state after birth.
- Most women get some degree of Diastasis Rectus Abdominis (abdominal separation) during pregnancy and only 1/3 of them fully recover postpartum.
- The pelvic floor goes from supporting an approximately 3-lb uterus to supporting 20 lbs (whoa!) and, consequently, many women who birth vaginally leak urine afterwards.
- Your internal organs were displaced during pregnancy, and the hormone relaxin has loosened your ligaments and joints, making you hyper mobile and more susceptible to injury.
Alas, these changes do not magically disappear once the baby is born. It takes time to recover and restore. Focusing on rehabilitative exercise is key to rebuilding a foundation that has been altered during those nine months.
Whether you had a straightforward pregnancy and easy delivery or had some interventions or a cesarean delivery, the entire experience is hard work and physically traumatic to the body so, just like you would rehab a knee after surgery, you need to rehab after birth.
Q. What are the challenges/risks of exercise in the early postpartum?
A. Unfortunately, there is no pre-hab or rehab for pregnancy and birth. Women are often given the green light to resume normal activities at their six-week postpartum appointment.
Remember there are a LOT of changes that happened to your body. You need to honor it for everything it has endured and done for you. Going too hard too fast puts you at risk for many things such as chronic back pain, hip pain, pelvic pain, incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse – just to name a few.
If your goal is to get back to running, go to an exercise class, or lift weights, you must re-train before you train.
Even if you exercised throughout your pregnancy right up to the day of birth, you’ve still experienced the hormonal influences, physiological changes, and the weight on the pelvic floor. It all has to be rehabilitated in order for you to return to ‘sport’ without injury.
If it’s an option for you, before resuming exercise after pregnancy, I highly recommend seeing a pelvic floor physiotherapist after to ensure that everything is working and healing well.
Q. When can a woman safely start exercising after having a baby?
A. After birth, it is important to listen to your body and not push yourself.
Try ten to 15 minutes of gentle walking within the first week. If you had a cesarean delivery, you will notice how much you need your abdominal muscles just to do this. You can increase by five minutes each week as long as you feel comfortable doing so.
Be cautious, as this can also be the time when adrenaline is at a high and eventually you will crash. The general rule is for every hour of exercise, you need an hour of rest – and that does not mean doing the laundry!
You should also begin gentle core breathing. This will encourage you to be mindful of your posture and start recruiting those deep core muscles that are begging for attention.
Your diaphragm, transverse abdominis (deep abdominal muscles), multifidus (deep spinal muscles) and pelvic floor make up the ‘core 4’ and are needed for optimal strength and stability. If you feel good, it is perfectly safe to start with some deep core breathing within 24 hours of birth to wake up those muscles and get them working again.
I have to reiterate that, for at least the first eight weeks postpartum, the exercises you are doing should be gentle and restorative to encourage recovery and support. If possible, seeing a pelvic floor physiotherapist at eight weeks postpartum is the next step before increasing intensity.
Q. Is there a difference on recovery depending on whether it was a caesarean (planned or after some laboring) or vaginal birth?
A. The difference between vaginal deliveries and cesarean births might not be what you think. While both pregnancies have the same physical and physiological changes, the vaginal delivery impacts the pelvic floor muscles much more. However, a cesarean section is major abdominal surgery that impacts the function of these muscles during recovery.
Diastasis Rectus Abdominis shows up more in women who have had cesarean births, and have a more difficult time recovering.
Q. What should the focus be on in the early postpartum period?
A. The two biggest issues that moms struggle with after pregnancy and birth are their abdominals and pelvic floor dysfunction (leaking when they cough, sneeze, laugh or run).
Those first eight weeks postpartum are the most important for spontaneous of healing the abdominal wall. Each pregnancy and delivery is different so what works for one, may not for someone else. Take your time and go slow. Trust that you will eventually get there, but be smart in your journey so when you want to up the ante, you can do so and feel good at the same time.
Q. What are some simple exercises to start with when easing back into working out?
A. Here are some safe, restorative exercises that can be done during the first 6-8 weeks postpartum before being given the green light from a professional to start on a regular exercise program. These exercises focus on the biggest issues that new moms struggle with and aim at recruiting the ‘core 4’ at the same time.
1. Core breath: Coordination of the core 4: diaphragm, transverse abdominins, multifidus and pelvic floor.Proper alignment is needed to connect the breath with the pelvic floor. Inhale to expand sideways into your ribcage (diaphragm, not your belly) and expand in your pelvic floor. Exhale and return your ribs to resting and gently lift your pelvic floor.
2. Bridge – Lie flat on your back with knees bent and spine neutral (no flat back). Inhale to expand and as you exhale, slowly lift your bum off the floor without thrusting your hips up.
3. Clam shell – Lie on your side with legs bent, feet aligned with bum, neutral spine and shoulders stacked. Inhale to expand and as you exhale, slowly lift your top knee off the bottom, keeping your feet together and not rotating your spine.
4. Side lying bent knee lift – Lie on your side with legs bent at 90 degrees and spine in neutral. Shoulders stacked. Inhale to expand and as you exhale, lift the entire top leg off the bottom without rotating your spine.
5. Seated march – Sit tall on a stability ball with pelvis untucked and feet together. Inhale to expand and as you exhale, lift one foot 1-2 inches off the floor keeping hips stable.
6. Squat – stand tall with feet hip width apart and neutral pelvis. Inhale to expand as you sit back into a squat position. Exhale and return to standing without tilting pelvis under at the top of the squat.
7. One leg stand – Stand tall with feet pelvis width apart. Inhale to expand and as you exhale, shift your weight to one side and lift the opposite foot off the floor without dropping or rotating your hips.
8. Lunge – Stand tall with neutral pelvis and extend one leg behind you and keep the heel off the floor. Keeping your torso tall, inhale to expand as you bend the back leg into a lunge. Exhale and return to starting position.
Start, in the order above, with one exercise at week one and add one exercise each week so at the end of eight weeks, you have the full program.
However, this has to be based on comfort level, energy level and what works for you. There is no cookie cutter approach, but it is important to focus on the deep core muscles that support you from the inside so the outside can move better. This is not the time to sign up for your first 5K, or attend a strenuous or high impact exercise class. Think slow and steady as this always wins the race.
Q. What are common mistakes that people make when resuming exercise in the postpartum period?
Going too hard too fast. Although pregnancy and birth is hands down, the most amazing and physically challenging thing a woman can do, she can feel weak and quite vulnerable after birth.
With images of models and airbrushed women showing their six-pack a week after having a baby, it’s no wonder women feel pressure to get ‘back at it’ as soon as possible. The problem is that no one is reminding them of what their body just did.
Again, even if it was the dreamiest pregnancy and delivery possible, you still can’t take away the amount of stretch and (some) nerve damage that was caused during a vaginal birth.
Their pelvic floor went from supporting 3 lbs. to 20 lbs. and their organs were pushed out of the way. Some doctors will say that it takes upwards of 18 months for everything to fully “recover “after birth, and we certainly know that things are just not the same “down there” or anywhere for that matter so it does not make sense to treat it as such.
Instead of focusing on getting your body to look like it did before, take the the time to rest, recover and restore. Even if you get the go-ahead to exercise at six weeks postpartum, remember that this is not the end of the healing process, but the beginning.
The Expert: Samantha Montpetit-Huynh
She is a certified pre and post-natal exercise specialist with over 15 years experience and the co-founder of Bellies Inc., the creators of the AB Tank Complete System, the most comprehensive, holistic system that combines restorative exercises and abdominal wrapping to help women build core confidence from pregnancy through motherhood.
Samantha has appeared on Breakfast Television, CTV News, Canada AM, CHCH and Rogers Daytime. She was also the resident fitness expert on the Marilyn Denis Show, a national award winning lifestyle show across Canada, from 2013-2017. Samantha also helped to create the Today’s Parent Healthy Pregnancy Guide.