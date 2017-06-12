Ask The Expert: How do I Keep My Family Safe?

The Hero In You Foundation created its program with the purpose of empowering kids to keep themselves safe. Using their mascot — a fire dog named Rocket Hero — to illustrate their message, they promote an easy-to-remember safety plan for children.
As parents in charge of keeping our families healthy and safe, it’s easy to become fearful of dangers lurking outside the home. But the fact is that every year, children are harmed inside their own homes, and in and around their schools. These incidents are often preventable.
Related: Simple Water Safety Tips to Decrease Drowning Risk This Summer
Discussing emergency situations with your kids is essential, but it can be overwhelming and scary, for both the parent and a child. But being prepared and making a safety plan is one of the best ways to handle danger.
I interviewed Bunni Benaron, co-founder of The Hero In You Foundation, to learn about the organization and get some life-saving tips.
Q1: What should kids know about safety?
A: Kids should know and practice the R. Hero Rules for Safety to make sure they are safe in any emergency situation. The rules are:
- Be Prepared – Develop a plan for your family, pick a safe zone and make sure to have emergency safety kits easily accessible in every bedroom.
- Stay Calm – Emergencies can be scary, but by taking a deep breath and focusing on the plan, kids can avoid panicking. Practicing the plan in advance will also help kids remain calm when putting the plan into action.
- Follow the Plan – Make sure your child knows to grab their emergency safety kit and follow the plan you made. It’s important they understand not to stop to grab any toys.
- Stay in Your Safe Zone – Once your child has reached the safe zone, they should stay there and wait for you or another a trusted adult or first responder.
- Call for Help – Make sure your child knows how to dial 9-1-1, when to call the number and what to say during the call. There should also be an emergency contact card in their safety kit.
Q2: What is National Safety Month?
National Safety Month is observed in June every year by organizations across the country including The Hero In You Foundation. The Hero In You Foundation is utilizing National Safety Month to encourage conversations about emergency preparedness and ensure children are educated on how to be prepared and stay safe in case of an emergency.
Q3: What is the Hero In You Foundation?
A: My husband and I founded The Hero In You Foundation in 2014 to educate youth through emergency preparedness and honor the first responders that help keep us safe.
Following a string of tragedies, starting with the events of September 11, 2001, Bunni Benaron, a former elementary school teacher and daughter of a nurse, saw a special need to recognize first responders in the community, while encouraging youth to want to be the next generation of heroes.
The Benarons provide financial support for The Hero In You Foundation and are the leaders in building out robust R. Hero programs nationwide (and abroad) including the R. Hero Rules for Safety educational series. Children can learn what to do in an emergency through this online, animated video series featuring Rocket, accompanying coloring books and interactive Skype program.
The R. Hero Rules for Safety program has been utilized by the American Red Cross and Los Angeles Public Library, among others.
Six-foot tall R. Hero sculptures can be found across the country at fire stations, children’s hospitals, libraries, parks and children’s museums. With these installations, children and their parents, caregivers and teachers have a visual reminder and conversation starter about the traits of a hero – respect, honor, bravery and compassion for others.
Q4: What safety topics does the organization cover?
A: The “R. Hero Rules for Safety” are applicable in all emergency scenarios including a fire, dangerous intruder, severe weather conditions and more and can be accessed by visiting TheHeroInYouFoundation.org. The Hero In You Foundation will be releasing individual scenario videos throughout the year, focusing on different emergency situations, such as dangerous intruders, earthquakes and more.
Q5: What do you want parents to know about keeping their family safe?
A: Parents should tell their kids to stay calm and follow the “R. Hero Rules for Safety” in a dangerous situation. While our Foundation understands the sensitivity of discussing dangerous situations with children, we see the importance of helping parents and educators teach children what to do in case of an emergency. It is important for parents to make sure their children are prepared in an emergency by making a safety plan and creating a safety kit that includes a first aid kit, water bottle, snack, whistle, emergency blanket, flashlight, emergency contact list and toy. Parents should review the plan with their child and practice it at least twice a year. In practicing the safety plan, you can make sure your child understands what to do in an emergency situation.
Related: CPSC Approves New Safety Standard for Sling Carriers
Q6: How can parents get involved? How can kids get involved?
A: Parents should make emergency preparedness a family affair. Safety plans should be created and practiced with the whole family, and while planning, encourage conversations in case the children have any questions. Get kids involved by having them build out an emergency safety kit and replacing batteries in smoke alarms so they better understand the importance of emergency preparedness.
Parents can also encourage kids to view the R. Hero Rules for Safety video series to help the better understand what to do in case of an emergency, which can be further reinforced through free program downloads. The engaging program, and fun sing-along song, will help children remember the program all year long.
Furthermore, parents can encourage the child’s teachers and community leaders (local librarian, local museum professionals, etc) to review the safety videos and other program offerings at the school and community levels, all of which are available for free at TheHeroInYouFoundation.org. They can also share the videos with families, friends and neighbors!
The Hero In You Foundation is a proud supporter of the American Red Cross. As of late 2016, the Foundation has been working with Red Cross Chapters nationwide to offer educational resources surrounding safety to schools and at community events, with more than 4,000 R. Hero materials already distributed.
Rocket, the Dalmatian character in the ‘R. Hero Rules for Safety’ video series is also available to Skype into a location for a live interactive “5 Rules for Safety” experience with children through an actor in a studio, allowing for on the fly improvisation, interaction and dialogue. This free interactive Skype Call covers kids ages 3-12. Schools, children’s museums, libraries and youth organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and more can request for a visit from Rocket at TheHeroInYouFoundation.org.
Make your safety plan with your kids today!
About Bunni Benaron
Bunni and her husband, Rick, founded The Hero In You Foundation, which seeks to educate youth through emergency preparedness and honor the first responders that help keep us safe. Following a string of tragedies, starting with the events of September 11, 2001, Bunni, a former elementary school teacher and daughter of a nurse, saw a special need to recognize first responders in the community, while encouraging youth to want to be the next generation of heroes.
The Benarons provide financial support for The Hero In You Foundation and are the leaders in building out robust R. Hero programs nationwide (and abroad) including the R. Hero Rules for Safety educational series. Children can learn what to do in an emergency through this online, animated video series featuring Rocket, accompanying coloring books and interactive Skype program. The R. Hero Rules for Safety program has been utilized by the American Red Cross and Los Angeles Public Library, among others.
Six-foot tall R. Hero sculptures can be found across the country at fire stations, children’s hospitals, libraries, parks and children’s museums. With these installations, children and their parents, caregivers and teachers have a visual reminder and conversation starter about the traits of a hero – respect, honor, bravery and compassion for others.
Photo Credit: The Hero In You Foundation