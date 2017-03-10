Ask the Expert: Are Kids Really Eating Healthy at School?

I spoke with Elizabeth Edwards, a registered dietitian in Indianapolis, to get the “dish” on school lunches, as well as ideas on how parents can advocate for changes to their own child’s lunch menus.
In the United States, over 30.5 million children eat school lunch on a daily basis, making it the perfect opportunity to provide kids with fresh, nutritious food. Unfortunately, there are some barriers.
Elizabeth is passionate about working to “revolutionize school lunch” in her role as a Food Service Director. She is hopeful that school meals everywhere will provide more opportunities for children to learn about and taste real, healthy food.
Q. How are you working to revolutionize school lunch in your role as a dietitian?
While I can only do so much under the federal requirements that must be followed, I am working as an advocate for changing the policies that some of these requirements are based on — outdated and incorrect conventional nutrition approaches.
For example, I do not agree with pushing sugary, processed cow’s milk and heavily-processed grains at all. I have done away with most canned fruit and canned vegetables in the schools that I work with, opting to serve only fresh fruits and vegetables cooked from scratch.
I also do not sell “junk” food items a la carte to students to make an extra profit. Our kids are already exposed to so much junk food on a daily basis —school should not be an additional place of exposure!
Funding from the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program has given me the opportunity to get the kids to try items I cannot afford to put on the lunch line for them. This year, some of the exotic and fun produce we have tried are kumquats, winter melon, rainbow carrots, rambutans, passion fruit, pummelo, blood oranges, purple cauliflower, jackfruit, and more!
I have also been working to create a more sustainable food service operation. My goal is to teach children about the concept of food waste and have them gain awareness of how much trash they are generating in the cafeteria. I have even started a food waste study in my schools and am excited to see where it goes!
Q. What are barriers to offering fresh, nutritious foods in our schools?
There are several challenges to overcome in offering fresh food in schools. Two of the main challenges are kids’ acceptance and food waste. It is a constant challenge coming up with kid-friendly recipes, sampling them with the kids, getting feedback, and making recipe changes as necessary. Other times we have a wonderful recipe my staff and I think will be a huge hit, and the kids just don’t take to it. This leads to the issue of food waste.
The type of lunch program a school runs is often a factor in the amount of food waste being generated. Some of my schools are operating under the “offer vs. serve” type of program (OVS) and other schools use a “serve-only” program (non-OVS). The serve-only program provides children a standard entrée and side dishes. Under OVS, where students make their own selections, they can refuse all fruit and vegetable choices but one.
The reason I choose to do non-OVS at some locations is the acceptance factor. Giving kids the option of whether or not they want to eat a fruit or vegetable is a way to reduce food waste, but over and over, I have seen kids avoid all choices but one (which is mandatory) and never take anything else. This may help with food waste a bit, but is it helping them with exposure and acceptance? No.
Students in pre-K through 8th grade are in an age group crucial for influencing beliefs and behaviors about food. I have found these beliefs are harder to change for high school students. My goal is to use positive peer pressure. The kids who do like fresh vegetables may encourage the kids who aren’t as sure about them to have a taste!
Studies show a child must be exposed to a new food at least 10-12 times before they will try it. If this isn’t happening at home, I want to be sure it happens at school to give these children the best shot I can at being healthy adults who choose to eat nutritious foods.
Q. What are some of the current nutritional requirements that schools in the U.S. must meet?
There are many regulations and requirements in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Meal programs are very costly to operate, so many schools operate with this federally-assisted program. Schools operating under the NSLP must meet the Federal requirements for meals patterns and nutrition requirements based on the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
- There are calorie limits on meals for different age groups, and increasing restrictions on sodium.
- All grains served must be whole grain (at least 50% whole grain), unless schools fill out a waiver demonstrating they have trouble procuring whole-grain products and getting the kids to accept them. Then they can serve half their grains as white bread/non-whole grain.
- There are daily and weekly minimums that must be served for grains, meat, and vegetable subgroups. Vegetables that are dark green, red/orange or classified as beans/pea (legumes), and starchy (corn, potatoes) must be served each week.
- For breakfast, a meat or meat alternate (protein source) is not required. Schools may serve a meat/meat alternate after the daily grain requirement is met. 1 cup of fruit is required, and juice and dried fruit (like raisins) are allowed to count toward half this amount.
- Flavored milk served must be fat-free and plain milk must be fat-free or 1%. Water should be available to the students. In the OVS plan, milk is required to be taken by each child, and water cannot be offered as an alternative.
Q. What advice do you have for parents who would like to see healthier changes in the school system? How can they take action?
Start by talking to your school about who oversees meals, and find out what kind of program is being run. A big factor may be who is running the program and what their level of motivation is for implementing healthy change in the schools. If it is someone who doesn’t seem to care, you will have a bigger challenge.
Stay in contact with the school board, and let them know this is an important issue that deserves attention. Try to remain constructive in your communications and find programs who are doing things you’d like your school to incorporate and bring this information to them. Let them know specific things you would like changed about the meals offered, and find out what their challenges are.
Last year, one of Elizbeth’s students told her, “This is the first school I’ve ever gone to that serves real food.” She says this both “broke her heart and made her happy at the same time.”
All children deserve access to real, healthy food. Serving healthy meals at school is a start, but as Elizabeth mentions, this does not always lead to nutritious foods being accepted. Creativity, education, and a passion for the cause, will help ensure our children are fueled with the very best foods before they sit down to learn each day.
What do you think? What are your children eating at school?
Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture/ Flickr.com