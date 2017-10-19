Ask the Expert: How Do We Combat Bullying in Our Communities?

As parents, we know that bullying rears its head regardless of age or medium; adults are just as likely to be bullied as children, and such bullying can transpire in-person or online.
How many times have we wished as parents that we could do something more to combat bullying in our communities? Perhaps we hear about an incident and wish we could get more involved, to actually become the change we’d like to see in the world.
If you’ve ever thought this, I’d like you to meet Kristen DeBoy Caminiti, mother, activist, and founder of Kindness Grows Here.
If you asked Kristen a year ago what she thought she’d be doing now, it wouldn’t have been this. But one morning she woke and decided she needed to do something. So, she started planning. She thought about why bullying occurred; she knew that schools addressed the topic, but she came to the conclusion it needed to be more of a community effort. Community members: teachers, parents, students, and business owners, all needed to come together and ratify kindness as a core value. Both adults and children needed to cultivate kindness—but how?
Why not begin with an anti-bullying event? After seeing a need for the event, Kristen began to reach out to other community members. She wholeheartedly believes that kids don’t want to be seen as bullies, but that they want to be seen. So she got to thinking about what type of event could resonate the most with students. Using her background in Social Work, she began organizing a program around kindness.
Interested in fostering kindness in your own community by hosting an anti-bullying event? Check out these steps Kristen recommends below.
1. Secure a Venue
Before anything else, work to secure a venue. Consider the size of the event you’d like to host and seek out an appropriate venue. While Kristen held her event at a local church meeting hall, other free options could include a local library, community center space, or school.
2. Bring Stakeholders Together
Bullying just doesn’t happen in school; it can happen in the wider community and even at home. Bringing stakeholders together exists as a crucial step in an anti-bullying event. Here are some ways Kristen worked to bring stakeholders together:
- Student leaders role-played a variety of scenarios.
- The ice-cream man came to the event, handed out treats.
- Community leaders discussed the value of kindness.
- Parents committed to continuing the conversation at home.
3. Commit Volunteers
Every successful event will need volunteers, both prior to, during, and after the event. Ask for and lock in dependable volunteers to help you organize the event. It’s a good idea to have a liaison for the venue as well.
4. Advertise
The power of social media can work to your benefit here, as sharing a post can spread the event quickly throughout the local community. However, don’t count on the “interested” button for Facebook’s events! You’ll need a solid headcount to ensure that you’re within the venue’s capacity for the event. While promoting the event via social media is an excellent idea, additionally create a free EventBrite ticketed event to more accurately track attendance.
5. Create a Hook
A simple “Don’t be a Bully” doesn’t resonate with most children. Instead of organizing the event around telling kids what to do, Kristen took a different approach, by organizing her event around this question: “Who do you want to be right now?” The rest of the event worked to help kids process what they needed to do to accomplish their goal, and who they could reach out to if they needed help. This processing assisted children in making the realization that the choices they made defined who they were, and how others saw them.
6. Offer Interactive Activities
Our local anti-bullying event moved far beyond mere presentation. Attendees completed worksheets on kindness, participated in a game show, and watched role-playing scenarios and discussed them. Since not all information can be disseminated interactively, an engaging presenter is a must; someone who can connect with children and bring the consequences of bullying and its remedy to life. Kristen recommends creating an environment for discussion and encouraging as much active participation as possible.
7. Maintain Community Engagement
A one-time event won’t defeat bullying; maintaining community engagement is key. Therefore, Kristen ordered wristbands for attendees as a visual reminder of the importance of kindness. The local ice-cream man agreed to give out a treat to students he saw wearing the wristband. Parents left resources to help them continue the conversation at home. Schools pledged to share kindness quotations as PSAs with the morning announcements. In order for kindness to blossom, it needs to be continually cared for, and Kristen and her team volunteers work to make that happen. The community continues to foster kindness in a number of ways including hiding kindness rocks and hosting “Chalk the Walk” events to combat instances of hatred and bullying.
Feeling intimidated? Don’t be! Start small—perhaps organize the first event for your child’s class or at Sunday School. Meet with other parents to brainstorm kindness projects in the community. Reach out to local schools and organizations that work with kids to see if you can help strengthen their anti-bullying message. Be empowered by the important and powerful message of kindness. Remember the ripple effect; once kindness begins to grow in your community, who knows how far it will reach!
After this event, Kristen founded Kindness Grows Here, an organization dedicated to fostering kindness. She shares that, “When I talk to my kids, I tell them that I don’t care if they are the best athlete in school or the smartest kid in their class. I tell them I care about whether they are the kindest kid at school. That’s the type of kids I think we all should be striving to raise: the kindest.” This parenting philosophy is one that all parents can agree on: we want to raise kind kids. And it starts with us.