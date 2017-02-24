Ask the Expert: How to Prepare Your Child for a New Baby

You’ve already done the newborn thing, so you’re confident that you know what to expect (sort of). How will your older child feel about it, though? He’s always been the baby of the family, but soon there will be a new kid on the block.
This can be a stressful time for a new big sister or brother, but there are ways that you can help. We asked peaceful parenting coach, Sarah Rosensweet, for her tips on working through this transition.
Related: The Gift of Siblings
Q. Why is this a challenging time?
A. This can be a very difficult time both for parents and for the child who held the ‘baby’ spot up until now. We may feel like we’re giving them the gift of a lifelong sibling, but the truth is, an older child often experiences a new baby as a loss. He or she is no longer our only child. They now have to share us with this little lump! We don’t have as much time for them anymore. They might even wonder if they are being replaced, or if we still love them.
Q. What are typical challenges when introducing a new baby to an older child?
A. Many parents say that their child acts out in ways they never did before and is needy, difficult, and whiny. The good news is: There is a lot you can do to make this transition easier for you and for your child. Let’s keep it simple. Just remember: empathy and connection.
Related: Harsh Parenting Backfires on Kids
Be empathic.
- Accept and embrace your child’s emotions. Your child is grieving the loss of when it was just you and them or (if you have other children too) when they were the ‘baby.’ Recognize that this is a very hard time for your older child, and it is very normal for them to be grieving. Accept these emotions as normal and know that someday they will be best friends with their new sibling! They have mixed feelings, which can make it even harder. While they are feeling upset, everyone is telling them what a great big brother or sister they are, how lucky they are, and how great the baby is.
- It is very important to explicitly acknowledge your child’s ‘negative’ emotions. Say to your child: “I know this is hard. I bet you miss when it was just you and us, don’t you? I understand. Sometimes you wish this baby would just go away!” Empathize with their feelings (even if you don’t agree).
- Let them feel safe expressing their feelings. Let them have a good cry. A child needs to be able to feel their feelings and to know it is safe to do so with you in order to get through them. If they feel they can’t be honest and hold back, bottled up feelings can lead to more problems down the road.
Related: Positive Parenting is Often the Best Approach for Teens
Stay connected.
- Make sure you still do some of the primary caretaking of your child. It can be tempting to let your partner take over your first-born’s bedtime routine. Some changes are necessary, of course, but try to maintain as much of your caretaking routine as you can.
- Cut your child some slack. Recognize that your child is having a very hard time and lower your expectations for a while. Look for the good in your child. Read any misbehavior as your child’s awkward attempts to get their needs met.
- Pretend your child is baby again. Feed them, change them, rock them, talk in baby talk. This will fill your child’s cup for nurturing and connection.
- Have Special Time every day with your child. Make sure the baby won’t interrupt, turn off your phone, and do a child-led activity for 15 minutes a day. Not reading, not baking, but PLAY!
Q. What can parents do to prepare a child before a new baby comes home?
A. Read lots of books about:
- Babies and what they are like (cry a lot, can’t play yet, etc.)
- Becoming a sibling and the mixed emotions that can come up. (I love Julius, Baby of the World.)
Listen and reflect on possible worries about how things will change.
Involve your older child in the preparations. My children came to the store with me to choose a first outfit for the new baby.
Recognize that you can’t know how hard or easy it will be. Change is the only constant! Go with the flow.
Q. What can parents do once a new baby is home to make the transition easier for an older sibling?
A: More of the above: Read, listen, involve. You can also get some bins and fill them with simple toys and activities. Stickers, sensory play, special board books, play dough, etc. These will be ‘special’ bins: only take the bins out when you really need your child to be distracted, like when you’re nursing or need to put the baby down for a nap.
Q. Any other tips, suggestions, or advice?
A. It’s normal if your child is having a hard time. Try not to feel guilty. With your support, he or she will adjust. If your first child is very young when the baby is born, don’t assume it’s not hard for them because they “don’t know”. It is! They just can’t tell you.
The Expert: Sarah Rosensweet
Sarah is a peaceful parenting coach, helping parents with their real-life struggles by using a non-punitive, connection based approach.
She lives in Toronto with her husband and three big kids (ages 9, 12, and 16). Sarah helps parents become the parents they want to be: with a non-punitive, connection-based approach that that feels good and works. Sarah is certified by Dr. Laura Markham as an ‘Aha! Peaceful Parenting Coach. Enjoy your kids again!’ Find her at www.sarahrosensweet.com or follow her on Facebook.