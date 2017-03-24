Ask the Expert: What Kind of Baby Products Should I Use?

I spoke to an expert in baby and earth-friendly care products to answer some of the most common questions new parents have about what to put – and not put – on their baby’s skin.
Having a baby can make you especially aware of the skincare products you’re using.
As the founder and owner of the online eco baby shop Go Green Baby, Natalie George is very careful about what she sells to her customers, researching and curating healthy, natural, and safe products that are friendly for adults, babies, and Earth.
Q. Do babies need different care products than older children or adults?
A.Yes and no. In general, your baby does not need products targeted for babies. They don’t need ‘sensitive’ or ‘tear free’ products or ones that are labeled “baby friendly.” What we all need, including babies, is products that are safe for our bodies and for our planet.
Skin care products and health products penetrate the skin and can also be ingested. Babies, especially when first born, have very sensitive skin that has not yet been exposed to external pollutants and toxins. These toxins and chemicals are more easily absorbed into the skin of babies and as a result are more likely to cause long-term damage.
Related: How to Pack an Eco-Friendly Lunch in 5 Minutes Flat!
Babies are also more likely to put things in their mouth and ingest ingredients from products. As a result we want to ensure that whatever your baby has on their body and near them is as safe as possible.
Most of us, and especially babies, don’t need several different products to take care of our skin and our body. We can get by with one bar of soap – use it to wash your body, your hands and your hair!
Most of us don’t need body soaps, shampoos, conditioners and detanglers. Some of us may want a gentle moisturizer or oil if we live in a dryer climate or have particularly dry skin.
Personally, I prefer to use oils over moisturizers due to the limited number of ingredients in an oil. Coconut oil on its own is an amazing moisturizer for babies, children and adults. You can also try jojoba, almond, olive, or avocado oil. Try adding an essential oil for scent if you like – lavender is nice.
Q. How are baby care products different than other products?
A. In general, most baby care products are designed to be more sensitive and gentler on a baby’s skin. Ironically, the reality of most commercial products is that these baby specific products are actually worse on a baby’s skin and their developing body.
Related: Looking for eco-friendly, organic, long-lasting toys? Try wood
Many companies add additional ingredients to take away the natural properties of their ingredients. For example, soap in its pure state is not “tear-free” and therefore, if a baby gets soap in its eyes it may sting and cause slight discomfort. But, soap is not dangerous or life threatening or even toxic.
However, commercial companies will include additional ingredients to their manufacturing process to take away the natural properties of soap and give it that “tear free” property that many parents are looking for.
Many of the additives used in baby care products are considered toxins and can actually cause more problems long terms for babies – hormone disrupting, cancer causing and irritating ingredients are added to baby products.
In an ideal world there would be no baby care products and all products would be free of chemicals and toxins that are dangerous to our bodies and our planet.
Q. What should a parent or caregiver be looking for in their baby care products?
A. Look for products that are safe, non toxic and healthy. Sadly, this can be a challenge in today’s society because there are no labeling laws for many care products – including cleaning products, baby necessities, toys, bottles, skin care products, and even foods.
Avoiding plastics is a guiding rule for living a more sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Plastics, which are included in many skin care and baby products via phthalates and BPA, have been linked to serious health conditions and the evidence continues to grow in this field.
Cancers, brain and behavior problems and reproductive disorders have all been linked to phthalates and BPA. Do your best to avoid care products that use plastics in their ingredients, as part of their product and in their packaging.
Toys, bottles, teethers and pacifiers can all be purchased in natural options like rubber, wood, wool and cottons.
My best piece of advice is to seek out as many local producers and manufacturers as possible. Look for brands that use certified organic ingredients. Organic ingredients contain fewer pesticides and have to meet stringent health requirements. As mentioned before, there are no labeling requirements so any company can claim that their product is organic when in fact it may not be at all.
Look for certifications, and speak to the owners and manufacturers about the ingredients they use and where they source them. We as parents have to be active consumers and ask questions to find out what is happening behind the scenes. Learn more, ask more, and do more.
Q. What should be avoided?
A. In terms of skin care products and cosmetics, the Environmental Working Group in the U.S. has a wonderful database called the Skin Deep Database where they test and rate skin products based on toxicity. This tool is excellent for deciphering the wide array of products marketed. Here is a list of common ingredients that should be avoided and tips for different age ranges.
Consider the number of ingredients in your product. A product with a long list of ingredients is not going to be as safe for you or your baby. Fewer ingredients is almost always safer and healthier.
A bum cream for a baby should have no more than 10 ingredients, with some containing as little as two to four ingredients. However, many commercial brands can contain up to 30-40 ingredients.
As for home cleaning products, which I consider just as toxic and as important as skin care products, everything except vinegar, baking soda and lemon can and should be avoided. You don’t need much more than those three ingredients to clean your home.
Babies are crawling on the ground, getting into cupboards and even playing in the toilet. It is best to use products that we know are safe and consumable as opposed to more toxic chemicals such as bleach.
Typically I avoid using products from commercial brands that care only about profit and their bottom line. These commercial brands have a history of misguiding consumers, making false claims and not following recommendations and protocols. I prefer choosing independent brands that truly care about the health of my child and our planet.
Q. How long should ‘baby’ products be used for?
A. Baby products can be used for adults and children. Many families choose to use baby products for their entire family because they know and are familiar with the quality and safety standards of that company.
My children, my husband and myself all use “baby” soap to wash ourselves. We know that the ingredients are safe and gentle on our skin. Don’t feel pressured into purchasing different products for different stages of life – in most cases there is no difference between a bar of calendula soap for a baby and an adult aside from marketing!
The Expert
Natalie George is the founder and owner of Go Green Baby, an online eco baby shop focusing on natural, organic and earth-friendly products for moms, babies and kids. Natalie lives with her husband and four children outside of Kingston, Ontario on a 40-acre hobby farm. Together, they enjoy spending time outdoors, making homemade and local foods, and creating a sustainable future.