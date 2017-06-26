Aussie Mom Uses Photography to Capture Breastfeeding Sisterhood

In an effort to ensure that breastfeeding moms feel both connected and supported, Sarah Murnane is touring Australia and capturing breathtaking group photographs of mothers nursing their babies.
It all started with a photo. In October 2015, Sarah Murnane, professional photographer and mother of two, coordinated a photography session with twenty mothers dressed in white breastfeeding their babies on Breamlea Beach.The photo sparked a great response both from the moms involved and from other women who were inspired by the photograph. It was then that Murnane began The Australian Breastfeeding Project. The project, which started with twenty moms, now boasts over 15,000 members.
Murnane’s vision for The Australian Breastfeeding Project is to create awareness around the beauty of breastfeeding. She hopes to generate acceptance around the various ways that women breastfeed their babies, all while trying to eradicate the negative stigma that surrounds public breastfeeding.
In this beautiful video, featured on The Australian Breastfeeding Project’s website, Murnane eloquently captures the diversity that encompasses breastfeeding. Murnane is no stranger to the various ways that women feed their babies. As a supporter of wet nursing, she proudly shares that nine women have helped feed her child.
“A lot of mums can’t use breast pumps and don’t want to give their babies formula. With my first I didn’t have any support. The difference of having a tribe to feed my baby was huge and I wanted other mums to have that support so I started the project,” she said.
Murnane asks the women and their babies to wear white to symbolize purity. She believes that breastfeeding is a pure and natural part of life and the white colors reflect that. She also adds that white brings tranquility to the photos and shows that every woman is equal in banding together for the cause.
According to the Daily Mail Australia, Murnane has visited every state in Australia, taking photographs of women in iconic places such as the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Milaa Milaa Falls, and even the Sydney Opera House. The project has grown much larger than Murnane. She has hired 50 photographers throughout Australia to assist with the continuation of the project.
“No matter where we are feeding whether it is alone or in a group we can always guarantee that we have our sisterhood of breastfeeding mothers cheering us on,” writes Murnane.
Photo Credit: Sarah Murnane