Aussie Woman Gives Birth to 13-Pound Baby — Naturally

An Australian woman gave birth to a 13-pound baby boy.On Tuesday, an Australian woman brought her big, 13-pound, baby boy into the world.

Australian media said Natashia Corrigan knew her baby would be large in size, but still decided to deliver him naturally, using gas and air as pain relief.

“It was scary this morning,” her proud husband said to Australian media. “Now everyone is fine, and the baby is fine.”

The baby boy was born at 40 weeks and five days. Corrigan said, “I’m overwhelmed. I’ve dreamed of a little fat baby. I’ve always wanted a little fat baby, and now I’ve got a big one.”

The boy’s name is Brian Junior, and he might have the title of Victoria State’s heaviest newborn.

Photo creditDavid Caird

 


