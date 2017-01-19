This App Helps ‘Moms Pump Here’

by on

Moms-Pump-app-1

Moms Pump Here takes the hide-and-seek factor out of finding a clean, private, and quiet space to nurse when you’re far from home.

Hungry babies wait for no one. As a nursing mother, the last thing you want to do is waste time wandering around town in search of a safe, comfortable space to nurse or pump. That’s where the Moms Pump Here app comes in.

Developed by two mothers who describe themselves as die-hard breastfeeders and pumpers, the app is designed to make life a little easier for mothers on-the-go by helping them find the nearest space to breastfeed or pump comfortably.

The app’s database is comprised of more than 5,000 nursing rooms, breastfeeding pods, and breastfeeding-friendly spaces across North America and overseas. It was launched online in 2012, and as an app in Google Play and iTunes in 2015.

A nursing room is defined as a dedicated private room (not including bathrooms), shielded from public view and interruption. An example would be a breastfeeding pod, also developed by two nursing mothers. These pods have been finding their way into airports and other spaces across the United States, vaguely resembling small spaceships.

The creators of the Moms Pump Here app say that their products aim to raise visibility and awareness about breastfeeding. They believe that mothers should be able nurse wherever they choose without fearing judgment or shame.

Get the Moms Pump Here app for $1.39 on iTunes.

 

 


Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson is a writer and the founder of Bloom, teaching prenatal and postpartum classes to parents and parents-to-be. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree and a Bachelor of Health Sciences (midwifery) degree, both from Ryerson University. Kama is cynical optimist who is addicted to podcasts, online window shopping, and the idea of being super fit. She lives in Toronto with her two children, with whom she gets endless pleasure by verbally subtitling their two cats.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 