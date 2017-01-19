This App Helps ‘Moms Pump Here’

Moms Pump Here takes the hide-and-seek factor out of finding a clean, private, and quiet space to nurse when you’re far from home.
Hungry babies wait for no one. As a nursing mother, the last thing you want to do is waste time wandering around town in search of a safe, comfortable space to nurse or pump. That’s where the Moms Pump Here app comes in.
Developed by two mothers who describe themselves as die-hard breastfeeders and pumpers, the app is designed to make life a little easier for mothers on-the-go by helping them find the nearest space to breastfeed or pump comfortably.
The app’s database is comprised of more than 5,000 nursing rooms, breastfeeding pods, and breastfeeding-friendly spaces across North America and overseas. It was launched online in 2012, and as an app in Google Play and iTunes in 2015.
A nursing room is defined as a dedicated private room (not including bathrooms), shielded from public view and interruption. An example would be a breastfeeding pod, also developed by two nursing mothers. These pods have been finding their way into airports and other spaces across the United States, vaguely resembling small spaceships.
The creators of the Moms Pump Here app say that their products aim to raise visibility and awareness about breastfeeding. They believe that mothers should be able nurse wherever they choose without fearing judgment or shame.
Get the Moms Pump Here app for $1.39 on iTunes.