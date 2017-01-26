Are Baby Boys More Sensitive Than Girls?

by on

Newborn boys are less equipped to deal with stress than their female counterparts.According to Dr. Allan Schore, the correct answer is yes.

In his paper, published in the Infant Mental Health Journal, Schore explains that newborn boys are less equipped to deal with stress than their female counterparts.

Why? The side of a boy’s brain responsible for emotion (right side) grows slower than a girl’s brain. On top of that, boys are born with less self-regulating hormones, making them less resilient to stressors. This puts them at greater risk of developing neuropsychiatric disorders like autism.

At six months, boys experience more frustration than girls, and at twelve months, their reactions to stressful situations are more intense.

Is there anything moms can do? According to Schore, “The secure mother’s attachment-regulating function as a sensitively responsive, interactive affect regulator of his immature right brain in the first year is essential to optimal male socioemotional development.”

Simply put, Schore advises that moms be just as nurturing towards their little boys as they are towards their girls.

 


