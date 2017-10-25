Baby Necessities for a Crunchy Mama of 4

The baby world wants you to buy everything for your newest bundle of joy. As a mother of four, here are my baby necessities.
With my first child, I wanted to have one of everything. I was sure that I would need everything in the store for my sweet little girl. Imagine my surprise when half of it sat unused throughout our house. The swing I so lovingly picked out sat gathering dust in the corner. The bottles I researched for hours were turned down. I was shocked; what was wrong with this child?
Nothing was wrong with my child. I fell into the commercialism trap created by the baby-gear industry. The stores and media made me think I needed it all to have a well-rounded, happy baby. When in reality, babies don’t need many items. Over the years, I’ve become a minimalist and selected a few items I think are indispensable. Everything else might be nice, but don’t fall into the category as a necessity.
Here are my baby essentials:
1. Car Seat
The first item is obvious; you need a car seat to leave the hospital. If you want to save even more money, skip the infant car seat and pick a convertible from the beginning.
2. Cloth Diapers
We’ve been using cloth diapers for seven years now, and absolutely love them. Make sure you’ve stocked up before your baby arrives!
3. A Baby Carrier
While strollers are nice, I don’t deem a stroller a necessity. Instead, our family babywears our newborn babies and infants. Baby carriers can be used in the house when you need to make lunch for your older kids or when you go to the store.
4. Clothes
I know that baby clothes are adorable, but don’t fall into the trap to buy it all. Babies tend to grow rapidly those first few months. Save your money and go for the larger wardrobe later. A dozen sleepers and onesies with pants (or shorts) is perfect. If you have a washing machine at home, you will be washing clothes often. You’ll probably throw a few cute outfits in there as well! Oh, and pick up some socks and hats, if it is winter.
5. A Place to Sleep
Notice I didn’t say a crib. Many families opt to co-sleep. You might want an Arm’s Reach Co-sleeper. Whatever you decide, you do need somewhere you can lay your baby to sleep.
6. Burp Cloths
Burp cloths are cheap and necessary. I just grab the cheap Gerber cloth diapers from the store and use those as burp cloths! You want several because babies need to burp often. Spit up happens more than we like to admit.
7. Nursing Supplies
Since I breastfeed my children, I like to have some nipple cream, nursing pads, a pump, several kinds of bottles and milk bags on hand.
What are your baby necessities?