This Backstreet Boy Went From ‘Bad Boy’ to ‘Babywearing Dad’

AJ is now stealing the hearts of babywearing mamas.

Backstreet Boy, AJ McLean, stole the hearts of millions of teen girls in the 90s.  After posting a photo of him wearing his sweet baby daughter, Lyric, on Twitter, AJ is now stealing the hearts of babywearing mamas.

AJ snapped the adorable photo when he was shopping with Lyric. The caption reads: The only way to shop. All my dads out there, you know what’s up!

McLean also has a four-year-old daughter, Ava, with his wife Rochelle, and they often share pictures of their daughters and their life together, though McLean now keeps his Instagram account private.

 McLean and the rest of his bandmates are currently performing concerts at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas until 2018, but that doesn’t stop McLean from letting everyone know how much he loves his girls and loves being their daddy!

We have to say, these pictures show the shape of the singer’s heart and devotion to his daughters, and we love it that way! Keep on encouraging that babywearing, AJ! And, keep on posting those Larger Than Life pics of those beautiful girls! (Sorry, we had to. Hehe.)

Photos: AJ McLean/Twitter


Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis is living the life wherever the Marine Corps sends her (husband)! Currently, she soaks up the sun in Jupiter, Florida, with her six-year-old mini-me, Luke, and their diva Golden Retriever, Dixie Belle.  A self-confessed ‘hot mess’, Lori has degrees in Communications, Psychology and Education, and writes for various publications, including her own—Still Standing Magazine, a magazine for mothers who battle infertility and/or have lost children. But mostly, she spends each day grateful for the best title in the world — “Mama.” She is one happy and thankful gal.

