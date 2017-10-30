This Backstreet Boy Went From ‘Bad Boy’ to ‘Babywearing Dad’

Backstreet Boy, AJ McLean, stole the hearts of millions of teen girls in the 90s. After posting a photo of him wearing his sweet baby daughter, Lyric, on Twitter, AJ is now stealing the hearts of babywearing mamas.
AJ snapped the adorable photo when he was shopping with Lyric. The caption reads: The only way to shop. All my dads out there, you know what’s up!
The only way to shop. All my dads out there you know what’s up!! pic.twitter.com/x22xdi6N6q
— AJ McLean (@skulleeroz) October 26, 2017
McLean also has a four-year-old daughter, Ava, with his wife Rochelle, and they often share pictures of their daughters and their life together, though McLean now keeps his Instagram account private.
Nothing in the world matters to me more than these two munchkins. I love you girls with all that I have and I'm the proudest daddy ever. pic.twitter.com/EOCozNepWk
— AJ McLean (@skulleeroz) September 23, 2017
I mean come on! How can I be so lucky. Thank you @rochelle_deanna for making two of the most beautiful girls… https://t.co/JUrb9Nso53 pic.twitter.com/LD5hwkB03X
— AJ McLean (@skulleeroz) August 10, 2017
We have to say, these pictures show the shape of the singer’s heart and devotion to his daughters, and we love it that way! Keep on encouraging that babywearing, AJ! And, keep on posting those Larger Than Life pics of those beautiful girls! (Sorry, we had to. Hehe.)
