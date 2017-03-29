Beautiful Birth Photos Show Doulas as Unsung Heroes

As World Doula Week came to its end, Birth Becomes Her shared breathtaking pictures that honor the amazing work of doulas everywhere.
Birth Becomes Her co-founder, Monet Nicole, says that when mothers talk about their birth stories, the connection a doula and the mother have is so powerful, it often happens immediately. The support, love and comfort that doulas give on the most intense days of your life leave life-long impact, she says.
Related: These Are the Most Breathtaking Birth Photos of 2016
Essentially, doulas hold the space for women giving birth.
Though doulas certainly advocate for their clients during the labor and delivery process, Monet thinks that doulas are unsung heroes who support their clients as they find their own voices and own innate strengths.
Related: These Dreamlike Photos Capture the Magic of Motherhood
To celebrate that most special and unique bond between a woman and her doula, Monet said that the collection of photos gives just a glimpse into the most sacred and important work of the doula, both physically and emotionally.