The Benefits of Placenta Encapsulation

Thank you to Lauren Agro for this guest post.

We’ve all heard the horror stories about baby blues and postpartum depression – some of us have experienced it firsthand. And as expectant parents we all want to avoid that. We want those first precious days to be about bonding with our baby and enjoying the new addition to the family. We want to feel joy.

Those first few weeks are difficult for many reasons. Your body is physically exhausted from the birth and recuperation time is hard to come by. You might be inundated with visitors. Your baby wants to eat constantly and breastfeeding may not be as easy as it seems. It’s hard to find the time to shower, let alone cook nutritious, healthy meals for yourself. Your hormones might take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. Some moms get weepy and sad and may not even be able to name a real cause.

It’s no wonder that 80% of new mothers experience some form of postpartum mood disorder in the weeks following the birth of their baby. There are steps you can take to prevent baby blues. Rest and support are important, being prepared with freezer meals, and enlisting help with older siblings gives you time to focus on your new arrival. However, in addition to that, your body actually prepares a supplement to help you recover from childbirth: the placenta!

Your baby’s placenta, prepared in the form of a capsule, is believed to:

Be perfectly made for you

Contain your own natural hormones

Balance your system

Replenish depleted iron

Give you more energy

Lessen your bleeding postnatally

Increase your milk production

Hasten return of uterus to pre-pregnancy state

Help you have a happier postpartum period

And later, be helpful during menopause

Placentophagy, the act of mammals consuming the placenta after childbirth, has been practiced in Traditional Chinese Medicine for thousands of years. And placenta encapsulation is a practice that has recently increased in popularity in the United States.

So why does placenta encapsulation work? It’s theorized that the placenta contains many different vitamins and minerals that can help fight depression symptoms, such as vitamin B6 and research has proven that it is rich in iron and protein; all of which are useful to women when recovering from childbirth. Along with replacing hormones, the placenta is a great natural postpartum supplement. There are some wonderful research studies being done at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas to help determine the actual contents and effects of placentophagy; including a long awaited double blind placebo research study.

If you are interested in encapsulating your own placenta, start by contacting a local placenta encapsulation specialist. They will come to your home, clean and sanitize your kitchen, clean the placenta and prepare it for dehydration. The placenta then dries overnight. The next day the placenta encapsulation specialist returns to your home to grind and encapsulate the placenta, leaving you will capsules and instructions. Many placenta encapsulation specialists also make broth, tinctures, salves, placenta art prints, and cord keepsakes. It’s important to find someone reputable and certified who has the knowledge and experience to handle your one and only placenta.

Find out more about Placenta Encapsulation at www.placentabenefits.info

Locate a specialist in your area: www.PlacentaSpecialists.com

Lauren Agro is the Vice President of US Operations with Placenta Benefits, LTD. She has been a Placenta Benefits Certified Placenta Encapsulation Specialist and Mentor in Baltimore, Maryland since 2008. She has worked with over 250+ new families and has been a certified DONA Birth Doula for 13 years. She is a mother to a wonderful 13 year old young man who makes her proud every day. Lauren spends her free time doing user experience work for a federal government agency, horseback riding, waiting for the next baby, dreaming of scuba diving, and looking up new recipes for the perfect gluten-free chocolate chip cookie. She can be found at www.agrowingbelly.com