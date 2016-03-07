Biggest Dangers To Children: Then and Now

I conducted a multi-generational survey of mothers about how motherhood has changed. Today I want to share what these women said about the dangers of childhood from each generation. It’s been fascinating to me to see what has changed and what has stayed the same. Women who are mothering young children today, our mothers, and their mothers all spoke or responded electronically about their experience and their notion of the changes we have experienced as a culture.

One of the things I heard from older generations was the idea that, though we have a lot of new dangers for our children today with the internet, in many ways we are all safer.

What do you think?

There is more emphasis on safety. When our grandmothers and even our parents were young, there were no car seats, no seat belts, no buckles or harnesses on much of anything. Cars are built to be safer, we have helmets for sporting and biking. Playgrounds are designed with safety in mind.

Sexual harassment is a much bigger deal. When out grandmothers were young, it was just something they expected. A very dear friend born in the 50s told me that her mother took her sister to look through mug shots for the local police multiple times because men exposed themselves to her or tried to get her to get in a car. Almost every girl in her third grade class had had an experience like that. They knew to scream and run to the nearest adult, but it didn’t protect them from the initial experience. And, of course, not everyone was able to avoid worse.

Beating, hitting and spanking children has only been considered inappropriate or socially unacceptable for the past couple of decades. Though schools in 19 states still practice corporal punishment, it is less prevalent. Social services are considerably stronger.

There’s more help now for the problems families face. Most of the problems our grandmothers’ families faced were considered shameful. There was not talk about or help for domestic violence and there were no shelters for women and their children. Alcoholism was viewed as moral weakness and also kept hidden. Children and parents in need of mental health treatment–and especially the mentally disabled– were unable to get help, hidden away or placed in state institutions that were truly horrific. Veterans of the world wars and Korea who had PTSD just hid their symptoms as best they could; often their families took the brunt of it.

Perhaps the new, relative safety of the world is its own danger. Modern parents have new or changing worries even though the outside world may be safer in many aspects. Many contemporary concerns have to do with the brave new world of learning and socializing online, but that is not all. Some of the young mothers expressed the worry that we are rushing our children to grow up too fast with our new and serious emphasis on education and being extraordinary.

We are not letting them be kids long enough. Others remarked on the constant balance we strike between the risk of being harmed and not getting to experience the world enough. Perhaps you also believe there are too many overprotective/over-dramatic observers who think they know how parenting is supposed to be. Some are also concerned about children today being unprepared for the world, lacking independence due to our helicopter-ish parenting. We’re isolated, without extended family nearby or neighbors who are in a situation to help. The community isn’t there, so many of us end up overprotective. Perhaps, in a world of almost incomprehensible online dangers, we seek to control what we can.