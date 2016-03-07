Biggest Dangers To Children: Then and Now

by on

dangers-venn

 

I conducted a multi-generational survey of mothers about how motherhood has changed. Today I want to share what these women said about the dangers of childhood from each generation. It’s been fascinating to me to see what has changed and what has stayed the same. Women who are mothering young children today, our mothers, and their mothers all spoke or responded electronically about their experience and their notion of the changes we have experienced as a culture.

One of the things I heard from older generations was the idea that, though we have a lot of new dangers for our children today with the internet, in many ways we are all safer.

What do you think?

There is more emphasis on safety. When our grandmothers and even our parents were young, there were no car seats, no seat belts, no buckles or harnesses on much of anything. Cars are built to be safer, we have helmets for sporting and biking. Playgrounds are designed with safety in mind.

Sexual harassment is a much bigger deal. When out grandmothers were young, it was just something they expected. A very dear friend born in the 50s told me that her mother took her sister to look through mug shots for the local police multiple times because men exposed themselves to her or tried to get her to get in a car. Almost every girl in her third grade class had had an experience like that. They knew to scream and run to the nearest adult, but it didn’t protect them from the initial experience. And, of course, not everyone was able to avoid worse.

Beating, hitting and spanking children has only been considered inappropriate or socially unacceptable for the past couple of decades. Though schools in 19 states still practice corporal punishment, it is less prevalent. Social services are considerably stronger.

There’s more help now for the problems families face. Most of the problems our grandmothers’ families faced were considered shameful. There was not talk about or help for domestic violence and there were no shelters for women and their children.  Alcoholism was viewed as moral weakness and also kept hidden. Children and parents in need of mental health treatment–and especially the mentally disabled– were unable to get help, hidden away or placed in state institutions that were truly horrific. Veterans of the world wars and Korea who had PTSD just hid their symptoms as best they could; often their families took the brunt of it.

Perhaps the new, relative safety of the world is its own danger. Modern parents have new or changing worries even though the outside world may be safer in many aspects. Many contemporary concerns have to do with the brave new world of learning and socializing online, but that is not all.  Some of the young mothers expressed the worry that we are rushing our children to grow up too fast with our new and serious emphasis on education and being extraordinary.
We are not letting them be kids long enough. Others remarked on the constant balance we strike between the risk of being harmed and not getting to experience the world enough. Perhaps you also believe there are too many overprotective/over-dramatic observers who think they know how parenting is supposed to be. Some are also concerned about children today being unprepared for the world, lacking independence due to our helicopter-ish parenting. We’re isolated, without extended family nearby or neighbors who are in a situation to help. The community isn’t there, so many of us end up overprotective. Perhaps, in a world of almost incomprehensible online dangers, we seek to control what we can.
Regardless of what you think about dangers past and present, remember that worry does not keep your children safe. If you live outside of poverty in the United States, your children are really very safe. You can’t dictate your life based on what you are afraid of without attracting the things you fear.
Here are those things listed by survey respondents as the biggest dangers to their children, sorted by the dates that their children were young.
1943-1969
  • Accidents
  • Illnesses
  • Sexual abuse/harassment
  • Peer pressure
  • DDT/Asbestos/Lead
  • Corruption of police
  • Abuse in families
  • “Nowhere to turn” (lack of public service)
  • Problems seen as shameful
1970-1995
  • Stranger Danger!
  • Being hit by a car
  • Getting lost
  • Car accidents
  • Sexual abuse
  • Allopathic medicine
  • Accidents
  • Public Schools
  • Peer pressure
  • Environmental pollution
  • Roads
  • Kidnapping
1996-2013
  • Online bullies
  • Internet
  • Television
  • Child predators
  • Bad friends
  • GMOs
  • Vaccines
  • Public Schools
  • Environmental pollution
  • Low quality child care
  • Common core
  • Well-meaning doctors
  • Lack of mass transit
  • Lack of affordable medical care
  • Bullying
  • Drugs
  • Alcohol
  • Pornography
  • Online presence
  • Proliferation of guns
  • Peer pressure/influence
  • Exploitation
  • Violent imagery
  • Food contamination
  • Too much stimuli
  • Not enough time for un-directed play
  • Illness
  • Economy–no jobs for them
  • Violence within the community
  • Sexual abuse/pedophiles
  • Can’t trust police/politicians
  • Not having their potential realized

Lauren McClain
Lauren McClain
Lauren is a childbirth educator (Birth Boot Camp) and the author of the Breech Baby Handbook. She owns Better Birth Graphics, a shop full of practical, intuitive birth media for professionals. Her work has been published in Pathways, Holistic Parenting Magazine, Birth Issues, True Birth (2014), Mama Birth, and elsewhere. She lives in Maryland with her family of five.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

One thought on “Biggest Dangers To Children: Then and Now”

  1. Thank you for biggest dangers to children, is helpful, seems to miss the wave of awareness of children being raised by narcissists and narcissistic abuse, family bullying and family violence and family scapegoating. Huge number of young adults and adults r/narcissists on Reddit over 130,000 described parents with narcissistic personality disorder as one of the biggest dangers to children.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 