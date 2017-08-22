Birth Control Offered to Inmates in Exchange for Reduced Sentences

For the majority of Americans, deciding whether or not to have a child is a personal decision. However, for a small group of Tennessee inmates, their freedom hinged on that choice.
Over the past three months, a birth control controversy has been brewing in White County, Tennessee. Inmates were offered a 30-day reduction in their jail time in exchange for having a vasectomy or a long-acting birth control implant.
On May 15th, 2017, General Sessions Judge Sam Benningfield signed an order in which inmates were offered a two-day reduction in jail time if they completed an educational class about the negative health impacts of drug use during pregnancy. Taking it a step further, the Judge offered to shave off another 30 days of jail time to any female that agreed to receive a Nexplananon implant or any male who agreed to a vasectomy.
The offer was well-received among the inmates. In less than a month, 32 women received the birth control implant, and 38 men signed up for vasectomies from a local urologist.
According to Judge Benningfield, he was trying to help offenders break the vicious cycle of committing drug-related crimes and then returning to the courtroom unable to pay child support.
“I hope to encourage them to take personal responsibility and give them a chance, when they do get out, to not to be burdened with children. This gives them a chance to get on their feet and make something of themselves,” Judge Benningfield said in an interview.
Civil rights advocates, including the ACLU, have rushed to the aid of those involved, stating that the order is not only unconstitutional, but the beginnings of a eugenics program. While Tennessee officials argue that the program was entirely voluntary, the question remains as to whether or not an inmate can make informed consent given the hierarchical relationship.
“Voluntary consent is no consent at all if it’s tainted with coercion from the government,” said Mario Williams, a civil rights lawyer for the former inmates. “You’re really preying on vulnerable people.”
By July 26, 2017, Judge Benningfield had rescinded his order, allowing those who had signed up for the program to receive the 30-day credit, even if they had not undergone the procedure.
A former inmate of the White County Jail, Christel Ward, filed a federal lawsuit, claiming that her constitutional rights were violated when she was offered birth control in exchange for a reduced sentence. The suit alleges that Ward received the birth control and was not granted her 30-day early release. In fact, questions arise as to how Ward received the implant ten days before the judge signed the order.
Per the complaint, “Simply put, in 2017, our country has come too far with respect to promoting the inherent worth and dignity of people (incarcerated or otherwise), to go this far backwards.”